Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car
Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…. Back when he was a teenager, Dwayne Christoffels saved up his money to the point he could afford what he thought was the coolest car: an Oldsmobile 442. However, his father thought the car was too powerful and too fast for a new driver, so Christoffels couldn’t buy it. Never forgetting what was almost his, he pined away after the American muscle cars all the way into his retirement years, until he finally bought one. Then an accident turned his dream into a living nightmare.
Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor: Desert King of the Future?
WHAT IT IS: A performance version of the Ford F-150 Lightning full-size electric pickup truck, bringing the Raptor name and high-speed desert-racing chops into Ford's electric future. WHY IT MATTERS: Raptor has been a boon for the F-150 lineup, boosting sales and image ever since Ford introduced the Baja-inspired truck...
How Many Dragulas Exist? Plus, More Dragula Mysteries Explained!
For most, the date May 27, 1965, would be a day like any other, but for a million hot-rodders it marks the day the world changed. On that fateful Thursday evening, CBS aired episode 36 of The Munsters, and "Hot Rod Herman" became the fuse that lit a pop-culture bomb that reverberates to this day. Television historians mark the performances of Fred Gwynne (Herman), Yvonne De Carlo (Lily) and Al Lewis (Grandpa) as the stars of the show, but it was Dragula—the coffin-cum-rail-dragster built by Barris Kustom Industries—that ignited the imagination of millions.
Ford 8N V-12: The Hot Rod Lincoln
Yep, you read that right. This V12-powered Ford 8N is an OG Hot. Rod. Lincoln. (And if the song isn't playing in your head by now, it should be.) Wait, what? I remember that song, Interesting Iron guy, that Model A had a V8. Get it together, tractor guy. Well,...
Road-Trip Sleeper! 1964 Bel Air Wagon Hides a Supercharged Secret
Seven-hundred horsepower station wagons aren't only a late-model, mostly European thing. Spotted on HOT ROD Power Tour 2021, Brandon Pierce's 1964 Bel Air wagon may look like a plain, muscle car-era family truckster, but the cowled hood hides—pause for effect—an LS swap. Big deal, you may be thinking, everyone and their mother does an LS swap these days. Maybe, but that doesn't mean a built 5.3-liter LS V-8 with a ProCharger D-1SC supercharger in a for-all-intents-and-purposes stock station wagon running on pump gas isn't cool.
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
FBI raids West Michigan auto supplier that makes alloy wheels, former employees say they're 'not surprised'
GREENVILLE, Mich. (WWJ) – A west Michigan auto supplier is the target of a federal investigation. While many details remain unclear, FBI agents raided Dicastal North America in Greenville, north of Grand Rapids, on Monday. Though a spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed a search warrant was executed on Monday,...
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made
My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
UPS driver used own cooler to save customer's dog's meds as supporters slam company over ongoing hot trucks controversy
UPS drivers are receiving online support for working in conditions of extreme heat on the job while company officials are being called out.
Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500
Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle
Are you fond of your pickup truck? You're not the only one. Car thieves are playing a real world version of Grand Theft Auto, and pickup trucks are their favorite targets. Passenger-vehicle thefts increased 8% in 2021 from 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And for the second...
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
