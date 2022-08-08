ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Sumner County leaders expect construction delays to new courthouse after catching fire

By Tori Gessner
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAIKc_0h9fVxmn00

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County leaders are assessing damage to the new courthouse that caught fire Sunday night , and determining how long construction will be delayed.

The county broke ground on the building in April 2021, and it was set to open in 2023.

It caught fire at 8:02 pm Sunday, according to the Gallatin fire chief, likely due to a lightning strike. Firefighters had the flames under control in a little more than an hour.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

Investigators are still working to determine the fire’s official cause.

Sumner County officials announced Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has joined the investigation , which will bring additional resources to the table and speed up the process.

“This is going to be a laborious process —as they look for the cause and origin of the fire,” Chief Jeff Beaman of the Gallatin Fire Department said.

Luckily no one was inside at the time, so no one was hurt. In addition, no other surrounding buildings were damaged.

“That’s the big takeaway,” Anthony Holt, Sumner County Mayor said. “You can replace buildings, you can do a lot of things, but you can’t replace a life.”

The roof of the courthouse suffered the most damage, and roofing materials were on top of the building during the fire. County leaders believe they’ll have to replace around 30% of the roof. Since Sumner County doesn’t have the title of the building yet, insurance for Turner Construction, the company building the courthouse, is expected to cover the repair costs.

“I am confident this is going to turn out in the end where the taxpayers won’t end up holding the bag and we want to make sure we’re responsible and get the building constructed at cost if at all possible,” Holt said.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

However, the county currently faces potential construction delays, depending on how long the investigation into the fire’s cause lasts. In addition, supply chain issues could impact the timeline.

Officials said it will take at least a couple of days until they have any new information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallatin, TN
Gallatin, TN
Government
County
Sumner County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Sumner County, TN
Government
WSMV

Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turner Construction#Catching Fire#Roofing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTVF

Crews working to fix air conditioning problems at Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon High School is battling issues with their air conditioning today. Wilson County Schools told NewsChannel 5 that a possible lightning strike near the high school is the cause of the sporadic electrical and HVAC issues. Wilson County Schools said that crews are actively working...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy