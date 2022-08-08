ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Letter To The Editor: Candidates For School Board Needed

I often spoke about the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board with the late Patty Swanson, a 2-term school board member who spent decades as an education reporter. We talked about how the schools were the government unit with the largest budget and the most employees compared to other local government units.
Amy Ward Granted An Unpaid Leave of Absence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A school board member in Evansville who is in trouble with the law has been granted an unpaid leave of absence from the board while the case against her is litigated. Amy Ward was arrested as part of a drug sting in which 22 people were...
DCPS delays the start of the school year again

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – All schools with the Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) system will be closed on August 12. Officials with DCPS say the transportation and school teams have been working around the clock to remedy the software issue impacting the afternoon bus transportation routing. DCPS says...
Southern Indiana school district breaks ground for new athletic facilities

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana school district begins work on a major renovation project. Silver Creek School Corporation held a groundbreaking on Friday to improve its athletic facilities. New baseball, softball, and football fields are going to be built as part of larger renovations to the primary, middle,...
Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9. Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will […]
Ivy Tech Community College Hires Resource Development Leader

Ivy Tech Community College Hires Resource Development Leader. Evansville, Ind.— Ivy Tech Community College has hired Celia Shoulders as executive director of resource development for the Evansville campus 10-county region. In her new role, Shoulders will oversee and direct all development activities for the Evansville campus, and the Princeton and Tell City Technology & Career Centers.
Meet the New WHS Principal

This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
Hanging up the Badge

Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
DCPS still working on software solution after school year start delayed

Tonight, officials with Daviess County Public Schools are still working on a solution to a software issue. DCPS still working on software solution after school …. Weinbach explosion rattles neighborhood businesses. Friends remember couple killed in Weinbach explosion. North Weinbach explosion rocks several businesses. Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 11,...
No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot

Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home...
Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
