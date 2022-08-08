Read full article on original website
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Letter To The Editor: Candidates For School Board Needed
I often spoke about the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Board with the late Patty Swanson, a 2-term school board member who spent decades as an education reporter. We talked about how the schools were the government unit with the largest budget and the most employees compared to other local government units.
wamwamfm.com
Amy Ward Granted An Unpaid Leave of Absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A school board member in Evansville who is in trouble with the law has been granted an unpaid leave of absence from the board while the case against her is litigated. Amy Ward was arrested as part of a drug sting in which 22 people were...
WTVW
DCPS delays the start of the school year again
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – All schools with the Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) system will be closed on August 12. Officials with DCPS say the transportation and school teams have been working around the clock to remedy the software issue impacting the afternoon bus transportation routing. DCPS says...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana school district breaks ground for new athletic facilities
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana school district begins work on a major renovation project. Silver Creek School Corporation held a groundbreaking on Friday to improve its athletic facilities. New baseball, softball, and football fields are going to be built as part of larger renovations to the primary, middle,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9. Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will […]
Trailing through Evansville; Coming soon!
After nearly 15 years in the making, Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials have broken ground on the Green River Road trail project.
city-countyobserver.com
Ivy Tech Community College Hires Resource Development Leader
Ivy Tech Community College Hires Resource Development Leader. Evansville, Ind.— Ivy Tech Community College has hired Celia Shoulders as executive director of resource development for the Evansville campus 10-county region. In her new role, Shoulders will oversee and direct all development activities for the Evansville campus, and the Princeton and Tell City Technology & Career Centers.
wamwamfm.com
Meet the New WHS Principal
This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
wrul.com
Norris City Village Board Members Threatened Prior to Meeting Monday Night
The Norris City Village Board meeting was held last (Monday) night, instead of its regular night on the first Monday of the month. Scott Mareing was there and has this report…. There were threats made to board members by an unidentified person, so two Norris City Police Officers were on...
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
PICTURED: Couple who died in horrific Indiana house explosion worked together and had a flea market table in town: Cops probe cause of blast that leveled 39 homes
Charlie and Martina Hite, two of the three people who died in the horrific Indiana house explosion Wednesday, were partners in marriage and in business with a connection to their community. The couple, 43 and 37, both worked at the same Fresh Market store in Evansville Indiana and also had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Online property damage reporting form activated for Evansville residents impacted by explosion
There's now an online form available for Evansville residents who need to report damage caused by Wednesday's explosion. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly says that the form was activated at the request of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. If your home was damaged in the explosion and you need...
evansvilleliving.com
Hanging up the Badge
Sheriff Dave Wedding’s 42-year career at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will conclude at the end of this year, closing the book on a historic chapter as the longest-tenured member in the agency’s history. Starting as a jail officer in 1981, Wedding’s no-nonsense attitude helped catapult him...
WTVW
DCPS still working on software solution after school year start delayed
Tonight, officials with Daviess County Public Schools are still working on a solution to a software issue. DCPS still working on software solution after school …. Weinbach explosion rattles neighborhood businesses. Friends remember couple killed in Weinbach explosion. North Weinbach explosion rocks several businesses. Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 11,...
wevv.com
No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot
Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home...
Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
Owensboro, Kentucky Native Honors Former Teacher For Her Unconditional Love
As students head back to the classroom, let's honor former Owensboro kindergarten teacher Judy Kapelsohn. Benham Sims and his son Stephen recently caught up with Sister Judy for a glorious reunion. We all can say that we've had a special teacher that touched our lives. The one-of-a-kind teacher who showed...
wnky.com
Attorney General Cameron announces indictment of Webster County Sheriff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking credit for the indictment of Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones of Sebree. Jones is being charged with official misconduct and tampering with a witness. Cameron announced in a release that action by his special prosecutions unit resulted in the the grand jury’s decision today...
Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
Comments / 3