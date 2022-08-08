Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson F
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
L.A. Weekly
Sara Anne Loustaunau, Terry Hill, British Conception Peña, and Galexy Saunders Killed in Fiery Crash near 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
Four Killed, Six Injured in Traffic Accident near Thunderbird Road. The incident happened on July 22nd at around 1:50 a.m., involving a stolen vehicle occupied by a group of teenagers. According to police, the stolen vehicle crashed into Hill, as he was driving for a ride-sharing service, near 43rd Avenue...
Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old man with dementia last seen in Chandler
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 72-year-old man diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen in Chandler. Roberto Zabaleta stands 5-foot-7, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen leaving his home on foot around noon...
KTAR.com
Teen hospitalized, dog dead after drive-by shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was injured and hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said in an email the teen, who was shot around 3:30 a.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Multiple gunshots...
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured in Rollover Accident on State Route 51 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 11, 2022) – Police responded to a rollover accident on State Route 51 that left three people with injuries Saturday noon. The incident happened on August 6th involving a truck and at least one other unidentified vehicle, according to initial reports. Officers responded to the crash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix woman dies after being hit by truck during crash
PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after being involved in a crash with a truck Wednesday in Phoenix. Phoenix police responded to the area near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard for a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on the morning of Aug. 10. Officers found the...
AZFamily
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
KTAR.com
Police search for 5-month-old taken from Phoenix foster home by biological mother
PHOENIX — Police are looking for a 5-month-old girl who was taken from a foster home in Phoenix by her biological mother, authorities said. Eunice Salinas was taken from the residence around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near 48th and Van Buren streets, the Phoenix Police Department said. Salinas weighs 15...
Valley police investigating woman's death after she allegedly walked out of memory care facility
GILBERT, Ariz. — A 79-year-old woman was found deceased Monday afternoon after she allegedly walked out of a memory care facility in the East Valley. Ina Jenkins was last seen Monday morning at about 6 a.m. at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center, which specializes in treating residents living with dementia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valley woman scuba dives to find items lost in the Salt River, reunites them with owners
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Walking down to Sheep Crossing on the Salt River, Connie Wickstrom and her crew are carrying a lot. Between the kayaks, paddleboards, coolers, and scuba gear, it's easy to tell they're in for quite the trip. Wickstrom and Sea 2 Sea divemaster Joe Sheehan, gear...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Car Accident on Loop 101 [Glendale, AZ]
Two-Vehicle Collision along Loop 101 Resulted in One Fatality. On August 6th, at around 6:30 a.m., police responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles, Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Upon arrival, authorities pronounced one unidentified individual dead at the scene. Furthermore, all northbound lanes on Loop 101...
AZFamily
Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa
Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
AZFamily
Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Thief ransacks beloved, family-owned Chandler restaurant
Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Jeremiah Washington was getting clothes out of the trunk when the driver, Jerry Hernandez, reportedly drove into him. Phoenix Police seeing increase in applicants due to...
peoriatimes.com
Bashas’ roof partially collapses after storm hits the Valley
Part of the roof at the Bashas’ store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road collapsed early in the morning on Aug. 4 after a heavy storm hit the Valley. Fire crews from Peoria, Glendale and Phoenix were all on-site, as they each responded to reports of a gas leak at the store.
Arizona Woman Rescued After Driving Into Canal
The woman's car was nearly submerged in the water.
Valley man dies while visiting Hawaii in apparent drowning
HAWAII, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2021. A Valley man visiting Hawaii has died after he apparently lost control of his bodyboard and drowned. Bakir Shelesh, 28, of Glendale was pulled from the waters off of Wainihia Bay and later died...
AZFamily
Car crashes into Gilbert restaurant after driver accidentally hits gas pedal
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police were on the scene at a shopping plaza in Gilbert after a car crashed into a restaurant on Tuesday morning. Arizona’s Family arrived just before noon to find a Toyota sedan crashed into the MOD Pizza near Cooper and Warner roads. Video from...
AZFamily
Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
Scottsdale schemer allegedly tricked golfers into donating for fake charity tournament, records show
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale man with a history of scamming Valley residents was arrested this week for allegedly swindling money out of golfers who had been duped into paying donations for a fake charity event. Robert F. Alexander, 57, is facing fraud charges after he allegedly tricked golfers...
AZFamily
4-year-old girl hospitalized after hit-and-run near Mesa park, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car near a Mesa park late Sunday afternoon. According to Sgt. Chuck Trapani, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Lesueur, near the southside of Pioneer Park around 4 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a four-year-old girl ran into the road and was hit by a silver or gray sedan. Investigators say the car slowed down near the scene of the accident before taking off, heading eastbound on Main Street.
Comments / 0