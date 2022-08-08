ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Teen hospitalized, dog dead after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was injured and hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said in an email the teen, who was shot around 3:30 a.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Multiple gunshots...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Three Injured in Rollover Accident on State Route 51 [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (August 11, 2022) – Police responded to a rollover accident on State Route 51 that left three people with injuries Saturday noon. The incident happened on August 6th involving a truck and at least one other unidentified vehicle, according to initial reports. Officers responded to the crash...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Gilbert, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12 News

Phoenix woman dies after being hit by truck during crash

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after being involved in a crash with a truck Wednesday in Phoenix. Phoenix police responded to the area near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard for a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on the morning of Aug. 10. Officers found the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police search for 5-month-old taken from Phoenix foster home by biological mother

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a 5-month-old girl who was taken from a foster home in Phoenix by her biological mother, authorities said. Eunice Salinas was taken from the residence around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near 48th and Van Buren streets, the Phoenix Police Department said. Salinas weighs 15...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Hair
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Car Accident on Loop 101 [Glendale, AZ]

Two-Vehicle Collision along Loop 101 Resulted in One Fatality. On August 6th, at around 6:30 a.m., police responded to a crash involving at least two vehicles, Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Upon arrival, authorities pronounced one unidentified individual dead at the scene. Furthermore, all northbound lanes on Loop 101...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa

Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Thief ransacks beloved, family-owned Chandler restaurant

Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Jeremiah Washington was getting clothes out of the trunk when the driver, Jerry Hernandez, reportedly drove into him. Phoenix Police seeing increase in applicants due to...
CHANDLER, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Bashas’ roof partially collapses after storm hits the Valley

Part of the roof at the Bashas’ store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road collapsed early in the morning on Aug. 4 after a heavy storm hit the Valley. Fire crews from Peoria, Glendale and Phoenix were all on-site, as they each responded to reports of a gas leak at the store.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

4-year-old girl hospitalized after hit-and-run near Mesa park, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car near a Mesa park late Sunday afternoon. According to Sgt. Chuck Trapani, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Lesueur, near the southside of Pioneer Park around 4 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a four-year-old girl ran into the road and was hit by a silver or gray sedan. Investigators say the car slowed down near the scene of the accident before taking off, heading eastbound on Main Street.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy