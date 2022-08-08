ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Videos from Day Eight of Oregon State Fall Camp 2022

The Oregon State football team is back on the field for its 2022 fall camp, and BeaverBlitz will be on hand in Corvallis every day throughout the preseason to take in the action at practice. At the conclusion of most sessions, we’ll interview players and coaches and provide our instant...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Lockyln pushing his RB unit to be physical and tough in 2022

When Carlos Locklyn was hired as Oregon's new running back coach, he was tasked with rebuilding a running back room that had just two scholarship players on its roster, while saying goodbye to last year's top rusher Travis Dye to the USC Trojans. Eight months later as the Ducks hit...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

OL Zander Esty headed to Oregon State

Auburn (Calif.) Placer offensive lineman Zander Esty is Pac-12 bound. Esty announced his commitment to Oregon State on Thursday night. The Beavers outlasted Cal to land Esty, who they offered this past summer than had on campus for an official visit in June. "The visit to Oregon State was great,"...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Isaah Crocker focused on finishing his career strong in honor of Spencer Webb

Oregon junior wide receiver Isaah Crocker says he's got a purpose at Oregon after his close friend and teammate Spencer Webb passed away this summer. Crocker opens up about fall camp starting without his close friend nearby, fulling the dream the two had as they arrived at Oregon as freshmen in 2018, and how this year's camp is progressing under new head coach Dan Lanning.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
247Sports

WATCH: Carlos Locklyn sets bar high for Oregon's running back

Oregon running back coach Carlos Locklyn gives insight into his high expectations at running back for the unit he coaches, why he stresses physicality so much, and his impressions of the year's first full contact football practice of fall camp. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything RB coach Carlos Locklyn said after Oregon's sixth fall practice

Following Oregon's sixth fall practice and first with pads, running back coach Carlos Locklyn answered questions from the media. Here is a full transcript from his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy