Videos from Day Eight of Oregon State Fall Camp 2022
The Oregon State football team is back on the field for its 2022 fall camp, and BeaverBlitz will be on hand in Corvallis every day throughout the preseason to take in the action at practice. At the conclusion of most sessions, we’ll interview players and coaches and provide our instant...
Lockyln pushing his RB unit to be physical and tough in 2022
When Carlos Locklyn was hired as Oregon's new running back coach, he was tasked with rebuilding a running back room that had just two scholarship players on its roster, while saying goodbye to last year's top rusher Travis Dye to the USC Trojans. Eight months later as the Ducks hit...
OL Zander Esty headed to Oregon State
Auburn (Calif.) Placer offensive lineman Zander Esty is Pac-12 bound. Esty announced his commitment to Oregon State on Thursday night. The Beavers outlasted Cal to land Esty, who they offered this past summer than had on campus for an official visit in June. "The visit to Oregon State was great,"...
WATCH: Isaah Crocker focused on finishing his career strong in honor of Spencer Webb
Oregon junior wide receiver Isaah Crocker says he's got a purpose at Oregon after his close friend and teammate Spencer Webb passed away this summer. Crocker opens up about fall camp starting without his close friend nearby, fulling the dream the two had as they arrived at Oregon as freshmen in 2018, and how this year's camp is progressing under new head coach Dan Lanning.
WATCH: Carlos Locklyn sets bar high for Oregon's running back
Oregon running back coach Carlos Locklyn gives insight into his high expectations at running back for the unit he coaches, why he stresses physicality so much, and his impressions of the year's first full contact football practice of fall camp. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all...
Everything RB coach Carlos Locklyn said after Oregon's sixth fall practice
Following Oregon's sixth fall practice and first with pads, running back coach Carlos Locklyn answered questions from the media. Here is a full transcript from his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following...
