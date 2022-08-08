Ashton Kutcher says he's 'lucky to be alive' after a rare disease left him temporarily unable to see, hear or walk

He’s lucky to be alive because he has the money for top notch doctors. How’s does a regular blue-collar worker get the same treatment? They don’t because they don’t have the money or good insurance.
Nothing to do with the vax boys and girls! My wife has LUPUS, also an autoimmune disease for many years, LONG before the vax!! Grow up!
So, guessing by the ridiculous comments here, one would assume that prior to the Covid vaccine, THERE WASN’T ONE SINGLE disease or abnormal condition here on earth. This is trumplican American ignorance for you. Not one bit of rational thought into any of their accusations. Not one bit.
Related
Ashton Kutcher Opened Up About Why It Was So Important For Him And Mila Kunis To Appear In The “That '70s Show” Spinoff And Talked About The “Bizarre” Experience Of Returning To The Set After 16 Years
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
Ashton Kutcher says he’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after battle with rare inflammatory disease
Woman who 'came back from dead' reveals what afterlife is like
RELATED PEOPLE
Demi Moore ‘Hard-Pressed’ to Cut Her Hair Off for a Role Again: ‘I Don’t Have Anything to Prove’
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Warning to anyone who suffers cold sores over ‘risk of deadly disease’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
If Your Skin Feels Like It Is Crawling You May Have This Rare Condition
Robin Roberts Prays To Jesus That 'I’m Going To Be Positive... And Get Rid Of Anything That’s Weighing Me Down:' She's Been Standing By Her Partner 'Sweet Amber,' As She Battles Cancer
Ashley Judd Says She Doesn't Blame Late Mother Naomi For Suicide As She Reflects On Mental Illness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’ve Been Sick For Months But Never Tested Positive For COVID. Here’s What Doctors Tell Me.
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over life-threatening complications that strike months later
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 163