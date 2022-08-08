ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tripsavvy.com

Caesars Head State Park: The Complete Guide

Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville County is home to three large state parks, including Caesars Head. It is part of the 13,000 acres of mountain woodlands called the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, which connects to nearby Jones Gap. Located 25 miles north of downtown Greenville along the North Carolina Border, the park has 60 miles of hiking trails, which climb to craggy mountain summits and descend to tumbling waterfalls and through grassy meadows filled with local wildlife and vibrant wildflowers. The park is also renowned for its bird watching, which includes large hawk migrations in the fall, as well as freshwater fishing.
CLEVELAND, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Coffee Flights Await at Unlocked Coffee Roasters in Greenville, SC

Tired parents in need of a cup of ambition can get a new flight of coffee at this beautiful coffee shop in the West Village of Greenville, SC. I really enjoy a good cup of coffee. I enjoy even more the opportunity to try more than one kind of coffee at a time, which is why I couldn’t get to Unlocked Coffee Roasters fast enough after discovering they offer a flight of coffee for customers in need of a little extra jolt.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Furry Friend Friday – Meet Bander

“The following is sponsored content from The Beacon Drive-In”. It’s Furry Friend Friday and this morning Megan is talking with Paula Church from Greenville County Animal Care with Bander who is looking for a forever home. GREENVILLE ANIMAL CARE.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
City
Little Rock, SC
City
Greenville, SC
City
Fountain Inn, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants In Downtown Greenville SC

Looking for the best restaurants in downtown Greenville? Then you’ve come to the right place! Here is what is happening in downtown. Downtown Greenville SC is the cultural and entertainment center for the upstate. On quaint Main Street, you’ll find delicious food and drink, a bustling art scene, bikes, parks, festivals, and sweet Southern hospitality.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted on trash cans, trails, exercise equipment and more. The obscenities stretched from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area. […]
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#End Of Summer#Bucket List#Summer Break#Upstate#Things To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Finish#Stumphouse Tunnel#Famoda Farm Go#Learn
Atlas Obscura

Thomas Wolfe's Angel

The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Puppy, dog bed found abandoned in dumpster in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg authorities are asking for the public's help after a puppy and a dog bed were found in a dumpster among piles of trash. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department said they were called on Thursday to 577 Willis Terrance Road after receiving a call concerning a dog in a dumpster.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic quilt display at Fountain Inn museum

Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Hundreds of Vietnam veterans are in Greenville for a national leadership conference, hoping to show appreciation for the often-forgotten veterans.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Co. lake closed after drainage failure kills fish

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said an unintended drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson killed all the fish in the lake and it will be closed until summer 2024. According to DNR, the draining incident occurred as the dam and water control structure...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
qcexclusive.com

Visit Abbeville SC – A Historical Getaway To The Old 96 District Part 2

Abbeville SC, which was founded in 1758 by French Huguenots, is a town steeped in history. Downtown Abbeville SC feels like you went back in time a hundred years. The Court Square forms the heart of historic downtown. This classic design is a relic of the past and is setup to gather, walk, and explore. It features a unique selection of shops and restaurants. There’s also a replica of Big Ben’s iron bell and the Abbeville fountain. The Abbeville Opera House is also worth a visit. This historic building designed by William Augustus Edwards of Edwards and Wilson was opened in 1904 and dedicated in 1908.
ABBEVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival returns

Tickets available to the 3-day music festival at TIEC. MILL SPRING––In a couple of weeks, Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival, a three-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in country music, will return to Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC). Night in the Country Carolinas...
MILL SPRING, NC
WJCL

Train derails in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video shows derailment. A train has derailed in Greenville leaving at least nine cars off the track. The derailment happened about 8 a.m. Thursday at Old Buncombe Road at Buncombe Road in the Poe Mill community. The Parker Fire District chief said the derailment happened...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville

Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy