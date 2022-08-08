Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville County is home to three large state parks, including Caesars Head. It is part of the 13,000 acres of mountain woodlands called the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, which connects to nearby Jones Gap. Located 25 miles north of downtown Greenville along the North Carolina Border, the park has 60 miles of hiking trails, which climb to craggy mountain summits and descend to tumbling waterfalls and through grassy meadows filled with local wildlife and vibrant wildflowers. The park is also renowned for its bird watching, which includes large hawk migrations in the fall, as well as freshwater fishing.

