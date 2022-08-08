Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
SAPD trying to identify suspect in April murder
San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are asking for the public's assistance for any information that would help them identify and locate the capital murder suspect who killed two people in April, according to a press release. The incident occurred at 5562 Fredericksburg Road, when two people...
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
Wild animals at the San Antonio Airport ready to greet passengers
SAN ANTONIO — Passengers at the San Antonio Airport will be greeted with an unexpected group of animals on Friday. A sloth, an alligator, a macaw and a python are headed there to greet travelers as part of the airport’s summer tradition to give folks a fun and unexpected animal encounter. Zoomagination, a local non-profit, is bringing the animals to the airport.
Fuel truck flips on Loop 1604 in Von Ormy
VON ORMY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be rescued after the big rig rolled over on in the Von Ormy area. It happened Thursday morning at Loop 1604 and I-35 on the far southwest side. It is not clear what led up to the accident,...
KTSA
San Antonio No.1 for barbecue, new study
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It may come as no surprise that three Texas cities land in the top 15 best cities for barbecue, but would you have expected San Antonio to come in at No. 1?. Many from the Alamo City would expect San Antonio to rank at...
Dog named Lucky reunited with grateful owner thanks to chip
SAN ANTONIO — A dog named Lucky has been reunited with his grateful owner thanks to having a chip with his owner's information. Lucky was brought to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) by folks over at JBSA-Lackland last Friday around 2:30 p.m. They said he'd been roaming around the Air Force Base.
Two women pinned inside vehicle after rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO — Two women had to be rescued from their vehicle after they were pinned inside following a rollover crash on the northeast side of town. It happened around 3 a.m. early Friday on Bending Crest at Barton Rock Lane near O'Connor Rd. Police responded for reports of...
Family says San Antonio father carjacked, murdered while waiting for tacos
SAN ANTONIO — A family says a San Antonio father was carjacked and murdered while waiting for his food. San Antonio Police put out brand new surveillance photos. Investigators are looking for a Cadillac seen in the pictures they released today. The victim, Luis Flores had been on waiting on tacos when we was attacked, according to the family.
Suspect Sone Quintero Rojas has been transported to the DeWitt County Jail
DEWITT COUNTY, Texas – According to DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen, officials have transported Sone Quintero Rojas from the Bexar County Jail to the DeWitt County Jail Wednesday morning. The jail will place Rojas in isolation and ensure he is watched, which is routine for high-profile cases. San Antonio...
San Antonio Current
Ted Cruz, Military Exercises: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
When we compile our weekly roundup of most-read news stories, we sometimes get an inkling that a certain item will strike enough of a chord with the public to end up on top. This week, we correctly predicted exactly what story would be: a yarn about the former head of the Republican National Committee urging U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to "Just sit the hell down, please" after his over-the-top speechifying at the CPAC conference.
Empty North East ISD school bus involved in 3-vehicle accident
SAN ANTONIO — An empty school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning on the northeast side of town. SAPD was called out to the the intersection of Wetmore Rd. and Thousand Oaks around 6:30 a.m. for reports of an accident. According to police, a driver...
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 11, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a back-to-school drive with a famous singer, a local Food Network star shares back-to-school meals, some of the best fried chicken in the nation and it’s Thirsty Thursday!. Singer Austin Mahone is coming to see us at Market Square ahead of...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio named as the city with the best barbecue in the nation, beating out Austin, Dallas and KC
In a move unlikely to quell bickering over which U.S. city has the best brisket and pork ribs, a new report has crowned San Antonio as the nation's best city for barbecue. According to Clever, an online website that helps connect prospective homebuyers to realtors, the Alamo City beat out favorites like Dallas, Kansas City, and yes, even Austin as the top U.S. city for 'cue.
National Night Out has a new name in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — National Night Out is getting a new name and a new focus in San Antonio and the police department wants neighbors to know more about the effort to build safer communities. That's why they are hosting a free event at Public Safety Headquarters Saturday from 9...
KSAT 12
South Side woman seeks justice after man exposes himself on her front porch
SAN ANTONIO – A South Side woman is seeking justice after a man walked onto her front porch, exposed himself, and touched himself inappropriately in July. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man has not been arrested. “I was just completely grossed out, like, it was...
San Antonio's Claire Rousay reflects on new EP, car crash, move to L.A.
She's been busy making pop music.
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers share videos of intense military training in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Special urban training by the U.S. Army continued Wednesday for a third night in downtown San Antonio. Videos taken this week by KSAT viewers show active drills from military members as they operate helicopters and other aircraft near the Alamodome. Watch video in player below and...
Southside ISD's Heritage Elementary jumps from F to A-rating in three years
SAN ANTONIO — After notching consecutive C-ratings in the last few years, Southside ISD is kicking off 2022-'23 as a B-rated district. The district, which services about 6,000 students, made the announcement online Friday afternoon, adding that Heritage Elementary School – which received an F-rating in 2019, the last time ratings were determined before a pandemic hiatus – jumped to an A-grade distinction.
