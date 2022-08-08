ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rep. John Rutherford wants NOAA to ‘put the brakes’ on possibly closing red snapper season next year

By John Bachman, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRbzJ_0h9fSf2K00

The south Atlantic red snapper season shrunk to just 2 days this year.

Now, according to U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, who represents Northeast Florida in Congress, there’s talk of eliminating it all together next year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax’s John Bachman spoke to Rutherford on Monday afternoon about this. Rutherford and a bipartisan group of senators and U.S. Representatives sent a letter to federal regulators urging them not to close the season or worse, stop all bottom fishing in the Atlantic.

FINAL South Atlantic Red Snapper Area Closures by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

Bachman: “They’re talking about closing down red snapper season entirely. This is first I’m hearing of this.”

Rutherford: “What they’re talking about closure of bottom fishing in these areas. So it’s not just red snapper, you wouldn’t be able to bottom fish at all.”

Last summer, Action News Jax went red snapper fishing with Rutherford. He has been pushing for a longer season, not shorter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Rutherford said in 2018, the six-day red snapper season added $13 million to the region’s economy.

But based on harvest numbers, federal regulators have shortened the season since then. But many local fishermen will tell you they catch a lot of red snapper off Jacksonville’s coast and can’t keep them 363 days a year.

That’s why Congress spent $5 million to launch a fish count last year.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

That survey is set to have results by 2025.

Rutherford and his colleagues want regulators to wait to make any decisions on closing the season entirely until after that study is finished.

“What I’m asking NOAA to do is simply put the brakes on the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council from closing sections of the ocean before these numbers come out. They have no data, no good data to make that decision on,” Rutherford said.

On Monday afternoon, we reached out to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, which regulates the fishing season. We haven’t heard back.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bachman
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
107K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy