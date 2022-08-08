ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

wtva.com

Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school

CALHOUN CITY, Miss (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his office got a report of a student with a...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Grand jury in Greenville declined to indict Carolyn Bryant

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – – For more than 70 years, there has been controversy surrounding the woman at the center of the Emmett Till lynching. Tuesday a grand jury in Greenville declined to indict Carolyn Bryant on kidnapping charges and on manslaughter charges. Dewayne Richardson, Leflore County...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man missing since 2018, still no leads

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s not uncommon for families in the rural south to share and live on the family land. Brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles; all living amongst each other as neighbors. In 2018, one Ashley County, Arkansas family never imagined that one day their loved one would suddenly disappear, to never be […]
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Motorcyclist in LeFlore County killed after hitting deer

The crash occurred two miles north of Panama. Chad Sinclair, 30, was driving a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on Nubbin Ridge Road when he struck the deer. He was pronounced deceased by EMS from massive injuries. The official report says his helmet was not in use. We will update this...
WJTV 12

Four arrested in Bentonia armed robbery cases

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested for armed robbery and one person was arrested for robbery in separate cases around the Bentonia area. The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on July 22 after hours at Bentonia Gas and Food convenience store. The suspect stole money, cigarettes, vaping items and more. Bentonia […]
deltanews.tv

Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance

Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

