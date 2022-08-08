Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school
CALHOUN CITY, Miss (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his office got a report of a student with a...
wcbi.com
Grand jury in Greenville declined to indict Carolyn Bryant
LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – – For more than 70 years, there has been controversy surrounding the woman at the center of the Emmett Till lynching. Tuesday a grand jury in Greenville declined to indict Carolyn Bryant on kidnapping charges and on manslaughter charges. Dewayne Richardson, Leflore County...
Arkansas man missing since 2018, still no leads
ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s not uncommon for families in the rural south to share and live on the family land. Brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles; all living amongst each other as neighbors. In 2018, one Ashley County, Arkansas family never imagined that one day their loved one would suddenly disappear, to never be […]
Motorcyclist in LeFlore County killed after hitting deer
The crash occurred two miles north of Panama. Chad Sinclair, 30, was driving a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on Nubbin Ridge Road when he struck the deer. He was pronounced deceased by EMS from massive injuries. The official report says his helmet was not in use. We will update this...
Body of Arkansas judge recovered from lake
The body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker has been recovered from a lake in Jefferson County.
Four arrested in Bentonia armed robbery cases
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested for armed robbery and one person was arrested for robbery in separate cases around the Bentonia area. The Yazoo Herald reported the robbery happened on July 22 after hours at Bentonia Gas and Food convenience store. The suspect stole money, cigarettes, vaping items and more. Bentonia […]
Officials suspect drowning after district judge found dead in Arkansas lake
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arkansas suspect a case of drowning after they recovered the body of a state judge from a lake over the weekend. Officials said that Arkansas County District Judge Jeremiah Bueker died and his body was found in the lake in far northeastern Arkansas on Sunday. He was 48.
deltanews.tv
Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance
Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
