Sonny Kiss is back on AEW TV with a whole new attitude
Sonny Kiss is an AEW original. While the genderfluid superstar who uses she/her/he/they pronouns wrestled 193 matches before her AEW debut at the original Fight for the Fallen and technically wrestled on television before, going by the name XO Lishus in Lucha Underground, Kiss didn’t rise to national prominence until 2019, when she was a […] The post Sonny Kiss is back on AEW TV with a whole new attitude appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Could the USA Network change Roman Reigns’ booking on WWE RAW?
The WWE Universe is in a weirdly good spot at the moment. On one hand, the company’s booking is drawing rave reviews from across the wrestling world, with fans already labeling Triple H a late entrant for Tony Khan’s Booker of the Year award. But then again, just because the weekly additions of former NXT stars like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, and *rumor has it* Top Dolla have gotten fans going, doesn’t mean that excitement has translated to the higher-ups at WWE’s partner networks, USA and FOX. No, according to Fightful, with some additional reporting from Wrestling Inc., the former is actually less than enthralled with the frequency that the WWE Champion, Roman Reigns, is on their network. Here’s what the two companies sandwiched into their respective stories about Kross’ return to the WWE Universe.
Los Lotharios take aim at WWE’s Maximum Male Models
Since officially arriving in the WWE Universe earlier this summer, the Maximum Male Models have rapidly gone from a faction booed out of the arena by angry crowds unwilling to have their “juices titillated” to a weird, surrealist masterpiece that grew more and more compelling with each passing week. Fans worried that Max Dupri might […] The post Los Lotharios take aim at WWE’s Maximum Male Models appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Swerve Strickland shows love for Hit Row’s return to WWE
In the modern professional wrestling world, everyone sort of knows everyone. Sure, some performers are lifers in WWE, AEW, NJPW, or elsewhere, but there isn’t a performer on a major promotion who doesn’t know someone who is either signed to another company or wrestled for another company before their current landing spot.
RELATED PEOPLE
AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita has left the building
Once upon a time – read: two months ago – Konosuke Takeshita was considered the best-kept secret in AEW. The pride of Osaka, Japan, Takeshita is one of the most decorated performers in the history of DDT Pro Wrestling – the promotion responsible for a guy you may have heard of by the name of Kenny Omega – and opted to take an excursion to the United States once the travel restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic eased up to test his mettle against the best performers American had to offer.
Hit Row make their comeback on WWE Smackdown
When the WWE Universe said goodbye to Hit Row, it felt like a mistake. Initially called up to the main roster in October of 2021 as part of the WWE Draft after a very successful run in NXT capped off with a win by the group’s de facto leader, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, winning the North American Champion over Bronson “Jonah” Reed, the cracks started to show early on, with the team’s valet, B-Fab, being released one month later in November.
