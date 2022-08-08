Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rewind1077.com
Authorities: Cortland man busted for cocaine, meth
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say drugs were found inside a car in Homer. Authorities say they noticed suspicious activity from a parked car early Saturday morning. Inside the vehicle was allegedly illegal drugs. On Tuesday, officers arrested 56-year-old David Sneed II of Cortland. He’s accused of possessing cocaine,...
Mohawk man allegedly steals from storage unit
A Herkimer County man has been arrested after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility.
WKTV
Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV
UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD apprehend 2 suspects in assault case, 1 at large
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, August 9th, the Utica Police Department reported that two suspects in the assault investigation from August 7th in which a man was left in critical condition have been apprehended, but one still remains at large. The three suspects are all minors, and their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Teenagers Charged With Gang Assault in Utica
UTICA, NY – Two teenagers have been arrested for gang assault and one more is...
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual
ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties
No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash
Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
WKTV
2 suspects arrested, 1 still at large following robbery in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police have arrested two suspects and are still searching for a third following a home invasion on Monday. Officers went to 729 W. Liberty St. around 12:35 a.m. after a 911 hang-up call in order to check the welfare of the residents. Police were told...
New details emerge in overdoses at Central NY judge candidate’s house
When Madison County deputies and rescue workers arrived at a judge candidate’s house on a night in late July, the candidate and another person were turning blue and gasping for breath, according to statements from law enforcement officials. The deputies say one of the two men gasping for breath...
Cortland Men Flee Tractor Supply Theft, Found With Drugs
Two City of Cortland men are facing felony counts following an investigation into a complaint abut a man stealing from Tractor Supply on Route 13 then taking off in a vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the business in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 7 when Tractor Supply staff said they saw a man steal something then drive off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Man’s Body Pulled from Ithaca-Area Gorge
The body of a Johnson City man has been pulled from a gorge in Tompkins County. New York State Police are investigating the death of the 39-year-old Broome County man whose body was pulled from Taughannock Falls gorge. Several media accounts, including an article in the Ithaca Voice, reports recovery...
cortlandvoice.com
County Drug Task Force: Man found in possession of variety of drugs
A City of Cortland man was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found to be in possession of a variety of drugs, according to a Cortland County Drug Task Force report. According to the report, back on Aug. 6, an officer from Homer Police Department “located an occupied vehicle” in the parking lot of a closed business on Route 11 in the Town of Homer.
rewind1077.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
informnny.com
Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located...
WKTV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following rollover crash in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – One person was killed and another hospitalized following a serious one-car crash on I-790 in Utica near the Route 12 ramp Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Police say the two men inside were ejected and officers found them lying near the...
rewind1077.com
Armed robbery investigation in Cortland County leads to two arrests
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A pair of Cortland County men are facing 5 felonies. A Sergeant of the Cortland Police Detective Division arrested two men Friday stemming from an investigation into an April armed robbery. Casey Burke, of Homer, and Richard Stevens, of Scott, were arrested for allegedly robbing heroin from someone on Greenbush Street in the City of Cortland at gunpoint. Both men are in Cortland County Jail with no bail.
Two cars stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse around 30 minutes apart within quarter mile of each other
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two cars were stolen at gunpoint in Syracuse just over half an hour apart Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:51 p.m., A resident of the Grant Village apartment complex was parking her car on Linwell Terrace, when a man approached her car, according to Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski.
localsyr.com
‘Bring Narcan:’ NewsChannel 9 obtains audio from apparent drug overdose involving Madison County candidate
NELSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When friends of Bradley Moses, a Madison County assistant district attorney, were attempting to revive him from what deputies call a drug overdose and calling 911, an inadvertent call to Cazenovia Village Court resulted in some of the chaos getting recorded over a voicemail system.
Comments / 0