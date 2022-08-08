Read full article on original website
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies
Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham’s savage message after walking off Yankees in extras
Tommy Pham called it. The Boston Red Sox midseason addition at the trade deadline made sure to endear himself to his newest fan base in the best way possible – a walk-off hit against the division rival New York Yankees. Check out Tommy Pham finish off the boys from...
‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location
The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Fernando Tatis Jr facing 80-game suspension after breaking MLB’s PED policy
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr has yet to play a single inning this season due to injury and it looks like he will be out for the rest of 2022. Per Jeff Passan and Mark Feinsand, Tatis Jr has broken the MLB’s PED drug policy and is facing an 80-game suspension: BREAKING: Padres […] The post BREAKING: Fernando Tatis Jr facing 80-game suspension after breaking MLB’s PED policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros SP Lance McCullers gets massive injury update that should worry Yankees fans
The Houston Astros have closed the gap on the New York Yankees and tied them in the standings entering play Wednesday. Both clubs are now 71-40 on the season. Things appear to be getting even better for Houston. On Wednesday, news surfaced that veteran starter Lance McCullers is going to return to the rotation. He […] The post Astros SP Lance McCullers gets massive injury update that should worry Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed
The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made
At the 2022 MLB trade deadline the reigning World Series Champion Atlanta Braves made a series of quality additions to their rotation. With the onboarding of Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza, Jake Odorizzi, and Raisel Iglesias the Braves hope to run it back and stay on the winning path. As they continue to fight on and […] The post Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades
The Detroit Tigers made the difficult and surprising decision to part ways with Al Avila, who had been the organization’s general manager for the past seven seasons. During a press conference after the news broke of the Tigers’ decision, team owner Chris Illitch proceeded to throw Avila under the bus for some questionable moves he […] The post Al Avila gets thrown under the bus for Tigers’ Justin Verlander, JD Martinez trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros SP Framber Valdez gets $200 million vote of confidence after dominating win
On Thursday afternoon, Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez took the hill against the Texas Rangers. To no one’s surprise, he dominated once again. Valdez tossed seven shutout innings in a 7-3 victory. With the win, Valdez improved to 11-4 striking out eight. After the game, Astros catcher Martin...
3 best candidates to replace Al Avila as Tigers GM
The Detroit Tigers heard the cries of their fanbase on Wednesday. The team fired executive vice president and general manager Al Avila. It ended a tumultuous end to a seven-year stint at the head of the front office for the MLB’s first Cuban-born general manager. The only winning season the Tigers had under Avila came […] The post 3 best candidates to replace Al Avila as Tigers GM appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission
Joey Gallo has greatly enjoyed his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. The team is undefeated with him and increasing their lead atop the MLB standings. After being traded by the New York Yankees amid a very disappointing season, he is now living large in LA. The Yankees’ outcast has not been much […] The post ‘It’s been a while’: Joey Gallo’s heartbreaking Dodgers admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves make decision on top prospect Vaughn Grissom amid recent slump
The Atlanta Braves are just 5-5 in their last 10 games and now sit seven games behind the New York Mets in the National League East. With the hope of adding a spark to the lineup, the team has called up Vaughn Grissom to make his big league debut, their top infield prospect. Welcome to […] The post Braves make decision on top prospect Vaughn Grissom amid recent slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout
Aaron Judge’s remarkable 2022 season has not slowed down one bit. The superstar outfielder is well on his way to securing his first-ever MVP award and putting his name among the best home run-hitting seasons of all time. Judge got to 45 home runs quicker than all but four players in MLB history and is […] The post The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 post-MLB trade deadline moves Angels must make
The Los Angeles Angels are in the midst of a disappointing season. After a strong start to the year, the wheels completely fell off and the Halos are near the bottom of the division once again. This is a ball club that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014. And fans are growing even more frustrated given the success of the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Angeles need to turn things around. Other than Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, they have become an afterthought in Southern California.
Aaron Boone drops Oswald Peraza truth bomb that Yankees fans will hate
The New York Yankees’ midseason struggles continue to mount as the team suffered yet another series loss at the hands of the Seattle Mariners this week. With Isiah Kiner-Falefa continuing to struggle, fans have been clamoring for the Yankees to promote top shortstop prospect, Oswald Peraza, from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Unfortunately for those eager to see the prized middle infielder in the show, a Peraza promotion doesn’t seem to be part of the plans for Aaron Boone and Co. Via The Michael Kay Show on Twitter, Boone poured cold water on the rumors that a Peraza call-up is looming.
Dodgers’ Max Muncy suffers upper-body injury after scary mishap vs. Twins
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their undefeated streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory at home over the Minnesota Twins, but it appears to have come at the expense of Max Muncy’s health. The Dodgers’ third baseman left the game in the fifth inning after getting hit in his right hand with a one-hopper, […] The post Dodgers’ Max Muncy suffers upper-body injury after scary mishap vs. Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres GM AJ Preller questioning Fernando Tatis Jr’s maturity after 80-game suspension for PEDs
The San Diego Padres were close to having superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr back from injury. On Friday, general manager AJ Preller and the team were blindsided by a bombshell: Tatis Jr had violated the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy and received an 80-game suspension. Speaking to the media Friday,...
‘He was always the guy’: David Roberston’s telling admission on Rob Thomson, Joe Girardi with Phillies, Yankees
The Philadelphia Phillies are on their way to making the playoffs. They have the fourth-best record in the National League despite Bryce Harper being sidelined since June. Philadelphia’s turnaround began when manager Joe Girardi was fired in early June. Interim manager Rob Thomson is making a fantastic case to shed the interim tag, as the Phillies have been great under his watch. They are 13-2 in their last 15 games and have a seven-game winning streak.
Astros GM reveals what they are missing with Michael Brantley done for the year
The Houston Astros are one of the best teams in baseball, but they were recently dealt a brutal blow as outfielder Michael Brantley, one of their best hitters, underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to be out for the rest of the year. GM James Click revealed exactly what the...
