Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ncwlife.com
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Three people were taken to a nearby hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Everett on Friday. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near 128th Street SW and 8th Avenue W. One of the vehicles involved was a small dump truck. Both...
ifiberone.com
Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
ifiberone.com
Lightning sparks about a dozen small fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
WENATCHEE — Recent lightning strikes sparked about a dozen new wildfires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Forest Service officials say most of the fires are less than an acre, with the largest fire estimated at 45 acres. As of Friday morning, three fires have been confirmed in the Wenatchee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
ifiberone.com
Crews to demobilize from Vantage Highway, Cow Canyon fires
VANTAGE — Most fire resources on the Vantage Highway and Cow Canyon fires will begin to demobilize on Thursday as fire activity has remained minimal. The Vantage Highway Fire, started Aug. 1 west of the town of Vantage, is estimated at 30,659 acres and is 90 percent contained. The Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg has burned about 5,832 acres since starting Aug. 3. That fire is now 80 percent contained.
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
ifiberone.com
Man killed in July 30 rollover crash near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — A passenger who died in a rollover crash on July 30 near Moses Lake has been identified as a 22-year-old Quincy man. Armando D. Lopez died at the scene of the crash on South Frontage Road East, near Hiawatha Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
ifiberone.com
Mohr fire burning near Palisades and Rimrock Meadows in Douglas County balloons to 6,400 acres
WATERVILLE -- Firefighters from across the state now have a 6,400-acre fire on their hands as of Wednesday night in Douglas County. The blaze is situated about 12 miles southeast of Waterville. Known as the Mohr Fire, winds blew the blaze onto itself during the day causing more interior spots...
kpq.com
Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer
Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Level 2 evacuation issued for Rimrock Meadows due to Mohr Fire
UPDATE (1:50 p.m.) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuation for the Rimrock Meadows area. The Mohr Fire continues to burn about five miles northwest of Rimrock Meadows. WATERVILLE — The Mohr Fire east of Waterville has grown to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies Recover ‘Massive Amount of Stolen Property’ After Report of Shots Fired
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it recovered at least four stolen vehicles and a “massive amount of stolen property” after responding to the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm on Aug. 8. A Freightliner service truck was tracked to the location using the...
Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
ifiberone.com
Crews make significant progress on fire lines on Mohr Fire southeast of Waterville
WATERVILLE — Fire crews were able to establish a perimeter line around the Mohr Fire thanks to favorable weather conditions. The fire, burning about 10 miles southeast of Waterville, is listed at 6,489 acres and is 28 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to incident command. Air resources...
Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
53-Years-Old Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Stevens (Lake Stevens, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle crash occurred on Highway 204 on Friday. The officials stated that Kimberly Moore, of Rancho Cucamonga, California was killed in a fatal crash. She was the passenger on the motorcycle which crashed into a 29-year-old Arlington man, who stopped at the 20th Street SE intersection.
ifiberone.com
Campfire ban now in place throughout Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
WENATCHEE — With continued hot and dry weather worsening fire conditions, campfires are now prohibited throughout the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The campfire ban included all national forest campgrounds and wilderness areas. The ban went into effect on Thursday. Under the restrictions, the use of wood and charcoal campfires...
Comments / 1