Leavenworth, WA

ncwlife.com

Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KING 5

3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people were taken to a nearby hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Everett on Friday. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near 128th Street SW and 8th Avenue W. One of the vehicles involved was a small dump truck. Both...
EVERETT, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies recover stolen human remains after burglary in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - It’s among one of the odder things to steal but a brazen burglar ended up nabbing a woman’s urn with her ashes in it from a storage unit in Wenatchee last Saturday. It happened at a storage complex on McKittrick street. Over $10,000 of property was taken from the storage unit, including the ashes of the victim’s mother.
WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Crews to demobilize from Vantage Highway, Cow Canyon fires

VANTAGE — Most fire resources on the Vantage Highway and Cow Canyon fires will begin to demobilize on Thursday as fire activity has remained minimal. The Vantage Highway Fire, started Aug. 1 west of the town of Vantage, is estimated at 30,659 acres and is 90 percent contained. The Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg has burned about 5,832 acres since starting Aug. 3. That fire is now 80 percent contained.
VANTAGE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man killed in July 30 rollover crash near Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — A passenger who died in a rollover crash on July 30 near Moses Lake has been identified as a 22-year-old Quincy man. Armando D. Lopez died at the scene of the crash on South Frontage Road East, near Hiawatha Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer

Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
LYNNWOOD, WA
ifiberone.com

Campfire ban now in place throughout Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

WENATCHEE — With continued hot and dry weather worsening fire conditions, campfires are now prohibited throughout the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The campfire ban included all national forest campgrounds and wilderness areas. The ban went into effect on Thursday. Under the restrictions, the use of wood and charcoal campfires...
WENATCHEE, WA

