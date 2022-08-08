Read full article on original website
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
Ocala officials envision golf carts tooling around downtown
Almost anywhere you go, golf carts are shuttling by like Fred Flintsone having a “yabba-dabba-do time” but without all the fancy footwork. The mini vehicles have surged in popularity both on and off the greens. Some drivers even trick their rides out with automobile- and truck-inspired grilles and other accessories.
HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor – Laura Miner
Laura Miner did not set out to move to Ocala on purpose. Her family’s story has several unusual occurrences that brought them to this locale. Born in Miami Beach to immigrant parents–her dad from Cuba, and her mother from Colombia–Laura spent most of her life in South Florida. The family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, then to Pembroke Pines, close to the Everglades, where they lived for 19 years. Laura married and had a son, Peter, who is now 34, and lives in Jacksonville area. She and her husband later divorced.
villages-news.com
rtands.com
STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida
The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Farm Tours of Ocala tour of horse country
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Tours of Ocala is providing an insider tour of horse country. In this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear how participants are learning about different breeds and history. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Citrus County Chronicle
Car washes spring up all over Citrus County
Given the explosion of car washes popping up in Citrus County, there’s no excuse anymore for driving around with dirty vehicles. Caliber Car Wash has announced it will soon open its second county location on the northeast corner of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto. It already has one along State Road 44 in Inverness.
ocala-news.com
‘Legends of the Fort’ event heading to Fort King National Historic Landmark
Visitors will have the opportunity to step back into history to meet the legends of the fort’s past during an upcoming event at the Fort King National Historic Landmark. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host its first annual ‘Legends of the Fort’ event on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fort King Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
villages-news.com
Grouting later this month will fill in sinkhole near driveway at home in The Villages
Grouting later this month will fill in a sinkhole near a driveway at a home in The Villages. The sinkhole opened up last month on Wesley Street at a home in the Village of Springdale. Community Development District 4 supervisors were updated Friday on the status of the repairs. A...
fox35orlando.com
Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month at De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park will close after 61 years in business. A new restaurant is expected to open in its place. "We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."
floridasportsman.com
most expensive storage locker I ever saw sold, in the city of Alachua
I am just here for my amusement. It could be a pretty impressive haul. Very clean and neat. Shows the owner cared about his stuff, knew the value, packed carefully and planned to retrieve it at some point. "That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow....
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala needs more grocery stores to match city’s growth
Living in my area for 11 years, I have seen grocery stores come and go. Now, what I see are housing developments being built, which are needed. My concern is simple: where are the food stores? Our Publix is so crowded, and the parking lot is so small, that it only brings customers to the boiling point when they make an attempt to get to the front door.
ocala-news.com
First Friday Art Walk returns to downtown Ocala on September 2
The First Friday Art Walk will return to downtown Ocala on Friday, September 2, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The art walk occurs on the first Friday of each month, beginning in September and running through May. During September’s event, the following activities will be included:. Hands-on art...
ocala-news.com
Susan Mae Wedel
Susan Mae Wedel, 63 years young of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family in Ocala, Florida. Susan was born in Massena, New York to Victor and Lucille (Hummermaier) Shorette. Shortly after her birth, her parents moved the family to Madison, Wisconsin and then on to McFarland, Wisconsin where Sue grew up. She graduated in 1977 from McFarland High School and went onto work for CUNA Mutual Insurance for 35 years before moving to Ocala, Florida, where she then took a position with the Marion County Library for 4 years before being diagnosed with Cancer.
ocala-news.com
Joseph Boman Bradshaw
Joseph Boman Bradshaw, devoted family man, noted businessman, and long-time resident of Ocala, crossed over to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was at home and surrounded by family. Born in Americus, Georgia on April 23, 1932, to David and Mary Alice Bradshaw, he moved to...
ocala-news.com
Limited vendor booths still available for next month’s Ocala Comic Con
The Ocala Comic Con is returning next month to the World Equestrian Center, and a few booths are still available for local vendors. The convention will be held on Saturday, September 17 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and Sunday, September 18 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at the World Equestrian Center, which is located at 1390 NW 80th Avenue.
click orlando
VIDEO: Palm Coast woman shaved girl’s head, shoved metal pipe in mouth, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Thursday after witnesses saw her shave a girl’s head, write derogatory words on her face and shove a pipe in her mouth, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Priscilla Florentino, 33, performed these...
ocala-news.com
Paddock Mall hands out over 2,000 backpacks to local students during back-to-school event
The Paddock Mall gave away over 2,000 backpacks to Marion County students during the Back 2 School Bash that was held on Saturday, August 6. During the four-hour event, the Paddock Mall’s team handed out the free backpacks to students and their families, along with pencil pouches that were stuffed with school supplies.
pasconewsonline.com
Lane closures on SB US-19 in Crystal River due to a void in the road
CRYSTAL RIVER, FLA- The US 19 southbound left thru-lane and the left-turn lane onto W. Venable Street are closed due to a void discovered under the pavement. The lanes will remain closed until further notice to complete testing and repairs (likely into late August). One southbound thru-lane remains open. Drivers...
click orlando
Sumter County church works to bring smiles to thousands of children around the world this holiday season
WILDWOOD, Fla. – For some volunteers in The Villages, the best part of the day is visiting the Filler Factory at Live Oaks Community Church Southern Campus. The Filler Factory is what they call their set-up for filling shoe boxes to send off to Operation Christmas Child. It’s a program the church takes part in with Samaritan’s Purse. This week, they’re expecting about 200 volunteers to help get those shoe boxes ready ahead of the holiday season.
