muddyrivernews.com
Two Hull residents arrested on methamphetamine charges
HULL, Ill. — Two Hull residents recently were arrested on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, went to a residence located in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull on an attempted warrant service at 4:10 p.m. July 29.
wmay.com
Teen Victim Of Fatal Springfield Shooting Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the teenager who was fatally shot in Springfield this week. 16-year-old Shawntel Howze, Jr. died Wednesday night, shortly after being shot in the head during an incident in the 22-hundred block of East Cedar. Another person was also wounded, but those injuries were not life-threatening.
khqa.com
Burglars cut hole in pharmacy wall in Ashland, later elude police during chase
Ashland police were searching for the people who broke into a drug store and later ran from the police. On the Ashland Police Facebook page, they said the burglary happened around 4:15 am Thursday. Someone cut a hole in the wall of the Kilgore's on Eastside Drive. An item that...
WAND TV
Man killed in Chatham house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning. Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at...
wlds.com
Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Department Announce Several Arrests Last Weekend
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced several arrests over this past weekend. On July 6th, at 5:04 P.M., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Krause Road in Brussels. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 34-year old Brittany Hilton of Eldred was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and driving under the influence of drugs. Hilton was taken into custody without incident. Hilton was on probation for a previous drug conviction at the time of her arrest. She is currently lodged at the Jersey County Jail awaiting an appearance in court.
wlds.com
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Several Felony Arrests
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple felony arrests over the last week. On July 15th, at 4:42 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 63 year old Rodney C. Shrader of Plainville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 52 year old Nancy L. Taylor of Plainville on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was also arrested on a felony Adams County warrant or failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Shrader and Taylor are currently out on a $5,000 recognizance bond with a next appearance in court set for September 13th.
Man dies in fire in Chatham
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Chatham Fire Department responded to a fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning. The Sangamon County Coroner said they will release the name of a man that died in a fire in Chatham after contacting next of kin. Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that a 76-year-old male died at the […]
capitolwolf.com
Body found at scene of Chatham fire
A 76 year old man was found deceased at the scene of a residential fire on Mansion Road in Chatham around 1:20am Friday. Firefighters says when they arrived on scene the structure was completely engulfed in flame. The identity of the man is pending next of kin notification. An autopsy...
Teen sentenced for firing gun at officers’ car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a pair of charges related to shots being fired at two Springfield Police officers. Keanthony D. Brown was charged with one count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and a possession of a weapon by a gang […]
muddyrivernews.com
Barry man in Pike County Jail charged with theft, forgery
BARRY, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the City of Barry, was dispatched to a residence in Barry at 12:46 p.m. July 24 regarding a theft complaint. After an investigation, Shelby B. Burch, 30, of Barry was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail on two counts of theft and forgery.
spotonillinois.com
Brighton man charged with DUI on all-terrain vehicle
A Brighton man is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence after being accused of driving a utility task vehicle/all-terrain vehicle on Eagleton Park Road in June. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 22:54. 22:54. 22:43. 22:19. 21:25. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It's great to see that...
khqa.com
Cell tower problems prevent 911 calls
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dialing 9-1-1 is supposed to be an emergency line that can connect from any phone, but it wasn't for a Morgan County resident last week. Julia Johnson, a Manchester resident, found it difficult to call 911 when her mother fell and suffered a head injury. Johnson said her father and neighbors tried to call but no one could get through because of poor cell phone service in the area.
wlds.com
Calhoun County Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Saturday Night
A Calhoun County man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday night. According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:15 pm Saturday, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Gallinepper Road in rural Calhoun County on a maroon 2004 Pontiac.
wlds.com
RECC Seeking Tips On Theft
Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative who services customers in Sangamon, Morgan, Macoupin, Christian and Montgomery counties is asking for tips about a recent theft that occurred at their headquarters on Illinois Route 104 in rural Auburn. RECC is offering $500 for information about a theft that occurred at their property around...
spotonillinois.com
Three charged with drug felonies
Felony methamphetamine charges have been fined in Madison County against a Jerseyville resident. Kelsey S. Chandler, 31, of Jerseyville, was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies, as well as possession... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:09. 04:13. 04:13. 04:13.
WAND TV
Man sentenced to 44 years in prison for 2016 murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man found guilty for the 2016 shooting death of Alaysia Bennett was sentenced to 44 years in prison on Friday. According to court records, Demarco Jones, 30, was convicted of first degree murder and armed robbery on June 10. Jones appeared in court on Friday...
280 pounds of marijuana seized in Godfrey, Illinois drug bust
Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office seized 280 pounds of marijuana during a recent drug bust in Godfrey.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
advantagenews.com
One injured in massive Madison fire
One person was injured in a massive warehouse fire in Madison on Wednesday. Fire crews remain on the scene Thursday to deal with hot spots from the blaze that took several hours to bring under control. The fire at Interco, an industrial recycling business, broke out late Wednesday morning and required help from more than 40 area fire departments from Illinois and Missouri.
Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who died in a car crash in Springfield on Friday. Allmon said the woman is Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 […]
