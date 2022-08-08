ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Moose on the Loose: Kevin Durant gives Nets owner an ultimatum

By Associated Press, Marc Malusis
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028E5N_0h9fRNJ900

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June and now, after weeks of talks, he’s reportedly given an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai.

The two reportedly met over weekend, with Durant saying he doesn’t believe in direction of team.

Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion — those rings coming with Golden State, the team he was with before joining Brooklyn. He has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract, which means that it may take a haul of players, draft picks or possibly both for a team to acquire him.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more. Watch Moose on the Loose above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kevin Durant has 2 preferred landing spots

As Kevin Durant ramps up his efforts to force a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, he may be eyeing two particular teams as potential landing spots. The Boston Celtics are a “desired landing spot” of Durant’s, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Durant would also be interested in the Philadelphia 76ers, Begley says. Some members of the 76ers have pushed for the team to engage in trade talks, though no serious discussions have occurred.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

A King Thing? Knicks Named a Premier Destination for LeBron James

It's deja blue (and orange) all over again. New York Knicks fans are no doubt used to royal denials by LeBron James. Like many great performers, James often saves his best stuff for Madison Square Garden, especially after the host team's ultimately futile attempt to acquire his services after his first departure from Cleveland in 2010.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimatum#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Mom, teen son stab each other during fight inside Brooklyn home: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and son stabbed each other during an argument inside their Brooklyn home Wednesday night, police said. The 44-year-old mom and her 17-year-old son were each slashed multiple times during the altercation in their Coney Island apartment on 29th Street at around 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Lindor scores 3 more, Mets thump Reds for 6th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor scored three runs, tying a franchise record by crossing the plate in 13 consecutive games, and the New York Mets breezed to their sixth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Lindor finished 2 for 3 with a walk and a two-run single in the second inning […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Moose on the Loose: Yankees trending wrong way

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Yankees are 7-13 in their last 20 games. Injuries have certainly hurt the team, but the recent losses are concerning. Tune in to PIX11 weeknights at 10 p.m. for all the latest updates on your favorite local sports teams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back on escalator at Yankee Stadium subway stop

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator inside of the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium station when someone stabbed him in the back with an unknown object around 1:30 p.m., officials said. He was […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Man slashed with a knife in road rage incident in Queens: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was slashed with a knife after a road rage incident in Queens Friday, police said. The victim was in his car in front of 32-37 112th Street in Corona at 4:10 p.m. when he got into a fight with an unknown male about his vehicle blocking the road, […]
QUEENS, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Reportedly Showing Interest In The Sixers

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and with him looking to change teams, there are a plethora of franchises who would want a shot at him. So far, KD has expressed interest in teams like the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and even the Boston Celtics. These are all frontrunners to acquire KD and they seemingly have quite a few assets to get a deal done.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

Man beaten with cooking pans, robbed in Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Police are searching for the thieves who allegedly attacked a man with cooking pans and robbed him in Manhattan. The robbery happened on the Lower East Side near Ludlow and Rivington streets around 2 a.m. back on July 21, according to the NYPD. The 34-year-old victim was approached by […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy