Sturgis, SD

KEVN

It's all about the burger in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants battled...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the 'Big Daddy Rat Trophy'. They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole...
STURGIS, SD
Sturgis, SD
Sturgis, SD
Sturgis, SD
KEVN

Sturgis rally bikers fashion trends stay the course

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Biker fashions have a tendency to stay relatively similar through the years. However, the trends have broadened as they mix with decades of different styles which include chaps, helmets, bedazzled bandannas, and fringe jackets. "We are kind of getting more into the older 90s style; with...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Triple Digit Heat Today; Relief by the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the hottest day of the week with widespread 100s in the forecast. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon for areas north and east of Rapid City. Limit outdoor time today. Stay hydrated. The hot upper level ridge of high pressure...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

coats for kids

More than 50 percent of people at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally choose to stay at a campground over a hotel. Local veterans honored at 'Military Appreciation Day' at the Rally. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:30 AM MDT. Sturgis visitors got to see a B-1 flyover from Ellsworth...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

All Kids Bike places 3 tiny 'motorcycles' up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While motorcycles rumble throughout the hills, one organization is taking the opportunity to showcase a different kind of cycle. All Kids Bike is a non-profit in partnership with Strider Bikes with the goal to get kindergarteners on bicycles. During this Sturgis Rally, three tiny custom...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Hundreds of coats donated to 5 Black Hills children homes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With temperatures reaching the high 90s Wednesday, thinking about winter coats may not be at the top of most people's priority lists. However, Coats for Kids is already looking ahead with their 11th year donating winter coats to the Children's Home Society in the Black Hills.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Hot again Today and Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny to partly cloudy today with maybe an isolated brief thundershower over the southern Hills. Most of us will just be sunny and hot with highs in the 90s, with a few 100s in northern Wyoming. Tomorrow will be the hottest day this week for...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

One more day of heat

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. More than 50 percent of people at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally choose to stay at a campground over a hotel. Local veterans honored at 'Military Appreciation Day' at the Rally. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:30 AM MDT.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Still Hot the Next Two Days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly dry for tonight and most of tomorrow. Showers and storms could impact Northeast Wyoming during the evening hours tomorrow, but as that rain moves into Western South Dakota, it will dissipate. Temperatures tomorrow will remain hot with highs near 100° for most of Western South Dakota. Better chance for storms over the weekend. We will also see cooler temps as high could be in the upper 80s by then.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Sturgis police say 'Drivers not yielding'

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, so does the influx of tourists, bringing with them their ride of choice. Walking downtown during the rally can be difficult with all the cars and bikes passing by. So far this year, along with an increase in parking violations, law enforcement says they're seeing another danger: vehicles failing to yield at stop signs for the appropriate amount of time. According to the Sturgis Police Chief, this adds another level of unnecessary danger to the roads.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rude awakening for elderly Sturgis man; a semi hits his home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An elderly Sturgis man got a surprise visitor early Wednesday morning; a semi crashing into his home. The 74-year-old homeowner was not injured but the 68-year-old female semi driver and a 63-year-old male passenger have minor injuries. They were taken to the Sturgis hospital. The...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Rapid City woman faces reckless driving charge after flipping car

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman is arrested after her car hit a tree and flipped upside down near the intersection of Platt and West Chicago streets. Jenna Gitzke, 34, is charged with reckless driving and failure to provide information at the scene of a crash. According to a Rapid City Police Department release, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and more charges might be pending.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Angostura drowning victim's body is recovered

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff's Office; Pennington County Search &...
RAPID CITY, SD

