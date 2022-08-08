Read full article on original website
It’s all about the burger in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants battled...
Rallygoers share their experience as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally nears an end
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends in a few days, but some bikers have already started the journey home. People are packing up to head home after a week of fun and bike rides, but what did it look like for those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show returns to the Buffalo Chip and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, the annual Rat’s Hole Custom Bike Show was a main feature at the Buffalo Chip Thursday. The show, which has been around since 1952. This year, the show features more than 100 bikes, ranging from newly designed choppers to old classic wheels.
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the ‘Big Daddy Rat Trophy’. They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole...
Sturgis rally bikers fashion trends stay the course
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Biker fashions have a tendency to stay relatively similar through the years. However, the trends have broadened as they mix with decades of different styles which include chaps, helmets, bedazzled bandannas, and fringe jackets. “We are kind of getting more into the older 90s style; with...
Rallygoers traveling from Sturgis to Hill City to experience the small town atmosphere
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “I think what makes Hill City very unique is the people, everybody is great, everybody is very big on hospitality,” said Melissa Clemetson, a staff member at Alpine Inn European Restaurant. Bikers lined Main Street in Hill City for a day of motorcycles,...
Triple Digit Heat Today; Relief by the Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the hottest day of the week with widespread 100s in the forecast. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon for areas north and east of Rapid City. Limit outdoor time today. Stay hydrated. The hot upper level ridge of high pressure...
coats for kids
More than 50 percent of people at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally choose to stay at a campground over a hotel. Local veterans honored at ‘Military Appreciation Day’ at the Rally. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:30 AM MDT. Sturgis visitors got to see a B-1 flyover from Ellsworth...
All Kids Bike places 3 tiny ‘motorcycles’ up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While motorcycles rumble throughout the hills, one organization is taking the opportunity to showcase a different kind of cycle. All Kids Bike is a non-profit in partnership with Strider Bikes with the goal to get kindergarteners on bicycles. During this Sturgis Rally, three tiny custom...
Hundreds of coats donated to 5 Black Hills children homes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With temperatures reaching the high 90s Wednesday, thinking about winter coats may not be at the top of most people’s priority lists. However, Coats for Kids is already looking ahead with their 11th year donating winter coats to the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills.
The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame has a new director for the rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -As long as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been around, it seems impossible for there to still be firsts for the event, but this year the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame defeated those odds. Leah Whaley took the job as the executive director of the...
Hot again Today and Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny to partly cloudy today with maybe an isolated brief thundershower over the southern Hills. Most of us will just be sunny and hot with highs in the 90s, with a few 100s in northern Wyoming. Tomorrow will be the hottest day this week for...
One more day of heat
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. More than 50 percent of people at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally choose to stay at a campground over a hotel. Local veterans honored at ‘Military Appreciation Day’ at the Rally. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:30 AM MDT.
Still Hot the Next Two Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly dry for tonight and most of tomorrow. Showers and storms could impact Northeast Wyoming during the evening hours tomorrow, but as that rain moves into Western South Dakota, it will dissipate. Temperatures tomorrow will remain hot with highs near 100° for most of Western South Dakota. Better chance for storms over the weekend. We will also see cooler temps as high could be in the upper 80s by then.
How one doctor is using uses his near death experience to educate others on life-saving techniques
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dr. Dustin Smoot is a trauma surgeon from the Surgical Institute of South Dakota . He set up shop at Deadwood Custom-Cycles for Sturgis Rally week, handing out road emergency kits to bikers and rallygoers. Smoot offered a two-minute training on how to stop wounds...
Sturgis police say ‘Drivers not yielding’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally continues, so does the influx of tourists, bringing with them their ride of choice. Walking downtown during the rally can be difficult with all the cars and bikes passing by. So far this year, along with an increase in parking violations, law enforcement says they’re seeing another danger: vehicles failing to yield at stop signs for the appropriate amount of time. According to the Sturgis Police Chief, this adds another level of unnecessary danger to the roads.
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
Rude awakening for elderly Sturgis man; a semi hits his home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An elderly Sturgis man got a surprise visitor early Wednesday morning; a semi crashing into his home. The 74-year-old homeowner was not injured but the 68-year-old female semi driver and a 63-year-old male passenger have minor injuries. They were taken to the Sturgis hospital. The...
Rapid City woman faces reckless driving charge after flipping car
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman is arrested after her car hit a tree and flipped upside down near the intersection of Platt and West Chicago streets. Jenna Gitzke, 34, is charged with reckless driving and failure to provide information at the scene of a crash. According to a Rapid City Police Department release, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash and more charges might be pending.
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
