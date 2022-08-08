ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Southern Lab Director Herman Brister prioritizes transparency in establishing new normal

When Herman Brister Jr. gave up his position as principal at McKinley Middle Magnet School in 2014, many students were devastated. I was a rising eighth grader and joined my fellow students in acknowledging the loss for the school. His new job as principal of McKinley Senior High School, and my choice to attend Baton Rouge Magnet High School, separated us even further.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Iberville Parish school year in full swing

IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - Fall semester is in full swing for pretty much all K-12 students and teachers in Baton Rouge. Our back-to-school series continues Friday, August 12 as we round out the week in Iberville Parish. You can learn more information about the school year here.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebr#School Systems#Poverty#Recruiting#East Baton Rouge
brproud.com

Students begin moving in at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of students are making their way to Southern University’s campus to move into their dorms ahead of the start of the semester. “We’ve been preparing all summer for moving in for our freshman students, and we’re happy that they’re back,” said the Director of Residental Life at Southern University, Tracie Abraham.
BATON ROUGE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Louisiana approved for Child Care P-EBT

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Unlike the P-EBT program for children attending K-12 schools, the Child Care...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
L'Observateur

Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August

New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Bluebonnet Dental Care to host free dentistry day on Sep. 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in the Baton Rouge community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Bluebonnet Dental Care on Saturday, Sep. 10. The free service is apart of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” Program Brings Free Career Courses to Thousands

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched “Tech Ready Louisiana” last week that will bring free online learning to thousands of people across Louisiana. LWC is partnering with Coursera to offer Louisianians access to thousands of courses to help develop new skills and increase their career readiness. Coursera is one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, offering over five thousand courses. They work with over 250 top universities and companies including Yale University, Columbia University, Microsoft, and Google to provide training for in-demand skills that employers need.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, Apply Today

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy