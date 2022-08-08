Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Southern Lab Director Herman Brister prioritizes transparency in establishing new normal
When Herman Brister Jr. gave up his position as principal at McKinley Middle Magnet School in 2014, many students were devastated. I was a rising eighth grader and joined my fellow students in acknowledging the loss for the school. His new job as principal of McKinley Senior High School, and my choice to attend Baton Rouge Magnet High School, separated us even further.
Baton Rouge Elementary School Shuts Down Due to ‘Several COVID-19 Cases’
Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge closed Friday (08/12/22) due to what administrators describe as "several COVID cases." The school year has gotten off to a rough start for Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ.com, the school shut down today, less than a week after the start of the...
brproud.com
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 strikes again! The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is announcing the closing one of their schools after the discovery of “several positive COVID-19 cases.”. Wedgewood Elementary is moving to remote learning on Friday, April 12. Learning for students will take place...
Iberville Parish school year in full swing
IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - Fall semester is in full swing for pretty much all K-12 students and teachers in Baton Rouge. Our back-to-school series continues Friday, August 12 as we round out the week in Iberville Parish. You can learn more information about the school year here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
EBR School System to give ‘State of the Schools’ address Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting a “State of the Schools” address at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum downtown Wednesday night to update parents on district initiatives. The meeting starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Louisiana...
wbrz.com
Ascension schools will see several new additions to the system this year
ASCENSION PARISH - Tuesday was an exciting day in Ascension parish as it sent nearly 24,000 students back to 31 schools across the district. With the start of the school year, the school system is welcoming some new additions, including new school buses and smart technology in the classrooms. Pecan...
Seeing Double: Acadiana identical twin teachers making big impact on social media
Identical twin sisters Morgan Mercado and Taylor Wallace are making a big impact in Acadiana.
KTBS
After eight month study, BESE group recommends major changes in high schools, other classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. - A study group of Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to press ahead with major changes in how high schools are rated and other operations despite opposition from local superintendents and questions about the scope of the overhaul. A five-member panel of the state Board of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Daughter of fallen Baton Rouge police officer gets special entrance into first day of school
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The first day of school for students at Central Private School was Thursday, August 11. The local school welcomed a special student on the first day of class. Peyton Totty started Pre-K 4 with the help of a few friends. On Thursday, members of the...
brproud.com
Students begin moving in at Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of students are making their way to Southern University’s campus to move into their dorms ahead of the start of the semester. “We’ve been preparing all summer for moving in for our freshman students, and we’re happy that they’re back,” said the Director of Residental Life at Southern University, Tracie Abraham.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Louisiana approved for Child Care P-EBT
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Unlike the P-EBT program for children attending K-12 schools, the Child Care...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge elementary school on lockdown after reports of gunfire nearby
BATON ROUGE - An elementary school went on lockdown after gunfire was reported in a nearby neighborhood Friday afternoon. School officials said Villa Del Rey Elementary School was locked down out of caution until law enforcement could assess the situation. No injuries have been reported at this time. It's unclear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Seventh-day Adventist pastor takes historic assignment BR, Lafayette churches
Two churches in two denominations on two different days was the norm for Darriel Hoy growing up. After more than 20 years away, Hoy recently returned home to assume a historic role at two area churches: the first female pastor at Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church in Baton Rouge and Morning Star Seventh-day Adventist Church in Lafayette.
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
Bluebonnet Dental Care to host free dentistry day on Sep. 10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in the Baton Rouge community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Bluebonnet Dental Care on Saturday, Sep. 10. The free service is apart of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the...
houmatimes.com
LWC’s “Tech Ready Louisiana” Program Brings Free Career Courses to Thousands
The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) launched “Tech Ready Louisiana” last week that will bring free online learning to thousands of people across Louisiana. LWC is partnering with Coursera to offer Louisianians access to thousands of courses to help develop new skills and increase their career readiness. Coursera is one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, offering over five thousand courses. They work with over 250 top universities and companies including Yale University, Columbia University, Microsoft, and Google to provide training for in-demand skills that employers need.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'The pain never goes away': Community discussion on violence held at Donaldsonville courthouse
For Katrina Augusta, the pain of losing her teenage son never goes away. Brandon Augusta, who was 15, was found dead Aug. 14, 2014. Ascension Parish deputies recovered his body in a wooded area along the bank of the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville. "It really feels like yesterday," Katrina Augusta...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be
Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
Six-month development moratorium proposed for East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Last week, heavy rain caused road flooding in Baton Rouge, including right outside the Walk On’s on Burbank Drive, where Dustin Loveless is general manager. “It really hurts our business too. And last week when it flooded, I mean people stayed away because they...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, Apply Today
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Comments / 0