Channel 3000
Jacob Manning
Jacob Jeffery Samuel Manning, age 32, of Baraboo, and formerly of Spring Green passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born on April 22, 1990, in Richland Center the son of Randy and Tammie (Crook) Manning. Jacob graduated from River Valley High School. Through Jacob’s life he was known as Meatball, Jakey and most recent “ACE” as he loved to play cards with his loved ones and always had a hidden Ace in euchre.
Channel 3000
Ronald David Keesey-Berg
MADISON – David was born Ronald David Berg in Casper, Wyoming on September 13th, 1932, to Reverend Elmer Melchior Berg and Gunda Bertina (Stavee) Berg. His family moved several times during his childhood as his father accepted pastoral calls to congregations in Wyoming, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Even against the backdrop of the Great Depression, his childhood was happy and full of fun, excitement and more than a little bit of mischief. Sadly, in 1944, the family’s home (the parsonage for New Hope Lutheran Church) was struck by lightning in the middle of the night and burned to the ground. Dave and his family lost everything but the clothes they were wearing. It was an event that left a profound impact on the entire family and reminded them all of what life’s most precious blessings really are.
Channel 3000
Mark W. Lederer
Mark W. Lederer, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife of 40 years, Lynn Levin, their daughter, Sarah Levin-Lederer and son-in-law, Sam Johnston. He was born on April 3, 1952, in Milwaukee, Wis., to William and Marjorie (Weis) Lederer. Mark was technically an only child, but his seven first cousins were like siblings in childhood and as adults. Mark also appreciated his relationships with Lynn’s family including parents, siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephew. Most cherished during his life was time spent with family and friends.
Channel 3000
Rosalyn D. Legler
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Rosalyn D. Legler, age 90, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at her home with family at her side. She was born on July 18, 1932, in Gratiot, WI, the daughter of Emil and Elisabeth (Fischer) Anderegg. Rose attended Argyle schools until her family moved before her senior year where she graduated from Stoughton High School in 1950. In 1951 she met William Legler at a dance at the Brooklyn Community Building and the couple married on July 5, 1952, at the Brooklyn Lutheran Church. Rose had worked at the Brooklyn Drug Store and Manchester’s in Madison. She would then work for Agri-Services for 29 years. Rose was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Belleville, where she had served on the church council and women’s guild. She loved to play cards with family and friends. Rose lovingly supported her children and grandchildren with their activities.
Channel 3000
Judith Ann “Judy” Camren
DeForest – Judith “Judy” Ann Camren, age 70, of DeForest, passed away on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. She was born August 21st, 1951, in La Crosse, to Tillman and Hazel Hill. She married the love of her life, Alvin “Al” Camren on May 24th, 1996. She worked...
Channel 3000
Susanne M. Cannon
Susanne M. Cannon, age 87, of Oregon, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Villa at Middleton Village. She was born May 17, 1935, in Wittenberg, to Ivan and Margaret (Koeppen) Carey. Sue graduated from UW-Oshkosh and married James Cannon on June 15, 1957. She taught Kindergarten in...
Channel 3000
Amy Grace Oleson
Amy Grace Oleson, the daughter of Greg Jr. and Ashley Oleson, of La Valle, was born sleeping on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Richland Hospital. A private burial was held in the Concord Cemetery. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Channel 3000
Orrin Rongstad
Orrin Rongstad, age 91, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. He was born on April 22, 1931, in York, Wis., to Johnny and Cora Rongstad, the fourth of six children. Orrin graduated from Osseo High School as valedictorian in 1949 and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire until 1952, when he joined the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from the Air Force Officers Candidate School in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1957. Orrin then continued his studies at the University of Minnesota with a degree in Wildlife Management and furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin with a master’s degree and Ph.D. in Wildlife Ecology and Zoology in 1965.
Channel 3000
Wallace C. Hansen
Wallace C. Hansen, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 17, 1945, in Wausau, WI, the son of Wallace D. and Evelyn M. (Maahs) Hansen. Wally graduated from Hartford Union High School in 1963 which is where he developed his true love of music…the trumpet to be exact. His middle school teacher knew he was something special and sent him over to the high school to play in the band and share his musical ability. And it only got better as he went on to play in the NORAD Band as a member of the U.S. Air Force stationed in Colorado Springs, CO.
Channel 3000
Gerald Eugene Wiessinger
Gerald E. “Jerry” Wiessinger passed away after a long illness on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. He was born May 26, 1933 the son of Ada Hanson. He graduated on June 1, 1955 from Lodi High School. Jerry served in the U. S. Army from April 1953 through 1955 in Fort Carson, Colo. He completed basic training at the 5th Armored Division, Camp Chaffee, Ark. on May 18, 1953. Jerry was the owner of the Laundry Basket, for 17 years, in Stoughton. He was a Certified Public Accountant and was employed with Dane County Purchasing Department and AAA of Madison. Jerry enjoyed playing pool, cards, bingo and dancing. He also loved the Air Jet Thunderbirds and Airline Piper Clubs at Truax Field, Madison.
Channel 3000
Shirley A. Hefty
Shirley A. Hefty, age 82, of Monroe, spread her wings and flew with the angels on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home surrounded by her loved ones, following a long battle with dementia. Shirley was born on February 27, 1940 in Green County as one of eight children to Conrad “Connie” and Margaret (Patterson) Hefty. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1959 and worked as a CNA at Pleasant View for many years. Following her retirement, Shirley cared for her parents and brother, Billy. She had resided at Caring Hands in Brodhead until moving to the hospice home this June. Shirley’s favorite time was Christmas and made sure all her nieces and nephews had a present.
Channel 3000
Trio behind Settle Down Tavern and Oz by Oz to open third business on Madison’s near-east side
When Sam Parker, Ryan Huber and Brian Bartels scoped out the vacant space at 1344 E. Washington Ave., they knew they had to do something with it. “We came in, looked at the space, and all three of us — instantly — upon taking it in, we’re like, ‘holy cow, this place is amazing,’” Huber says. “One of the things we were most drawn to is the building itself.”
Channel 3000
Keith Allan Stormer
Keith A. Stormer was carried by the angels Saturday, August 6, 2022, following a cardiac arrest. He was born on October 13, 1956, the son of Joseph and Mildred (Schroeder) Stormer. Keith worked at Madison Gas & Electric Company in the print shop from 1981 until his retirement in 2016. He was proud to work there and enjoyed joking with his co-workers and made lots of great friends along the way.
Channel 3000
Barbara Erickson
Barbara Jean Erickson was a kind & loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on Sunday evening, August 7th at the age of 89 at SSM Health in Monroe, WI. Barbara was born to Lamont and Luella Paulson on April 8th, 1933....
Channel 3000
Laurie M. Johnson
Laurie M. Johnson, of Lodi, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 4, 1955, in Almena, Wisconsin, the daughter of Richard and Eleanor (Anderson) Ludke. Laurie graduated from Lodi High School and later married the love of her life, Dale Johnson, on October 30, 1981, at the First Lutheran Church.
Channel 3000
Mary Jane Maier
Mary Jane Maier, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. She was born on July 30, 1937, in Baraboo, the daughter of Gerald and Blanche (Hynek) Fike. Mary Jane graduated from Sauk City in 1955. She went on to work for Dental Health from 1956-1960 then spent 1960-1978 as a mother raising her two sons. She returned to the workforce at the Veterans Hospital in Madison Canteen in 1979, retiring in 1990.
Channel 3000
Maureen Ann Charlton
Maureen Ann Charlton rode her bike to the gates of Heaven, where the good Lord took her into the palm of his hand, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She battled glioblastoma for two and a half years. Maureen was born to Catherine Crowley Charlton and Henry L. Charlton, Jr., on...
