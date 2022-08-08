MADISON – David was born Ronald David Berg in Casper, Wyoming on September 13th, 1932, to Reverend Elmer Melchior Berg and Gunda Bertina (Stavee) Berg. His family moved several times during his childhood as his father accepted pastoral calls to congregations in Wyoming, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Even against the backdrop of the Great Depression, his childhood was happy and full of fun, excitement and more than a little bit of mischief. Sadly, in 1944, the family’s home (the parsonage for New Hope Lutheran Church) was struck by lightning in the middle of the night and burned to the ground. Dave and his family lost everything but the clothes they were wearing. It was an event that left a profound impact on the entire family and reminded them all of what life’s most precious blessings really are.

