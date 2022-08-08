ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Five-star DL from Florida sets Ohio State official visit

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes picked up a welcomed update in their pursuit of one of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 class on Tuesday. Plus, a pair of 2024 blue-chip prospects will make their way to Columbus to take in Ohio State’s season-opener against the Irish.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Jim Knowles expects 'top 5' defense from Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Day appeared to set the tone for Ohio State’s defense when he said the Buckeyes should have a top-10 defense this season. But OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took it a step further Tuesday when he said he expects the Buckeyes to have a top-five defense in the country. “I […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ellis Robinson IV Wants to Continue to Build Relationships with Ohio State's Coaches, KingJoseph Edwards and KJ Bolden Will Visit OSU for Notre Dame Game

One of Ohio State’s top 2024 cornerback targets is planning his return trip to Columbus. Five-star Florida cornerback Ellis Robinson IV took a trip to Columbus on June 23-24 and had an enjoyable time at OSU’s campus. He plans on making a return trip to Ohio State sometime this fall, though he’s not sure for which game as of now.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Silver Bullets Podcast: Ramping up for the 2022 Ohio State football season

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. Well, hello there! Chip Minnich and I are excited to become part of the Land-Grant Holy Land team this season. If you’re not familiar with us, well, we’ve been doing the Silver Bullets Podcast together since August of 2018. Chip has been doing it a bit longer, as he and Shannon Sommers hosted the first 25 episodes together before I came aboard.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Big moments in Ohio State football history: 1950s Buckeyes vs. Hawkeyes

Step back in time to when the Big Ten conference had (ready for it?) 10 members. A time (in this specific case, 1958) when Sports Illustrated called the Big Ten “the toughest of all football leagues.” ‘Toughest’ here means both the best teams and, therefore, the toughest conference in which to win a championship, and also the physical, hard-nosed, football played by conference members.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?

The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis Thankful for Notre Dame Job, Preparing for Homecoming Against Ohio State

James Laurinaitis is an all-time Buckeye great, but he’ll be standing on the opposite sideline when Notre Dame plays at Ohio Stadium in its Sept. 3 season opener. Laurinaitis is looking forward to his return to Columbus. After all, the Wayzata, Minnesota, native was a Butkus Award winner and three-time All-American at Ohio State who made the Ohio capital his home after an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State adds four-star pledges in both football and basketball

It was a big weekend on both the gridiron and the hardwood in Columbus. The Buckeyes secured a pledge from an in-state linebacker on the football side of things, and Chris Holtmann followed that up by welcoming a high four-star standout from Kansas. Reese stays home, chooses Buckeyes. Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan State University
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Attorney Diane Menashe on Defending William Husel and Other High-Profile Clients

The trial of former Mount Carmel Health System doctor William Husel had entered its fifth week when, on Monday, March 21, 2022, prosecutors put witness Christine Allison on the stand. Allison, the widow of Troy Allison, had been outspoken in her quest for justice for her late husband, allegedly murdered by Husel on July 15, 2018, via a lethal dose of 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl. She was also one of several family members of Husel’s alleged victims asked to testify by prosecutors as they laid out their case that Husel purposefully killed 14 patients, many of them already desperately ill and close to death.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In The Short North

The Short North has undergone many changes over the years. But one thing that has remained consistent is that the neighborhood continues to be a go-to destination for some truly delicious spots to grab a bite to eat. From fine dining to casual lunch, the restaurants in the Short North...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
OHIO STATE

