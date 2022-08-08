Read full article on original website
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches poll
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Ohio State’s fastest linebacker? Strongest? Smartest? The Buckeyes reveal answers in a crowded room
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There are nine Ohio State scholarship linebackers battling for playing time, and none of them have shown exactly who they are yet. Transfers, injuries, position switches, job losses, inexperience -- the paths to this crowded room have been winding. Last season, Cody Simon, Tommy Eichenberg, Steele Chambers...
landgrantholyland.com
Five-star DL from Florida sets Ohio State official visit
Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes picked up a welcomed update in their pursuit of one of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 class on Tuesday. Plus, a pair of 2024 blue-chip prospects will make their way to Columbus to take in Ohio State’s season-opener against the Irish.
Jim Knowles expects ‘top 5’ defense from Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Day appeared to set the tone for Ohio State’s defense when he said the Buckeyes should have a top-10 defense this season. But OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took it a step further Tuesday when he said he expects the Buckeyes to have a top-five defense in the country. “I […]
Eleven Warriors
Ellis Robinson IV Wants to Continue to Build Relationships with Ohio State's Coaches, KingJoseph Edwards and KJ Bolden Will Visit OSU for Notre Dame Game
One of Ohio State’s top 2024 cornerback targets is planning his return trip to Columbus. Five-star Florida cornerback Ellis Robinson IV took a trip to Columbus on June 23-24 and had an enjoyable time at OSU’s campus. He plans on making a return trip to Ohio State sometime this fall, though he’s not sure for which game as of now.
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Ramping up for the 2022 Ohio State football season
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. Well, hello there! Chip Minnich and I are excited to become part of the Land-Grant Holy Land team this season. If you’re not familiar with us, well, we’ve been doing the Silver Bullets Podcast together since August of 2018. Chip has been doing it a bit longer, as he and Shannon Sommers hosted the first 25 episodes together before I came aboard.
landgrantholyland.com
Big moments in Ohio State football history: 1950s Buckeyes vs. Hawkeyes
Step back in time to when the Big Ten conference had (ready for it?) 10 members. A time (in this specific case, 1958) when Sports Illustrated called the Big Ten “the toughest of all football leagues.” ‘Toughest’ here means both the best teams and, therefore, the toughest conference in which to win a championship, and also the physical, hard-nosed, football played by conference members.
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?
The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
Eleven Warriors
James Laurinaitis Thankful for Notre Dame Job, Preparing for Homecoming Against Ohio State
James Laurinaitis is an all-time Buckeye great, but he’ll be standing on the opposite sideline when Notre Dame plays at Ohio Stadium in its Sept. 3 season opener. Laurinaitis is looking forward to his return to Columbus. After all, the Wayzata, Minnesota, native was a Butkus Award winner and three-time All-American at Ohio State who made the Ohio capital his home after an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.
saturdaytradition.com
James Laurinaitis, Notre Dame assistant and ex-OSU star, shares challenges of facing Buckeyes
James Laurinaitis was a star at Ohio State from 2005-08. The former Buckeye linebacker was a three-time consensus All-American in Columbus. Laurinaitis also won the Butkus award and Lott Trophy during his tenure. Now, Laurinaitis is a grad assistant with Notre Dame. He recently expressed his opinion on Notre Dame’s...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State adds four-star pledges in both football and basketball
It was a big weekend on both the gridiron and the hardwood in Columbus. The Buckeyes secured a pledge from an in-state linebacker on the football side of things, and Chris Holtmann followed that up by welcoming a high four-star standout from Kansas. Reese stays home, chooses Buckeyes. Ohio State...
Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll; Ohio St. 2, UGA 3
Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football...
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 8, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
Pickington, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Canal Winchester High School football team will have a game with Pickerington North High School on August 10, 2022, 14:00:00. Canal Winchester High SchoolPickerington North High School.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Attorney Diane Menashe on Defending William Husel and Other High-Profile Clients
The trial of former Mount Carmel Health System doctor William Husel had entered its fifth week when, on Monday, March 21, 2022, prosecutors put witness Christine Allison on the stand. Allison, the widow of Troy Allison, had been outspoken in her quest for justice for her late husband, allegedly murdered by Husel on July 15, 2018, via a lethal dose of 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl. She was also one of several family members of Husel’s alleged victims asked to testify by prosecutors as they laid out their case that Husel purposefully killed 14 patients, many of them already desperately ill and close to death.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In The Short North
The Short North has undergone many changes over the years. But one thing that has remained consistent is that the neighborhood continues to be a go-to destination for some truly delicious spots to grab a bite to eat. From fine dining to casual lunch, the restaurants in the Short North...
Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel, which is on track to start building a massive semiconductor chip factory in Licking County later this year, is eager to talk about environmental concerns that might arise when a major manufacturer comes to town. Intel currently has factories in Chandler, Arizona, Hillsboro, Oregon and Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The […]
