Texas State

Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and These 9 Iconic Companies Started Up in Texas

Texas is a mighty big place. You can drive for hours and still not make it from one end to another. Plenty of wide-open spaces, and plenty of room for opportunity. There are hundreds if not thousands of different companies that try launching in Texas. Some fail and some don't but very few reach iconic status.
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas

The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Why Are Texas Phone Bills About to Go Way Up?

If you use a phone and who doesn't, you're about to pay more here in Texas. Last month the Texas Public Utility Commission voted to raise rates on a surcharge service providers must pay for voice services. This was not a subtle increase. The rates jumps from 3.3% to 24% That is almost a jump of eight times.
This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Two Cookies – What Is Texas’ Favorite?

Everybody knows what a cookie is, right? It's a little baked piece of Heaven that you can watch cook on the dashboard of your truck on an average summer day in Texas. It seems like there's an endless list of the types and varieties of these little sugary bites, but only one can prevail as our state's favorite. With 50 states, there's potential for overlap, or maybe even a cookie you've never heard of.
Five Fun Things to Do This Fall in the Great State of Texas

The recent rains we just had, make me realize how much I enjoy the cooler weather. Summer's fun if you have a pool to stay cool however, fall is one of the best seasons in the Lone Star State, especially if you want to do things outdoors. Case and point,...
Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?

There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard

Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
New List Says Texas Has 3 of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation

If you're traveling, there are some wonderful places in the Lone Star State to see. However, there are also areas that you probably wouldn't want to spend time in, and according to a new list, three of the worst cities in the nation to visit are located in Texas. Let's take a closer look at these places.
11 Things You’ve Got To Know About Texas Before You Move Here

I'm a native Texan. I'd like to think that if it's one thing I know it's Texas. Although I had to move away from the Lone Star State for a couple of years, I hurried back as fast as I could. I don't know if it's because I've pretty much always lived in Texas or not. But, being in other places like different states definitely makes me feel out of place. I guess what I'm trying to say is that there's no place like Texas.
Beware: Phone Scammers Target These 10 US Cities and 4 Are in Texas

It happens thousands and thousands of times each day, with no warning. It can happen to anybody. Phone scams. They're no joke and they're on the rise. Maybe someone you know has been scammed. Those creepy scammers are out there getting craftier and craftier and they're trying to work you over for money, private information, or worse. They're indeed pesky and it seems like they never let up.
Texas Snap Benefits Increased For August

As it appears, our country is headed for a recession. The price of everything is going up with no relief in sight. I don't know what has gone up, more gas or groceries. People in the state of Texas and all over the country need help. If you are a recipient of assistance, if you haven't already, you will see an increase in your benefits this month.
Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World

Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

