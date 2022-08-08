Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South Dakota
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in Canton
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27th
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday items
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27th
KELOLAND TV
Bikers from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begin the trek home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers are starting to head home after spending time at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. After a full week in the Black Hills, Michele McCarthy and her group are headed back to Massachusetts. “It was our first time here so it was a...
Bikers choose this Airbnb for Sturgis Rally
Termes is a musician who travels for his work. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the work started drying up when the pandemic hit in 2020. Termes splits his time between Bozeman, Montana, and Spearfish but in 2020, he was worried about income and wanted to be around family.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally vehicle count dips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The one-day vehicle count at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally fell below the five-year average Thursday for the second day in a row. The 9,000 count drop from Wednesday to Thursday is the largest in several years. The city of Sturgis uses vehicle counts, tons...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: August 13th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Empire Fair wraps up at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds with two performances of rodeo. The Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo takes place at 1:30 & 7 p.m. Events include barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding. Admission to the rodeo is free with a fair admission which is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Today’s fair hours run from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides on the midway open at noon.
KELOLAND TV
Fewer bikes in Sturgis than in 2021 so far
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The one-day total for day six of the vehicle count for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is about 3,000 less than in 2021. Based on traffic counts for the past several years, this year’s rally traffic will be lower than in 2021. Traffic counts...
KELOLAND TV
Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
newscenter1.tv
Road work in Western Rapid City preparing to wrap up
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Road work in the West Chicago and Omaha Street area of Rapid City could be wrapping up soon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the three-year project to expand the number of east and west-bound lanes will be completed in weeks. By adding the extra lane, officials are aiming to effectively increase the flow of traffic in the area.
KELOLAND TV
Twists and turns through the Black Hills
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — The scenic roads of the Black Hills are full of twists and turns. Few areas have as many as the area known as ‘the pigtails’ south of Keystone. This area features blind turns, one way tunnels and loops, all of which make attentive driving a must.
dakotanewsnow.com
Cat Cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cat lovers and coffee enthusiasts will be excited to hear The Cattitude Cafe will be joining the downtown Sioux Falls community. The cool cat cafe is expected to open later this year or early 2023. The Cattitude Cafe will have a space that...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a burglary left a business with thousands of dollars worth of damages. Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the burglary took place just after midnight on Aug.11 in the northeast region of the city. Police were notified of the incident after a burglar alarm sounded off. Arriving officers found the front door shattered. The damages to the business’ building are estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.
q957.com
The show will go on in Elkton, South Dakota
ELKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — With less than two weeks before the Elkton Harvest Festival, the city found out the carnival wasn’t coming. The community club called an emergency meeting. School groups, churches, businesses, and residents are joining together to keep the festival going. The event will be next Saturday, August 20th, on Main Street in Elkton. There will be inflatables, church food stands, a parade, bingo, street dance, and more. Miss Elkton will be crowned the night before.
KELOLAND TV
Racing at the Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally isn’t all choppers and scenic rides, some people attend the rally to race. Jackpine Gypsies is a popular destination during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. “After you’ve been downtown, you kind of went through that whole scene, you get back...
KELOLAND TV
300,000 vehicles in 5 days at Sturgis Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The vehicle traffic has hit 300,000 for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The vehicle count for Tuesday, Aug. 9, was 58,610 down from last year’s 60,626. The five-day total count is 300,386 vehicles. That’s about...
kotatv.com
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally Day 4: Fatal crashes up to 3
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
KELOLAND TV
‘Battleship X’ at 80
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — On Saturday, people will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls in honor of a naval milestone. The event will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. In...
kotatv.com
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the ‘Big Daddy Rat Trophy’. They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole...
newscenter1.tv
“Hope in the Heartland” to Premiere in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The film, “Hope in the Heartland: Closing the Health Care Gap,” is set to have its Rapid City premiere on August 16th, 2022. Additional screenings will also take place in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. The short film, produced by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and South Dakota film director Wes Eisenhauer, showcases three stories from hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to care for themselves and their families.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally officials say the big event is running smoothly
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — As day 6 of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally wraps up, officials say the event has been running smoothly. For over eight decades, the City of Sturgis has hosted the annual motorcycle rally. So putting on the event is nothing new. “We have a lot of...
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
