Yorkville, IL

Baseball: Northwestern baseball aims for a fresh start with new faces

Despite a strong start to the 2022 season, Northwestern baseball finished the spring with a losing record and lost key players - infielder Patrick Herrera, left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and center fielder Ethan O'Donnell - to the transfer portal. The Wildcats made a comeback...
EVANSTON, IL
District reports Gardner-South Wilmington Township High School District 73 suspended or expelled students two times in a single school year

These are the top 10 home sales for Grundy County in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 39 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $264,000 in Grundy County. Top 10 home sales in Grundy County for July 2022BuyerCityAddressSale PriceLandx Management... Posted in:. Places:
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Lightfoot defends NASCAR deal heavily criticized by downtown aldermen

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is defending her deal to bring a NASCAR race to the city's downtown area next year following mounting criticisms from City Council. On Wednesday, the mayor responded to city council members' claims of being kept in the dark about the planned... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Home sales in Geneva in week ending July 23

Shares in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC:NSQ), based in Aurora, were steady on Wall Street in the week ending Aug. 6. The lowest share price reached in the week was $14.06 compared to a high of $14.26. Old Second Bancorp Inc. in Aurora employs 891 people and has reported $23,610,000...
GENEVA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Here are DuPage County's priciest home sales in July

320 E 4th St, Hinsdale (Zillow, Getty) The most expensive home sold last month in Dupage County, the second-most populous Illinois county behind Cook County, closed for $4.7 million, up $700,000 from June's priciest. Four of the top five were in Hinsdale while the other was in Clarendon...
HINSDALE, IL
spotonillinois.com

When the Bud Billiken Parade was held in the winter

Barriers are going up, and the marching bands and drill teams are perfecting final rehearsals for the climatic event of the summer that has defined Black Chicago for nearly a century. The 93rd annual Bud Billiken Parade makes its way down Martin Luther King Drive this weekend and like... ★...
CHICAGO, IL
