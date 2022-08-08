Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
How high did Western Springs junior tennis player Aidan Hahn rank in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending July 30?
La Grange tennis player Will Carroll is ranked 8,562nd in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Baseball: Northwestern baseball aims for a fresh start with new faces
Despite a strong start to the 2022 season, Northwestern baseball finished the spring with a losing record and lost key players - infielder Patrick Herrera, left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and center fielder Ethan O'Donnell - to the transfer portal. The Wildcats made a comeback...
Livingston County had a median home sale price of $122,000 of 18 homes in July 2022
Bloomington tennis player Ashton Bowers won 220 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 220 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Students suspended or expelled 192 times in a single school year in Harlem Unit School District 122
Machesney Park tennis player Ayden Mabrey won 76 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 6. Their 76 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
District reports Gardner-South Wilmington Township High School District 73 suspended or expelled students two times in a single school year
These are the top 10 home sales for Grundy County in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 39 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $264,000 in Grundy County. Top 10 home sales in Grundy County for July 2022BuyerCityAddressSale PriceLandx Management... Posted in:. Places:
For the 18th year in a row, brother of fallen cop 'Raises the Roof' in his honor
CHICAGO - For one Chicago man, it is his mission to commemorate the service of his brother. In August 2004, John Gordon's younger brother Michael was on patrol for the 11th District when his vehicle was hit by a drunk driver. At the age of 30, Michael Gordon was killed with his partner...
Lightfoot defends NASCAR deal heavily criticized by downtown aldermen
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is defending her deal to bring a NASCAR race to the city's downtown area next year following mounting criticisms from City Council. On Wednesday, the mayor responded to city council members' claims of being kept in the dark about the planned... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
District reports Minooka Community Consolidated School District 201 suspended or expelled students 10 times in a single school year
These are the top 10 home sales for Montgomery, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 20 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $277,750 in Montgomery. Top 10 home sales in Montgomery for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceDan C. and Erica... Posted in:. Places:
Home sales in Geneva in week ending July 23
Shares in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC:NSQ), based in Aurora, were steady on Wall Street in the week ending Aug. 6. The lowest share price reached in the week was $14.06 compared to a high of $14.26. Old Second Bancorp Inc. in Aurora employs 891 people and has reported $23,610,000...
Here are DuPage County's priciest home sales in July
320 E 4th St, Hinsdale (Zillow, Getty) The most expensive home sold last month in Dupage County, the second-most populous Illinois county behind Cook County, closed for $4.7 million, up $700,000 from June's priciest. Four of the top five were in Hinsdale while the other was in Clarendon...
When the Bud Billiken Parade was held in the winter
Barriers are going up, and the marching bands and drill teams are perfecting final rehearsals for the climatic event of the summer that has defined Black Chicago for nearly a century. The 93rd annual Bud Billiken Parade makes its way down Martin Luther King Drive this weekend and like... ★...
Evanston small businesses unite in raffle fundraiser supporting Everytown for Gun Safety
Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence. When Highland Park resident and gun violence prevention activist Stephanie Luger heard the first gunshots at the town's Fourth of July parade, she thought they were fireworks. Then, she saw everyone running. Luger made...
Village of Arlington Heights Board of Fire and Police Commissioners met July 14
Here is the agenda provided by the board: I. Call to Order II. Roll Call III. Approval of Minutes IV. Closed SessionA. 5 ILCS 120/2(c)(1): appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance...
Barrington parent, resident says Pritzker's decisions 'have not been to further our children's future'
The People Who Play By The Rules PAC has launched a new series, K-12 Parents Speak, featuring parents whose children were severely affected by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's lockdowns and school closure policies during COVID-19. The political action committee's first episode of this new series... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 04:03. 03:52.
Week ending Aug. 20: two inmates sentenced in Winnebago County to be released
There are two inmates sentenced to jail in Winnebago County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 20. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
