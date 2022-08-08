Read full article on original website
Oregon officials make plans to remove derelict water vessels
CHARLESTON, Ore. -- State officials are determining plans and funding to remove derelict vessels that are polluting Oregon’s waterways in the coming months. Officials with the Oregon Department of State Lands said the process started in June, when the State Land Board ordered the DSL to request $40 million in funds from the state budget to address watercraft abandoned in Oregon’s waterways. The DSL says abandoned and derelict vessels create both environmental and navigational hazards, making them a serious threat to waterway health and safety.
Oregon Health Authority launches website to track updates on opioid settlement funds
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority has launched a new website to share updates on opioid settlement funds. The Oregon Opioid Settlement Funds site has background on multi-state litigation against the pharmaceutical industry involving Oregon. It also has links to national settlement agreement sites, and describes how much money is available, what it can be used for, and how the settlement funds will be distributed in Oregon. The website will also provide support for opioid prevention, treatment and recovery around the state.
Court decision affirms Oregon governor's granting of clemency
SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Court of Appeals reached a decision August 10 in a case about a petition brought against Oregon Governor Kate Brown. The decision solidifies her right to grant clemency to those convicted of criminal offenses. In 2020, and 2021, Gov. Brown granted clemency to over 1000...
