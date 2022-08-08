PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority has launched a new website to share updates on opioid settlement funds. The Oregon Opioid Settlement Funds site has background on multi-state litigation against the pharmaceutical industry involving Oregon. It also has links to national settlement agreement sites, and describes how much money is available, what it can be used for, and how the settlement funds will be distributed in Oregon. The website will also provide support for opioid prevention, treatment and recovery around the state.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO