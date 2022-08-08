Read full article on original website
moreclaremore.com
Hey, Claremore, Want a FREE Patsy’s Sno Cone?
MMS-Payne Funeral Home is having a sno cone day on Wednesday, August 10, from 4p – 6p. Just stop by the funeral home at 102 W. 5th St. and get a FREE sno cone from Patsy’s! There’s no better way to cool off on a hot day!
News On 6
Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference & Trade Show Taking Place In Downtown Tulsa
The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference and Trade show is taking place at the Cox Business Convention Center in Downtown Tulsa. The event is expected to draw around 3,000 vendors, visitors and guest speakers. The event kicked off on Tuesday with the John Marley Golf Tournament to raise scholarship funds...
news9.com
Coweta Woman Uses Chalk Art To Inspire Others
A Coweta woman is using art to stay positive and inspire others. "My neighbors probably think I'm insane, 'Oh my gosh there she is sitting outside doing her chalking again,'" said Calen Bury. Bury spends a lot of time on her sidewalk, in the summer heat, making art. "Oh my...
News On 6
Oklahoma Film Groups Offer Training Courses For Crews As Industry Grows
With filming becoming more common in Oklahoma, the Tulsa Film, Music, Arts and Culture Office (FMAC) wants to help those interested in the industry. Tulsa FMAC and Oklahoma Film Academy have teamed up to bring workshops to people interested in working on film sets. Coordinators of the "Set Ready" workshops...
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
cherokeephoenix.org
CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma
TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
anadisgoi.com
White Wolf Steakhouse wins ‘Best of Cherokee County’ from Tahlequah Daily Press
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – White Wolf Steakhouse, the upscale dining experience located in Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, has been recognized by the Tahlequah Daily Press in its annual Best of Cherokee County recognitions, where readers vote on their favorites within the region. The award-winning restaurant is recognized as the winner in...
news9.com
Former Muskogee Firefighter Visits Department 41 Years After Retirement
A 95-year-old former Muskogee firefighter was invited back to the Muskogee fire department today, 41 years after retiring. The trip was through a Muskogee County EMS program that aims to bring joy to people who have served in the county. Roy Derebery loaded up with Muskogee County EMS, smiling from...
news9.com
School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches
Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
kjrh.com
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
New Cherokee $1.675 million grant program to help nonprofits
The Cherokee Nation announced a new $1.675 million grant program that will provide funds to numerous non-profit organizations affiliated with the tribe.
600 and counting: a Skiatook rescue is searching for this pup’s forever home
SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook dog is looking for his forever home. Captain Jack Sparrow was found as a puppy with blunt force trauma to his head. The rescue doesn’t know what happened, but the injury left Jack without an eye. Jack has gained a lot of attention...
Owasso woman claims AC business damaged her home during installation, owner speaks out
OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso woman says she has spent thousands of dollars for a new air conditioner unit, but the company that replaced it damaged her home during the installation process. Brenda Ackart says you can see the damage that the company caused. Hinges were broken off of...
Doctor On Call: Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease
TULSA, Okla. - The doctor is in and on Wednesday it's pediatrician Dr. Courtney Sauls from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. Today, we're talking about Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.
pryorinfopub.com
Rockin G Animal Shelter Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - This is Timothy, and he is five years old and fifty-five pounds. Timothy gets along well with cats and most dogs. He’s good on the leash and is pretty well behaved. Even though he's a little older, he still likes to play, and even though he's pretty big, he fancies himself a lap dog. Timothy is a handsome, sweet boy. If you’re interested in meeting him, you can contact the shelter at 918-825-7172.
news9.com
Watch: TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist Discusses The Upcoming School Year
Tulsa Public Schools students will head back to class for a brand new school year next week. TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist joined the 6 In The Morning team on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming school year.
Overnight fire burns thousands of tires, damages buildings in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of tires were burned overnight following a fire near Admiral and Memorial. The flames started around 1:15 a.m. at Lalo’s Event Center. No one was hurt, but there’s some exposure damage to the outside of nearby buildings and cars. The main damage is...
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cherokee County
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Cherokee County to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. On June 29, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding. Survivors from […]
news9.com
Severe Storms Leave Damage, Debris After Sweeping Through Crowder
Residents near McAlester are cleaning up debris after severe storms swept through town early this morning. The Crowder Fire Department spent hours putting out fires and helping residents clean up. Jack Pratt said he was asleep inside with his wife and grandkids when strong winds blew through Crowder knocking a...
sapulpatimes.com
This Week in Sapulpa History: Mabel Bassett & the Town Entertained the Children
This week in Sapulpa history, a Police Matron named Mabel Bassett had arranged entertainment for the young children of the city. Mabel Bassett was the town’s first Police Matron. In her work, she was at the forefront of helping the poor, women, and children, and the downtrodden. On August 7, 1913, townsfolk and Mabel were able to end the summer days before school started on a high note.
