PRYOR, Oklahoma - This is Timothy, and he is five years old and fifty-five pounds. Timothy gets along well with cats and most dogs. He’s good on the leash and is pretty well behaved. Even though he's a little older, he still likes to play, and even though he's pretty big, he fancies himself a lap dog. Timothy is a handsome, sweet boy. If you’re interested in meeting him, you can contact the shelter at 918-825-7172.

PRYOR, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO