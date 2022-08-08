ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell, OK

moreclaremore.com

Hey, Claremore, Want a FREE Patsy’s Sno Cone?

MMS-Payne Funeral Home is having a sno cone day on Wednesday, August 10, from 4p – 6p. Just stop by the funeral home at 102 W. 5th St. and get a FREE sno cone from Patsy’s! There’s no better way to cool off on a hot day!
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Coweta Woman Uses Chalk Art To Inspire Others

A Coweta woman is using art to stay positive and inspire others. "My neighbors probably think I'm insane, 'Oh my gosh there she is sitting outside doing her chalking again,'" said Calen Bury. Bury spends a lot of time on her sidewalk, in the summer heat, making art. "Oh my...
COWETA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Film Groups Offer Training Courses For Crews As Industry Grows

With filming becoming more common in Oklahoma, the Tulsa Film, Music, Arts and Culture Office (FMAC) wants to help those interested in the industry. Tulsa FMAC and Oklahoma Film Academy have teamed up to bring workshops to people interested in working on film sets. Coordinators of the "Set Ready" workshops...
TULSA, OK
City
Haskell, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
cherokeephoenix.org

CN cuts ribbon on new mobile MRI unit, first in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH – With a continued eye on health care, Cherokee Nation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling a mobile MRI unit on Aug. 5 at the tribe’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The $2 million investment will provide a place for patients to receive an MRI at the hospital,...
news9.com

School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches

Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kjrh.com

Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
JENKS, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Rockin G Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - This is Timothy, and he is five years old and fifty-five pounds. Timothy gets along well with cats and most dogs. He’s good on the leash and is pretty well behaved. Even though he's a little older, he still likes to play, and even though he's pretty big, he fancies himself a lap dog. Timothy is a handsome, sweet boy. If you’re interested in meeting him, you can contact the shelter at 918-825-7172.
PRYOR, OK
KFOR

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cherokee County

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Cherokee County to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. On June 29, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding. Survivors from […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Severe Storms Leave Damage, Debris After Sweeping Through Crowder

Residents near McAlester are cleaning up debris after severe storms swept through town early this morning. The Crowder Fire Department spent hours putting out fires and helping residents clean up. Jack Pratt said he was asleep inside with his wife and grandkids when strong winds blew through Crowder knocking a...
CROWDER, OK
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: Mabel Bassett & the Town Entertained the Children

This week in Sapulpa history, a Police Matron named Mabel Bassett had arranged entertainment for the young children of the city. Mabel Bassett was the town’s first Police Matron. In her work, she was at the forefront of helping the poor, women, and children, and the downtrodden. On August 7, 1913, townsfolk and Mabel were able to end the summer days before school started on a high note.
SAPULPA, OK

