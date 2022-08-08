ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport’s Krape Park barricaded due to fast moving water

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Parts of Stephenson County got a foot of rain in 24 hours over Sunday and Monday.

Many roads in Freeport were impassible Monday morning, and Krope Park was temporarily barricaded up due to fast moving water. The Yellow Creek runs through the park.

The main drive and parking lot were open, but the fire department asked residents to not go around any barricades.

“It’s so dangerous, this is what swifter water looks like. This is dangerous if you’re a person, it’s dangerous is you’re in a car,” said Freeport Fire Deputy Chief Scott Stykel. “This kind of water is absolutely what can drown people, whether you are on foot or in a car.”

