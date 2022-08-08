Read full article on original website
news9.com
Cherokee Nation Hosts Recruiting Event For Upcoming Construction Projects
On Wednesday, the Cherokee Nation will host a recruiting event for Native and non-Native contractors for upcoming construction projects. It is part of a series of events recruiting for what the tribe says is an unprecedented number of projects across its 14 county reservation. Wednesday's event will be at the...
Owasso Public Schools plans for changes, challenges in upcoming school year
OWASSO, Okla. — A new school year starts Thursday for Owasso Public Schools. About 9,300 students attended Owasso Public Schools last year. However, new Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates tells FOX23 that enrollment has grown to nearly 9,800. There are several big changes for students this year, including the end...
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Main Street Seeking New Executive Director
The Executive Director is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the non-profit 501(c)3 downtown association in Claremore, OK, interacting with municipal staff, elected and appointed officials, government agencies, police and fire, Chambers of Commerce, Tourism and Convention authorities, neighborhood associations, community committees, local businesses, social services agencies and various task forces in the pursuit of a thriving downtown district.
Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission approves record number of education grants
56 Oklahoma schools and programs are getting thousands of dollars to help pay for STEM curriculum that focuses on aeronautics and aviation.
BPS starts the new school year with some changes
The countdown is on. Bixby Public Schools is preparing everything for the new school year on August 16.
kggfradio.com
Mandatory Water Conservation Order Issued In Caney
The city of Caney is currently under a mandatory water conservation order. This is due to a problem at the water plant. This means no watering lawns, you should avoid showering and bathing, laundry, or anything that uses an excessive amount of water. The city will notify the public once...
News On 6
Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference & Trade Show Taking Place In Downtown Tulsa
The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference and Trade show is taking place at the Cox Business Convention Center in Downtown Tulsa. The event is expected to draw around 3,000 vendors, visitors and guest speakers. The event kicked off on Tuesday with the John Marley Golf Tournament to raise scholarship funds...
news9.com
Phone Services For Bartlesville Hospital Restored
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Phone services have been restored to parts of Bartlesville after an AT&T Fiber was cut on Thursday. According to Ascension St John Jane Philips, services have now been restored to the hospital and AMG Clinics in Bartlesville.
City of Tulsa announces multimillion dollar grant to help homelessness
The City of Tulsa just announced a 6.5 million dollar ARPA grant to help alleviate homelessness in Tulsa. Non-profits can submit letters of interest with a plan for the funds.
News On 6
'Memory Cafe' Creates Community For People With Cognitive Issues
First Baptist Church of Tulsa is helping people with memory problems by hosting a fun event. The Memory Cafe also featured a special guest. The monthly event gives Tulsans with cognitive issues or other illnesses a chance to meet up and have a safe space to socialize. Susan Dornblaser is...
Coweta woman celebrates 50-year work anniversary with Yale Cleaners
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On Wednesday, Yale Cleaners celebrated 76-year-old Sharon Dishman, who has worked for the company for 50 years. Dishman has worked at different stores and in a management role, but now works at the Broken Arrow store. Dishman didn’t mince words on her message to the...
Ponca City News
A busy weekend in Ponca City
Body The Ponca City Main Street (PCMS) organization held their Casino Grand special event on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 pm to 11 pm. The event was held in the Summit room at City Central located at 400 E. Central Ave. and featured a variety of casino games including craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
kosu.org
Following two years of COVID interruptions, Tulsa Powwow returns for its 70th year
Fancy dancers, fry bread and the crowning of a princess marked the return of the Tulsa Powwow. For one of the oldest powwow clubs in the nation, festivities this past weekend were a welcome return. Because of COVID-19, the event has been on hiatus for two years. The voices of...
moreclaremore.com
Let’s Help a Claremore Kiddo Fight Cancer!
One of our own Claremore kiddos is battling cancer, so let’s rally to help her family with expenses!. Wrestling for a Cause presents the “Fight for Cherish” live wrestling event on Saturday, August 27, at the American Legion Post 141 (2141 OK-88). With the purchase of a VIP table for $125, you can enter at 5:30p. Bell time is 7p. Front row seats are just $20, and general admission seats are $15. Get your tickets HERE!
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
kjrh.com
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
moreclaremore.com
Hey, Claremore, Want a FREE Patsy’s Sno Cone?
MMS-Payne Funeral Home is having a sno cone day on Wednesday, August 10, from 4p – 6p. Just stop by the funeral home at 102 W. 5th St. and get a FREE sno cone from Patsy’s! There’s no better way to cool off on a hot day!
KTUL
Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware Co. woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance for Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Sheriff's Sale on August 29
The Washington County Sheriff's office periodically conducts a sale of items confiscated and collected during regular investigations and while conducting business on behalf of the county. The next sale will be on Monday, August 29 at 10 am in the front lobby of the Washington County Court House. If you...
kgou.org
Pipeline leaks thousands of gallons of crude oil into a Payne County creek
An underground pipeline has leaked at least 42,000 gallons of crude oil into a creek in Payne County last week since it ruptured on July 8th. The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the clean-up of Skull Creek northeast of Cushing. The creek feeds into the Cimarron River, whose aquifer provides water for agriculture and irrigation.
