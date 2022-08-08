ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage, OK

moreclaremore.com

Claremore Main Street Seeking New Executive Director

The Executive Director is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the non-profit 501(c)3 downtown association in Claremore, OK, interacting with municipal staff, elected and appointed officials, government agencies, police and fire, Chambers of Commerce, Tourism and Convention authorities, neighborhood associations, community committees, local businesses, social services agencies and various task forces in the pursuit of a thriving downtown district.
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Phone Services For Bartlesville Hospital Restored

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Phone services have been restored to parts of Bartlesville after an AT&T Fiber was cut on Thursday. According to Ascension St John Jane Philips, services have now been restored to the hospital and AMG Clinics in Bartlesville.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Okefenokee Refuge remains protected from development

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – The Okefenokee Swamp has been described as “the most blissful spot of the earth,” according to 1700s Author William Bartram. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation is doing everything within its power to preserve that title as the fight for preservation continues. Turner Hunt, Archeological Technician...
OKMULGEE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

New Refinery in City of Dewey Being Discussed

Dewey City Hall is quietly awaiting word on whether the city will be chosen to be the sight of a state-of-the-art low-emissions closed loop refinery to be built by an unnamed oil company. City Manager Kevin Trease said there is a letter of intent between the city and the oil...
DEWEY, OK
Ponca City News

A busy weekend in Ponca City

Body The Ponca City Main Street (PCMS) organization held their Casino Grand special event on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 pm to 11 pm. The event was held in the Summit room at City Central located at 400 E. Central Ave. and featured a variety of casino games including craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
PONCA CITY, OK
News On 6

'Memory Cafe' Creates Community For People With Cognitive Issues

First Baptist Church of Tulsa is helping people with memory problems by hosting a fun event. The Memory Cafe also featured a special guest. The monthly event gives Tulsans with cognitive issues or other illnesses a chance to meet up and have a safe space to socialize. Susan Dornblaser is...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Mandatory Water Conservation Order Issued In Caney

The city of Caney is currently under a mandatory water conservation order. This is due to a problem at the water plant. This means no watering lawns, you should avoid showering and bathing, laundry, or anything that uses an excessive amount of water. The city will notify the public once...
CANEY, KS
kgou.org

Pipeline leaks thousands of gallons of crude oil into a Payne County creek

An underground pipeline has leaked at least 42,000 gallons of crude oil into a creek in Payne County last week since it ruptured on July 8th. The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the clean-up of Skull Creek northeast of Cushing. The creek feeds into the Cimarron River, whose aquifer provides water for agriculture and irrigation.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: Mabel Bassett & the Town Entertained the Children

This week in Sapulpa history, a Police Matron named Mabel Bassett had arranged entertainment for the young children of the city. Mabel Bassett was the town’s first Police Matron. In her work, she was at the forefront of helping the poor, women, and children, and the downtrodden. On August 7, 1913, townsfolk and Mabel were able to end the summer days before school started on a high note.
SAPULPA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Massacre descendants' group: Don't submit your DNA to Tulsa graves investigators

A nonprofit that advocates for descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is advising people not to heed the city of Tulsa's call for them to submit samples of their DNA. "A few weeks ago, we were notified about the City of Tulsa contracting out the sophisticated job of identifying the 14 DNA samples secured from the mass graves site at Oaklawn Cemetery," Justice for Greenwood said in a news release. "I wish this were news to celebrate.
TULSA, OK
mvskokemedia.com

MCN National Council expends over $12M in grant funds for COVID relief

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – A Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Quarterly Session was held on July 30 at the Mound Building. The National Council addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the bills:. NCR 22-010 – Adopting the rules of procedures of the National...
OKMULGEE, OK

