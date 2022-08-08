Read full article on original website
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Main Street Seeking New Executive Director
The Executive Director is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the non-profit 501(c)3 downtown association in Claremore, OK, interacting with municipal staff, elected and appointed officials, government agencies, police and fire, Chambers of Commerce, Tourism and Convention authorities, neighborhood associations, community committees, local businesses, social services agencies and various task forces in the pursuit of a thriving downtown district.
news9.com
Phone Services For Bartlesville Hospital Restored
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Phone services have been restored to parts of Bartlesville after an AT&T Fiber was cut on Thursday. According to Ascension St John Jane Philips, services have now been restored to the hospital and AMG Clinics in Bartlesville.
mvskokemedia.com
Okefenokee Refuge remains protected from development
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – The Okefenokee Swamp has been described as “the most blissful spot of the earth,” according to 1700s Author William Bartram. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation is doing everything within its power to preserve that title as the fight for preservation continues. Turner Hunt, Archeological Technician...
City of Tulsa announces multimillion dollar grant to help homelessness
The City of Tulsa just announced a 6.5 million dollar ARPA grant to help alleviate homelessness in Tulsa. Non-profits can submit letters of interest with a plan for the funds.
Okmulgee woman gets help for a neglected property
When you take care of your home and property, it’s frustrating if a neighboring property runs down, seemingly out of control.
bartlesvilleradio.com
New Refinery in City of Dewey Being Discussed
Dewey City Hall is quietly awaiting word on whether the city will be chosen to be the sight of a state-of-the-art low-emissions closed loop refinery to be built by an unnamed oil company. City Manager Kevin Trease said there is a letter of intent between the city and the oil...
Ponca City News
A busy weekend in Ponca City
Body The Ponca City Main Street (PCMS) organization held their Casino Grand special event on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 pm to 11 pm. The event was held in the Summit room at City Central located at 400 E. Central Ave. and featured a variety of casino games including craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
BPS starts the new school year with some changes
The countdown is on. Bixby Public Schools is preparing everything for the new school year on August 16.
News On 6
'Memory Cafe' Creates Community For People With Cognitive Issues
First Baptist Church of Tulsa is helping people with memory problems by hosting a fun event. The Memory Cafe also featured a special guest. The monthly event gives Tulsans with cognitive issues or other illnesses a chance to meet up and have a safe space to socialize. Susan Dornblaser is...
kggfradio.com
Mandatory Water Conservation Order Issued In Caney
The city of Caney is currently under a mandatory water conservation order. This is due to a problem at the water plant. This means no watering lawns, you should avoid showering and bathing, laundry, or anything that uses an excessive amount of water. The city will notify the public once...
Owasso Public Schools plans for changes, challenges in upcoming school year
OWASSO, Okla. — A new school year starts Thursday for Owasso Public Schools. About 9,300 students attended Owasso Public Schools last year. However, new Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates tells FOX23 that enrollment has grown to nearly 9,800. There are several big changes for students this year, including the end...
kgou.org
Pipeline leaks thousands of gallons of crude oil into a Payne County creek
An underground pipeline has leaked at least 42,000 gallons of crude oil into a creek in Payne County last week since it ruptured on July 8th. The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the clean-up of Skull Creek northeast of Cushing. The creek feeds into the Cimarron River, whose aquifer provides water for agriculture and irrigation.
sapulpatimes.com
This Week in Sapulpa History: Mabel Bassett & the Town Entertained the Children
This week in Sapulpa history, a Police Matron named Mabel Bassett had arranged entertainment for the young children of the city. Mabel Bassett was the town’s first Police Matron. In her work, she was at the forefront of helping the poor, women, and children, and the downtrodden. On August 7, 1913, townsfolk and Mabel were able to end the summer days before school started on a high note.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Coweta woman celebrates 50-year work anniversary with Yale Cleaners
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On Wednesday, Yale Cleaners celebrated 76-year-old Sharon Dishman, who has worked for the company for 50 years. Dishman has worked at different stores and in a management role, but now works at the Broken Arrow store. Dishman didn’t mince words on her message to the...
publicradiotulsa.org
Massacre descendants' group: Don't submit your DNA to Tulsa graves investigators
A nonprofit that advocates for descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is advising people not to heed the city of Tulsa's call for them to submit samples of their DNA. "A few weeks ago, we were notified about the City of Tulsa contracting out the sophisticated job of identifying the 14 DNA samples secured from the mass graves site at Oaklawn Cemetery," Justice for Greenwood said in a news release. "I wish this were news to celebrate.
kosu.org
Following two years of COVID interruptions, Tulsa Powwow returns for its 70th year
Fancy dancers, fry bread and the crowning of a princess marked the return of the Tulsa Powwow. For one of the oldest powwow clubs in the nation, festivities this past weekend were a welcome return. Because of COVID-19, the event has been on hiatus for two years. The voices of...
mvskokemedia.com
MCN National Council expends over $12M in grant funds for COVID relief
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – A Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Quarterly Session was held on July 30 at the Mound Building. The National Council addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the bills:. NCR 22-010 – Adopting the rules of procedures of the National...
KFOR
ShapED My Life: Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says teacher helped him and another famous student achieve their goals
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – In this episode of ShapED My Life, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum recalls how one high school speech and debate coach influenced him and actor Bill Hader to pursue their dreams. ‘ShapED My Life’ is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union and the Oklahoma Department of...
News On 6
Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference & Trade Show Taking Place In Downtown Tulsa
The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference and Trade show is taking place at the Cox Business Convention Center in Downtown Tulsa. The event is expected to draw around 3,000 vendors, visitors and guest speakers. The event kicked off on Tuesday with the John Marley Golf Tournament to raise scholarship funds...
