Read full article on original website
Related
sheltonherald.com
PHOTOS: Children return to schools around Laredo
All over the city Wednesday, Laredo children found themselves back in schools. Parents all around the city shared with LMT some images they took of their kids returning to classrooms for the first time in the 2022-23 school year.
sheltonherald.com
WBCA announces 2023 Mr. South Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The WBCA’s prestigious Mr. South Texas award winner for 2023 was announced on Friday morning at Texas Community Bank. Carroll Erwin Summers Jr. received the honor this year for his history contributing to the Laredo community as part...
sheltonherald.com
Fly traps in the kitchen: Latest Laredo health inspections
The latest health inspections from the Laredo Health Department show which restaurants in the city have violations. Common violations include temperature logs not being updated, employees not completing proper training and equipment not being stored properly. Past inspections have revealed more unusual violations, though, such as paint brushes being used to butter bread and a cook wearing “crocs” shoes in a restaurant.
sheltonherald.com
‘Wave of emotions’: Laredo students return to classrooms
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. School is back in session. Teachers, staff, students and parents have been ready for the return. Summer vacation is over, and after plenty of back-to-school purchases, parents dropped their kids off Wednesday morning as they reported to classrooms for the first time this new school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheltonherald.com
RBC announces election of officers and new board members
The Board of Directors of the Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center held the election of officers during one of their recent board meetings. The board announced the new president, Mr. Russell Cerda, as Mr. Fernando F. Zuñiga III moved to immediate past president. “I feel privileged to lead this...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo boy, 10, recognized by county for over 200 martial arts medals
During the Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 8, a 10-year-old Laredoan received recognition for his major achievements in martial arts. Jesus Cervantes was presented a plaque for obtaining 200 medals and many belts in both taekwondo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Jesus competes on weekends and has participated in tournaments. He competes...
sheltonherald.com
Ruthe B. Cowl’s Runway for a Cause fundraiser, fashion show announced
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Center Board of Directors and Joe Brand held a press conference at the luxury apparel store on Thursday where they announced the fundraising event Runway for a Cause. The fashion show will take place...
sheltonherald.com
LC to hold investiture ceremony for new president
Laredo College will hold a celebration next week to welcome its newest president. LC will host the Presidential Investiture Ceremony to welcome Dr. Minita Ramirez as the eight leader in its history, and the first who is a woman. It will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at the Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center at the Fort McIntosh Campus.
RELATED PEOPLE
sheltonherald.com
Laredo one of the worst major US cities for cat lovers
On Monday, lawn maintenance scheduling site Lawn Starter published a report highlighting what it called the "best cities for cat lovers." No Texas cities made the top 20 and Laredo ranked near the bottom of the roundup. Best cities for cat lovers. To create the rankings of the best cities...
sheltonherald.com
LISD swears in new officers
The Laredo Independent School District Police Department held a swearing in ceremony for the district’s newest police officers and ranking officers during a ceremony held at the Vidal M. Trevino School of Communications and Fine Arts Auditorium. Two new officers, two sergeants and two lieutenants took their oath and received their badges.
sheltonherald.com
Gas giveaway at Outlet Shoppes open to locals, tourists
People who are hoping to get some shopping in to begin their weekend might be in for more than what they bargained for as they may find themselves receiving free gas for their expenses as well. The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is hosting its Fuel Your Shopping Event from 10...
sheltonherald.com
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo announces Fuel Your Shopping Event; giving away gas gift cards
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo announced details of their Fuel Your Shopping Event this week slated for Aug. 12, 2022. The Outlet Shoppes created the event to help alleviate some of the increased costs that the citizens of Laredo might have to deal with during this back-to-school season. The promotion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
Drive-by shooting recorded in surveillance video
A recent south Laredo drive-by shooting was captured on surveillance video, according to Laredo police. Officers responded to shots fired at about 4:34 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 2500 block of La Parra Lane. First officers on the scene observed several spent casings in front of a residence. Authorities also noticed a bullet holes on a blue Dodge Ram.
sheltonherald.com
'Late for a haircut': Man speeding caused 8 injuries in crash, affidavit says
The man accused of causing a crash that injured eight people said he was speeding because he was late for a haircut appointment, according to an arrest affidavit. At about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9, officers responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Jacaman and Casa Verde roads. A Dodge Charger, a Buick Envision and a Dodge Caravan were involved in the crash.
sheltonherald.com
NWS: Rain, thunderstorms expected this weekend throughout Laredo area
Laredo will be in line for some long-awaited rain, the National Weather Service reports. Showers could occur as early as Thursday night, with a 30% chance of rain expected mainly before midnight. The chances for rain increase to 50% on Friday and Saturday, with a 40% chance shown between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0