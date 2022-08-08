Spokane Fire crews extinguish structure fire in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department crews put out a structure fire in the East Central area on Monday.

The fire broke out near North Pittsburg Street and East Riverside Avenue. The fire started as a brush fire but quickly spread to a structure nearby.

Two fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the scene. Neighbors say the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes.

There were no injuries. The SFD says the biggest obstacle they faced was the extreme heat.

