Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
newyorkled.com
2022 New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY
We’ve been to this special item many years back and it was quite the blast! Looking forward to once again visiting this season for a review. Spend the day in the SPIRIT of IMAGINATION and PLAY!. SEVEN WEEKENDS INCLUDING LABOR DAY. August 27 through October 9 2022. Saturdays, Sundays...
Horse Collapses on 9th Avenue, Igniting Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Horse Carriages
A carriage horse collapsed late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin of the situation. “There was a horse lying on the ground — the […] The post Horse Collapses on 9th Avenue, Igniting Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Horse Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Lottery Life: Creating Lucky Housing Winners at the Expense of Everyone Else – Raymond Niles
If you don’t win the lottery, you get the privilege of paying the highest apartment rents and condo prices in the country. Perhaps you may take comfort – or experience agony – in knowing that a good portion of your rent goes directly to subsidize the rent of your lottery-winning neighbors.
The National Dominican Day Parade Is Returning To NYC This Weekend
The National Dominican Rican Day Parade (NatDDP) is an essential cultural NYC event that unfortunately hasn’t been the same the past two years–the 2020 parade was completely virtual while last year’s parade was a hybrid event. Thankfully, this year’s parade is scheduled to be fully in person, and it’s marching down 6th Avenue this Sunday, August 14. The parade is a tradition beloved by the Dominican community, but for nonprofit Dominican Day Parade, Inc. who organizes the event, it’s actually much more than a parade. Throughout the year, this nonprofit holds various events including food drives, an annual gala, and parade kick-off events in all five boroughs. They also provide scholarships and mentor opportunities to exceptional students of Dominican descent. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Close to 1,700 homes in NYC experience power outages amid hot conditions
There were close to 1,700 outages across the city Wednesday as the hot weather continues to impact New York City communities. Con Edison says most of the outages are due to increased power usage.
Burger King Goes Viral In New York For Whopper Of A Mistake
An email from Burger King to New York customers left many wondering what happened!?. On Tuesday around 12:15 a.m., Burger King sent out a puzzling email to many customers. Thousands of customers in New York, the United States, and even the United Kingdom got the same strange email from the fast-food chain.
NBC New York
Gunfire Erupts by 5th Avenue Apple Store, Across From NYC's Famed Plaza Hotel
Someone fired shots across from New York City's iconic Plaza hotel early Wednesday, sending anyone who happened to be in the busy midtown Manhattan area at the time scrambling as the suspects ran off, police said. Gunfire erupted around 4 a.m. on Fifth Avenue by the Apple store, most of...
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says
(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5ny.com
This is the salary you need to afford to buy a home in NYC
NEW YORK - The salary needed to afford a home in New York City is pretty steep, as you might expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York GOP comptroller candidate Paul Rodriguez argues for change
In New York state, the role of the comptroller is especially powerful because whoever runs the office is the sole trustee of the state’s $280 billion pension fund, one of the largest in the country. For the past 14 years, Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat from Long Island, has been...
nypressnews.com
Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment
Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.
New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYC business owners want action on rising crime
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Local businesses in New York City have a message for the mayor and governor: “enough is enough.” Business owners said they are sick of the rise in crime that’s terrorizing their employees and customers. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more from business owners and what Mayor Eric Adams has to say about […]
Thrillist
NYC Leaders Push for a New Subway Station in Hell's Kitchen
If city leaders get their way, a new public transit option could be on the horizon for Hell's Kitchen. At a rally and press conference on Tuesday, politicians including Congressman Jerry Nadler, City Council Member Erik Bottcher, and State Senator Brad Hoylman called for the MTA to revive long-abandoned plans to bring a 7 train station to 10th Avenue and 41st Street. The station was once planned as part of the 7 train's extension to the Hudson Yards mega-development on Manhattan's far west side but was scrapped to save costs.
NBC New York
Amid Shelter Crisis, NYC Agency Fires Official Who Pushed Back on ‘Lies': Source
The chief spokesperson for New York City's Department of Homeless Services was fired Friday after pushing back against alleged lies and omissions by her boss regarding illegal conditions in the city's homeless shelter system, according to a source familiar with the situation. Email and text messages provided to the News...
A Jean-Georges restaurant is closing after 25 years in NYC
Add this to the list of 2022 culinary upsets: Eater reports that renowned Soho eatery Mercer Kitchen, helmed by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is officially closing at the end of this year. The destination has been servicing the celebrity-adjacent crowd from inside the Mercer Hotel for 25 years now, even...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC Shelter System Awaits Some Immigrants Bused From Texas
After a two-month journey from South America to the U.S. Border and a two-day bus ride from Texas to New York City, immigrants who spoke with City Limits just wanted a bite to eat and a place to rest. “I just want to work and get ahead,” one recently-arrived man said.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This is a spotted lanternfly—if you see one in NYC, kill it immediately
Update: They’re back! Spotted Lanternflies have been…well, spotted all around the city this month and we’re still being encouraged to kill ’em. Read on to find out how. First, we were threatened by those horrifically named murder hornets. Then, we were grossed out by the multitude...
NBC New York
NYC Squirrels Are Splooting Again. Maybe We Should All Try This at Home
Sometimes it feels like rodents have it too easy. Can't we sploot too?. It might look strange for humans, but splooting -- basically, stretching the body out -- is the top way our four-legged friends (or enemies) try to beat the heat. Pug sploots are particularly epic, if you've had the chance to witness one.
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
Comments / 0