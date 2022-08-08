ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, NY

We’ve been to this special item many years back and it was quite the blast! Looking forward to once again visiting this season for a review. Spend the day in the SPIRIT of IMAGINATION and PLAY!. SEVEN WEEKENDS INCLUDING LABOR DAY. August 27 through October 9 2022. Saturdays, Sundays...
Horse Collapses on 9th Avenue, Igniting Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Horse Carriages

A carriage horse collapsed late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin of the situation. “There was a horse lying on the ground — the […] The post Horse Collapses on 9th Avenue, Igniting Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Horse Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
The National Dominican Day Parade Is Returning To NYC This Weekend

The National Dominican Rican Day Parade (NatDDP) is an essential cultural NYC event that unfortunately hasn’t been the same the past two years–the 2020 parade was completely virtual while last year’s parade was a hybrid event. Thankfully, this year’s parade is scheduled to be fully in person, and it’s marching down 6th Avenue this Sunday, August 14. The parade is a tradition beloved by the Dominican community, but for nonprofit Dominican Day Parade, Inc. who organizes the event, it’s actually much more than a parade. Throughout the year, this nonprofit holds various events including food drives, an annual gala, and parade kick-off events in all five boroughs. They also provide scholarships and mentor opportunities to exceptional students of Dominican descent. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment

Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.

New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
NYC business owners want action on rising crime

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Local businesses in New York City have a message for the mayor and governor: “enough is enough.”  Business owners said they are sick of the rise in crime that’s terrorizing their employees and customers. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more from business owners and what Mayor Eric Adams has to say about […]
NYC Leaders Push for a New Subway Station in Hell's Kitchen

If city leaders get their way, a new public transit option could be on the horizon for Hell's Kitchen. At a rally and press conference on Tuesday, politicians including Congressman Jerry Nadler, City Council Member Erik Bottcher, and State Senator Brad Hoylman called for the MTA to revive long-abandoned plans to bring a 7 train station to 10th Avenue and 41st Street. The station was once planned as part of the 7 train's extension to the Hudson Yards mega-development on Manhattan's far west side but was scrapped to save costs.
