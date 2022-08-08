Read full article on original website
Kim Foxx’s office responds to growing staff resignations
Kim Foxx’s Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has responded to recent staff resignations, including one by a 25-year veteran prosecutor who says he has “zero confidence” in her leadership. Since taking over the office from her predecessor Anita Alvarez, Foxx’s office has been rocked by...
Kim Foxx denies she's to blame for recent turmoil at state's attorney office
Some critics in law enforcement and politics have accused Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx of caring more about the rights of the accused than victims. She rejected that, and seems to take such verbal jabs in stride.
nypressnews.com
Parents of Christopher Vaughn sue Will County state’s attorney, others as bid for freedom continues
The ongoing effort to free a man convicted of murdering his wife and three children spilled into federal court for the first time Monday, when the parents of Christopher Vaughn filed a lawsuit against Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow and others. Vaughn’s new attorney, Keith Altman, told the...
wjol.com
Christopher Vaughn’s case In the News Again
The parents of Christopher Vaughn are suing the State of Illinois, Will County, and the Will County’s State’s Attorney according to channel 9 news. The Missouri couple wants to correct the public record claiming the DNA tested that was done involving their son’s case was widely inaccurate.
‘We kept pushing forward’: Joy at the criminal courthouse after wave of exonerations
CHICAGO — For a few moments Tuesday morning, the typically dreary halls of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse were full of robust cheers and waves of relief. The joyous outbursts — the kind of noisy interruptions judges are normally loathe to tolerate — came after Cook County prosecutors signaled that they would no longer prosecute another case […]
WSPY NEWS
Oswego Fire Protection District to bring tax increase to voters for the third time
The Oswego Fire Protection District will again ask voters to approve a .10 percent tax increase. The measure will be on the general election ballot in November. It's the district's third attempt. The fire board of trustees voted on it Monday. Board President Dick Kuhn says the tax is a...
DuPage County inmate sentenced to eight years in prison for removing GPS device
A villa park man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for removing a GPS device he was wearing and remained on the loose for 11 days before being found.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Hastings files lawsuit against Frankfort police after politicized domestic violence report released
Hastings files lawsuit against Frankfort police after politicized domestic violence report released. Lawsuit filed by Senator Michael Hastings against Frankfort Police Department seeks discovery due to a dissemination of a fabricated police report to influence November 8 elections. State Senator Michael Hastings filed a lawsuit seeking discovery from the Frankfort...
wjol.com
Parents Of Convicted Killer Christopher Vaughn Sue Will County Prosecutors
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) The parents of a man convicted of killing his wife and three children are suing the office of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. The legal action accuses prosecutors of improper manipulation of the grand jury that indicted Christopher Vaughn. The suit claims a state police official knowingly falsely testified that blood found on a seatbelt in the Vaughn family SUV belonged to Vaughn’s wife. The defendant was found guilty of the 2007 murders of his family in 2012.
wjol.com
Kim Foxx: Former cop a ‘stain on our criminal justice system’
CHICAGO — In a rare move, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has filed motions to clear eight more homicide convictions tied to a notorious former Chicago police detective. Observers say the clearing of so many murder cases in a single day is unprecedented in Chicago, if not nationally. Foxx has been reviewing convictions where […]
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioners Ejected from Will County Veterans Assistance Commission Meeting –
JOLIET, IL. (ECWd) – Attorney General: “. . . a meeting of a committee of a county board that is properly closed…may not be closed to a member of the county board who is not a member of the committee.”. During the August 4, 2022, meeting of...
Senator collecting cards for Cooper Roberts as his recovery from Highland Park shooting continues
HIGHLAND PARK, IL. — State Senator, Julie Morrison is collecting cards to show support for the family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, the boy who became paralyzed from the Highland Park shooting. Cooper was shot in the chest on July 4 and is now paralyzed from the waist down. After almost a month in pediatric intensive […]
starvedrock.media
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 9th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Jessica Cole, 41, of Morris, for theft and retail theft....
wlip.com
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
Lake County Board votes to support state bill to ban automatic weapons, large magazines for ammo
The Lake County Board has no authority to ban weapons, but it voted to support a state bill that would ban both automatic weapons and large magazines for ammunition.
