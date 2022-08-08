ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Vaughn’s case In the News Again

The parents of Christopher Vaughn are suing the State of Illinois, Will County, and the Will County’s State’s Attorney according to channel 9 news. The Missouri couple wants to correct the public record claiming the DNA tested that was done involving their son’s case was widely inaccurate.
Hastings files lawsuit against Frankfort police after politicized domestic violence report released

Hastings files lawsuit against Frankfort police after politicized domestic violence report released. Lawsuit filed by Senator Michael Hastings against Frankfort Police Department seeks discovery due to a dissemination of a fabricated police report to influence November 8 elections. State Senator Michael Hastings filed a lawsuit seeking discovery from the Frankfort...
Parents Of Convicted Killer Christopher Vaughn Sue Will County Prosecutors

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) The parents of a man convicted of killing his wife and three children are suing the office of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. The legal action accuses prosecutors of improper manipulation of the grand jury that indicted Christopher Vaughn. The suit claims a state police official knowingly falsely testified that blood found on a seatbelt in the Vaughn family SUV belonged to Vaughn’s wife. The defendant was found guilty of the 2007 murders of his family in 2012.
Parents Of Oswego Man Convicted Of Murdering Family Filed Lawsuit

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) The parents of an Oswego man convicted of murdering his wife and children are taking legal action. Christopher Vaughn’s parents filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming that investigators misled the grand jury in the case, which violated their son’s constitutional right to a fair legal process. Vaughn found guilty of the murders of his wife and children in 2007. He received four life sentences from a Will County judge.
Kim Foxx: Former cop a ‘stain on our criminal justice system’

CHICAGO — In a rare move, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has filed motions to clear eight more homicide convictions tied to a notorious former Chicago police detective. Observers say the clearing of so many murder cases in a single day is unprecedented in Chicago, if not nationally. Foxx has been reviewing convictions where […]
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 9th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Jessica Cole, 41, of Morris, for theft and retail theft....
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
