Summerville, SC

abcnews4.com

CCSD apologizes for School Choice application system error

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston County School District say a message to parents from its School Choice application system was an error. "On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, an update was sent by our vendor, beginning at 5:44 p.m., to some families that their students were offered a seat through the school choice portal email. The message was sent in error. The seats offered through this most recent communication cannot be honored as, again, it was in error," officials said in a statement.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thousands of students return to Lowcountry classrooms

Look for area roads to get a little busier in the next two weeks as tens of thousands of Lowcountry students and teachers return to local classrooms. As they get back to hit the books, they’ll find old challenges that continue to impact learning, such as some classrooms with more students than usual as school districts don’t have the number of teachers they need. And still hovering in the air is the infectious Covid virus that continues to make people sick.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Generosity of Walterboro shopper warms teacher’s heart

Colleton Prep Academy teacher, Kendall Hogan, has reached out via Facebook in an effort to extend thanks to a generous shopper at Walterboro’s Dollar Tree. In a Facebook post made on July 28, the teacher said she made a trip to the Dollar Tree in search of book bins. Hogan was able to find all of the bins that she needed for her classroom, and the items filling her cart did not go unnoticed by the other shoppers in line. Several pointed out that they knew she must be a teacher based on what she was purchasing.
WALTERBORO, SC
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

'We chalked it up to colic:' Mount Pleasant parents learn of newborn's rare diagnosis

Emily and Cody Amerson from Mount Pleasant, like any first-time parents, were excited to welcome their new baby girl into the world in August 2021. Emily’s pregnancy was normal. Her delivery was normal. Savannah was fussy, but all newborns are. For the first few months, they chalked it up to colic. It wasn’t until six months that the Amersons noticed that something was off.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Palmetto Digestive

Palmetto Digestive opened a state of the art ambulatory surgery center in North Mt Pleasant this past year. Dr. Derek Feussner, one of the digestive health specialists at Palmetto Digestive, is here to discuss the be benefits of using an ambulatory surgery center. (ASC) vs a hospital.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston International Airport back to normal operations after power outage Thursday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston International Airport is operating on a normal basis again after losing power on Thursday, a spokesperson tells ABC News 4. Thursday evening, the airport lost its power due to storms in the area, leading the facility to go to a back-up power supply, the spokesperson says. Flights were continuing to arrive and depart; however, flights were on a delay.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

City to buy Goose Creek Wedding & Prayer Chapel for $185K

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Since late last year, the future of the Goose Creek Prayer and Wedding Chapel has been up in the air. Now, the city of Goose Creek will purchase it. It's a decision current and former pastors of the chapel are happy with. There were...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC
abcnews4.com

Firefly Distillery hosting fall food truck festival in September

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry foodies will be able to indulge in a special event at Firefly Distillery!. On Thursday, the distillery announced that it would be hosting a Fall Food Truck Festival. This comes following the success of the business' similar event in the spring. “We love...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

