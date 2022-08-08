Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry district sees triple-digit shortage in teachers days before start of school
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials for Berkeley County Schools say they’re still looking to hire more than 120 teachers for the new school year. Monday is the first day of school for BCSD, and Dr. Natasha Wright, the Interim Chief of Human Resources for BCSD, says every classroom will be covered.
abcnews4.com
Beaufort County School District prepares for first day back amidst staff shortages
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County School District will welcome nearly 21,000 students back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 15. “We’re excited about the new year," District Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez said. "We’re ready to have our students come back to us, and we’re ready for a great year.”
live5news.com
Lowcountry school districts working to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Schools across the Lowcountry head back next week, and some districts are bracing for the impact of a nationwide teacher shortage as they work to fill dozens of vacancies. Pam Juranas Zwolak and her daughter Alice are gearing up for the first day of first grade...
abcnews4.com
'It takes the entire county': Berkeley Co. school leaders gearing up for safer school year
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The countdown is on for the first day of school. Berkeley County students go back Monday, August 15th. Tim Knight, the director of security and emergency management, says his team is ready, and students and teachers will be heading into hopefully safer schools. “Safety...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
CCSD apologizes for School Choice application system error
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston County School District say a message to parents from its School Choice application system was an error. "On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, an update was sent by our vendor, beginning at 5:44 p.m., to some families that their students were offered a seat through the school choice portal email. The message was sent in error. The seats offered through this most recent communication cannot be honored as, again, it was in error," officials said in a statement.
Charleston City Paper
Thousands of students return to Lowcountry classrooms
Look for area roads to get a little busier in the next two weeks as tens of thousands of Lowcountry students and teachers return to local classrooms. As they get back to hit the books, they’ll find old challenges that continue to impact learning, such as some classrooms with more students than usual as school districts don’t have the number of teachers they need. And still hovering in the air is the infectious Covid virus that continues to make people sick.
walterborolive.com
Generosity of Walterboro shopper warms teacher’s heart
Colleton Prep Academy teacher, Kendall Hogan, has reached out via Facebook in an effort to extend thanks to a generous shopper at Walterboro’s Dollar Tree. In a Facebook post made on July 28, the teacher said she made a trip to the Dollar Tree in search of book bins. Hogan was able to find all of the bins that she needed for her classroom, and the items filling her cart did not go unnoticed by the other shoppers in line. Several pointed out that they knew she must be a teacher based on what she was purchasing.
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Georgetown man gets to call himself homeowner after thinking he couldn't afford one
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County raised the first walls of its second cottage Thursday morning. The cottage is being built for homeowner-in-progress, James Graham. Volunteers from around the community jumped at the chance to help Graham as he prepares to take the next...
The Post and Courier
'We chalked it up to colic:' Mount Pleasant parents learn of newborn's rare diagnosis
Emily and Cody Amerson from Mount Pleasant, like any first-time parents, were excited to welcome their new baby girl into the world in August 2021. Emily’s pregnancy was normal. Her delivery was normal. Savannah was fussy, but all newborns are. For the first few months, they chalked it up to colic. It wasn’t until six months that the Amersons noticed that something was off.
The Post and Courier
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
abcnews4.com
Palmetto Digestive
Palmetto Digestive opened a state of the art ambulatory surgery center in North Mt Pleasant this past year. Dr. Derek Feussner, one of the digestive health specialists at Palmetto Digestive, is here to discuss the be benefits of using an ambulatory surgery center. (ASC) vs a hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant non-profit ramping up efforts after million-dollar donation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Volunteers and workers busy filling grocery carts full of differing types of food: frozen, canned, boxed. Checking off lists for clients in need. Folks showing up at the East Cooper Community Outreach’s main campus in Mount Pleasant. “First thing in the morning. Trying...
abcnews4.com
Charleston International Airport back to normal operations after power outage Thursday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston International Airport is operating on a normal basis again after losing power on Thursday, a spokesperson tells ABC News 4. Thursday evening, the airport lost its power due to storms in the area, leading the facility to go to a back-up power supply, the spokesperson says. Flights were continuing to arrive and depart; however, flights were on a delay.
abcnews4.com
CCSO installs free NARCAN vending machine at detention center for inmates
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — There's a new vending machine at the Al Cannon Detention Center, but it's not filled with chips or soda. It's filled with NARCAN -- a nasal spray for use in emergency situations involving an overdose. Inmates at the detention center have access to as...
abcnews4.com
Fake judges, court staff targeting Charleston County residents with scam
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County officials have been informed of a phone scam that is targeting county residents. Officials say the scammers are posing as judges or court staff and demanding payment for fabricated court fees and fines. Charleston County Magistrate or law enforcement staff will never...
abcnews4.com
City to buy Goose Creek Wedding & Prayer Chapel for $185K
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Since late last year, the future of the Goose Creek Prayer and Wedding Chapel has been up in the air. Now, the city of Goose Creek will purchase it. It's a decision current and former pastors of the chapel are happy with. There were...
abcnews4.com
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
abcnews4.com
Firefly Distillery hosting fall food truck festival in September
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry foodies will be able to indulge in a special event at Firefly Distillery!. On Thursday, the distillery announced that it would be hosting a Fall Food Truck Festival. This comes following the success of the business' similar event in the spring. “We love...
Comments / 0