Read full article on original website
Related
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
earnthenecklace.com
Tevian Whitehurst Leaving FOX West Texas: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Tevian Whitehurst had been doing the weather forecasts for San Angelo for only a year. Still, it was enough for the locals to be enchanted by the FOX West Texas meteorologist. So they were obviously saddened when Tevian Whitehurst announced he was leaving FOX West Texas on the anniversary of joining the weather team there. They want to know where he is going and if he will leave San Angelo, too. Viewers still get a few more weather updates from the young weather anchor, who also answered most of their questions about his departure.
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0