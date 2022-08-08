Tevian Whitehurst had been doing the weather forecasts for San Angelo for only a year. Still, it was enough for the locals to be enchanted by the FOX West Texas meteorologist. So they were obviously saddened when Tevian Whitehurst announced he was leaving FOX West Texas on the anniversary of joining the weather team there. They want to know where he is going and if he will leave San Angelo, too. Viewers still get a few more weather updates from the young weather anchor, who also answered most of their questions about his departure.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO