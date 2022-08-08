Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after car crash into Los Angeles home, rep says
LOS ANGELES -- Anne Heche suffered a severe brain injury in her car crash last week and is not expected to survive, a representative for the actress's family said Thursday. Heche is being kept alive in a coma on life support as organ donation is being considered as an option, her spokesperson said.
ABC7 Chicago
Anne Heche being investigated for felony driving under the influence after Mar Vista crash: LAPD
LOS ANGELES, California -- Actress Anne Heche is being investigated for felony driving under the influence after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, sparking a fire and leaving her in a coma, authorities confirmed Thursday. Police tested Heche for drugs and alcohol following the crash, a source...
ABC7 Chicago
Kobe Bryant photos trial: Bartender denies laughing at graphic photos
LOS ANGELES -- Bartender Victor Gutierrez was smiling and laughing with LASD Deputy Joey Cruz moments after they huddled over Cruz's phone looking at graphic images of the remains of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and other victims of the January 2020 helicopter crash. But Gutierrez denied they were laughing at...
