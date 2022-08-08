ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
papercitymag.com

Houston’s New Late Night Restaurant Makes Ambitious Food an All-Day Thing — Your First Look at Rosland’s

The exterior the new Houston restaurant and bar Rosland's near Washington Avenue is colorful and fun. (Photo by Raydon Creative) Rosland’s Grill & Bar is now open, just a stone’s throw from Houston’s bustling Washington Avenue corridor at 903 Durham Drive. It is named for a fictional character dubbed Rosland, whom restaurant owners Kim and Don Cristopher of DKC Companies conjured. This mysterious Rosland was born and raised in Houston just like the many generations of women in her family before her. With a love of the arts and a whole heart for rescuing animals in need, she is a kind yet strong soul with a passion for giving back.
houstonfoodfinder.com

Try “America’s Best Burger” at Two Upcoming Pop-Ups in Houston

On July 29, a panel of celebrity judges on Good Morning America named Houston-based Trill Burgers as having the best burger in the country. The burger company went to the national competition after beating another Houston favorite, burger-chan, in a friendly, local-level competition that seems to have benefitted both small businesses. Now, Trill Burgers are coming back home, and are featured at two upcoming pop-ups. The first is on Sunday, August 14 from 12 to 6 p.m. at 8th Wonder Brewery, located at 2202 Dallas. A second pop-up is two weeks later, on August 28 at Houston City Hall at 901 Bagby from 3 to 7 p.m.
Axios

6 great places to get tacos in Houston

There are plenty of places to get tacos in Houston, but who stands out above the rest? Here are six terrific places to grab a taco or two. Why it stands out: Dichos serves a wide variety of breakfast tacos. Address: 614 S. Wayside Dr., Suite 101. Hours: 7am-10pm Sunday-Thursday,...
Eater

Dallas’s Sleek Italian Restaurant Il Bracco Brings Fresh Pasta to Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard

Il Bracco, a sleek Italian restaurant that originated in Dallas, is bringing its freshly made pasta to Houston’s Post Oak area. Occupying the space that previously housed California Pizza Kitchen at 1705-A Post Oak Boulevard, the 6,000-square-foot restaurant will open on Monday, August 15, and staying true to its Italian repertoire will serve up an assortment of homemade pasta, steaks butchered in-house, fileted whole-roasted fish, delicate desserts, and a selection of Italian wines.
theadvocate.com

Johnston Street shopping center sold to Houston company

The Acadiana Square Shopping Center has been sold for undisclosed amount, records show. Houston-based Property Commerce bought the 244,000-square foot shopping center from RCG Ventures of Atlanta, land records show. Located at the north corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street, the purchase involves three parcels, including the buildings...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City

I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
Community Impact Houston

Check out some businesses that opened in June, July in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area

Cinnaholic, a plant-based cinnamon roll concept, was one business that opened in the Sugar Land and Missouri City area in June and July. (Courtesy Cinnaholic) June and July saw plenty of business activity in the Sugar Land and Missouri City area, with new bakery concepts, new locations for American casual restaurants and a new pottery shop that offers classes opening. Here is a list of June and July business openings across the area. This list is not comprehensive.
houstonianonline.com

Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated

A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
chainstoreage.com

2022's Top 10 Retail Center Experiences: La Centerra At Cinco Ranch is No. 7

One unique feature of Poag Shopping Centers’ La Centerra (besides the clock tower that’s visible for miles) is that it’s a dog-friendly property. Most of its stores and restaurants allow dog access. That draws both dog owners and lovers, of course, something that led to the creation of its annual Paws Fest.
cw39.com

SHEIN Houston Pop Up Store is coming soon!

HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!. SHEIN has a...
