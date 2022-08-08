State health officials want to create a religious exemption from routine vaccinations for kids and staff members in child care facilities and children in certain foster homes. Under the two proposed administrative rule changes, parents, guardians, and child care staff could submit a notarized affidavit that says being vaccinated against diseases such as polio, measles, and whooping cough goes against their religious beliefs or practices. The child care measure also would delete an existing requirement that unvaccinated kids stay away from a facility if someone there has contracted a disease against which they are not completely immunized.

MONTANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO