Montana Dem Tranel Hit for Defending Child Rapist, Enviro Record
Monica Tranel is the Democrat candidate for Congress in Montana's Western Congressional District. She's taking heat for her radical environmental record, and for defending a convicted child rapist. Chris Shipp is a former Montana GOP Executive Director who was the Montana state campaign chair for President Trump's 2016 campaign. He...
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
Montana’s new election system on track to go live in January
Tests for Montana’s new elections system, ElectMT, went smoothly during the primary election in June, and it will be ready to go live in January, according to Elections and Voter Services Manager Stuart Fuller. Fuller offered that assessment at a meeting Thursday in Helena, and the Commissioner of Political Practices said it’s good news for […] The post Montana’s new election system on track to go live in January appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana SOS joins pushback against presidential voter access order
Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and 14 other secretaries of state banded together last week to demand that President Joe Biden immediately rescind a March 2021 executive order aimed at expanding voting access in America. In their letter, the secretaries argued that Biden’s order was issued “without Constitutional authority” and “ignores codified procedures and programs in our state constitutions and laws.”
Missoula denied transportation funding for Mullan work
County officials have announced a grant application to pay for non-motorized projects in the greater Mullan area wasn't successful.
Last Place? Montana Ranks At The Bottom When It Comes To This.
As Montana continues to become more popular and populated, we're going to start to see some real problems. Of course, growing pains aren't only Montana-specific. Whenever an area grows and expands, we always see complications along the way. However, we're dealing with a pretty big complication when it comes to this.
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work...
Flathead Beacon
Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana
Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.
We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
Montana seeks more religious exemptions to vaccination requirements
State health officials want to create a religious exemption from routine vaccinations for kids and staff members in child care facilities and children in certain foster homes. Under the two proposed administrative rule changes, parents, guardians, and child care staff could submit a notarized affidavit that says being vaccinated against diseases such as polio, measles, and whooping cough goes against their religious beliefs or practices. The child care measure also would delete an existing requirement that unvaccinated kids stay away from a facility if someone there has contracted a disease against which they are not completely immunized.
Fairfield Sun Times
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters
Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
montanarightnow.com
Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
City of Missoula proposes ‘unprecedented’ tax increase
The City of Missoula is proposing one of the largest tax increases in recent memory while the county has agreed to place other cost-raising initiatives on the November ballot.
Bozeman Woman Owes IRS Over $2 Million in Unpaid Business Taxes
In Missoula Federal District Court this week, 43-year-old Melissa Horner was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and must pay $2.8 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Instead of paying the IRS the employee and employer taxes owed by H&H Earthworks, a Bozeman construction company of which...
Modern Mining in Montana
Modern Mining in Montana Montana history is mining. All three of Montana Territory’s capitals got their start as gold rush towns. ...
Montana Supreme Court says abortion laws will remain blocked while case proceeds
In a five-justice panel’s unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a district court decision to block three abortion restriction laws from taking effect while the case proceeds. The high court said the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state of Montana, defended by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, can continue in the Yellowstone County district court where it began.
montanarightnow.com
Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets
Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
FOX 13 Investigates: Utah's top cash crop is consuming most of our water
BERYL, Utah — Craig Laub’s father started growing alfalfa hay here after he came home from the Army. “He came home after World War II,” Laub said, “come out here and developed the farm from sagebrush.”. Now the Laub family grows 10,000 tons of alfalfa a...
As Many Montanans Are Struggling To Get By, Now This. Seriously?
Let's be honest, the last couple of years have been really tough for a whole lot of Montanans. First, there was the pandemic, then there were all of the post-pandemic issues like businesses having a really hard time finding folks to work. Of course, that's not all. Housing costs have...
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
