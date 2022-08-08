Read full article on original website
Michael Ooten
4d ago
The very instant that child had one thing taught to her the parents disagreed with, they would sue the school for discrimination. The school did the right thing , it has nothing to do with the child, she can go to school anywhere that fits their lifestyle, the school cannot move when the parents decide it doesn't.
Karla Chandler
3d ago
I feel sorry for the kid, but it is a private school. Your life choices are yours but they affect your child and not everyone wants your choices in their environment. You are entitled to your freedoms and they are entitled to theirs. Private Christian school, what part of that is confusing?
J Brian Horton
4d ago
I'm about as liberal as they come but I'm baffled. what part of "private school" is confusing here?
