Vernon Parish School Board met at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Jackie Self was absent. Katie Hines was recognized as one of nine Teacher of the Year finalists out of over 300 applications. Mrs. Hines currently serves as a third grade English Language Arts teacher at West Leesville Elementary in Vernon Parish. In 2009, she earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies at Northwestern State University, and in 2013 she graduated with her Master of Arts in Teaching from Louisiana College. During her career as a Vernon Parish educator, Mrs. Hines has been a teacher leader, a mentor teacher, a grade chair, and currently she serves as West Leesville Elementary Teacher of the Year, Vernon Parish Teacher of the Year, and a 2023 Louisiana State Teacher of the Year Finalist.

VERNON PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO