Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Five-star wing hearing from 'dream school'

Six rising high school juniors hold Duke basketball offers. None of these pursuits have resulted in commitments or rejections for the Blue Devils. But there's no reason to think that the 2024 offer sheet won't grow — if not soon, shortly after the staff in Durham puts the finishing touch(es) on its ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K

Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas

The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer recaps 'great summer,' updates Jacob Grandison's injury status

Duke enters its first season under head men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer with a freshman-heavy roster, so the Blue Devils near the end of an important summer as they look to get their newcomers integrated as much as possible. With a quartet of five-star recruits expected to play roles in Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell, talent will not be an issue. Scheyer gave his thoughts on the team's summer workouts over the weekend in a video posted to Duke's official Twitter account.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Two new Duke players miss important practice time

Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
DURHAM, NC
backingthepack.com

How many games is NC State going to win this year?

Now’s as good a time as any to go on the record with a prediction for this upcoming football season, so place your guesses below. We’re talking about regular season games only, here. So can the Wolfpack finally hit that elusive 10-win mark again, or will that require a bowl game win (again)?
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Wyndham Championship brings big financial wins in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic began, The Wyndham Championship was allowed to host fans at 100-percent capacity for the first time since 2019. This year's tournament boasted a star-studded field of golfers, a first-time PGA Tour Champion, and of course a few weather...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

This NC city is named the most pet-friendly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is used to making top 10 lists like best places to live, work or move. But this latest ranking is good for humans and their pets. Raleigh has been named the most pet-friendly city in the state and the 10th most pet-friendly city in the country, according to a new survey from WalletHub.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
RALEIGH, NC
hotelnewsresource.com

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Apex, North Carolina

Rocket Hotels today announced that the SpringHill Suites Raleigh Apex is now open for business. The 94-suite hotel located 1100 Marco Drive is located in the quaint town of Apex which was founded in 1860 and is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. Situated 19 miles from Raleigh-Durham...
APEX, NC
wunc.org

"I could see this blowing up into a huge event": Raleigh hosts first Raleigh Wrld Fest

Raleigh hosted its first RaleighWrld Festival on Aug. 6 where artists, influencers, and vendors were on hand to showcase their talents. Held in Dorothea Dix Park, the festival was home to a variety of vendors such as Pink Cherry-Pole Dancing studio and the trendy Rita’s Ice Stand. With hosts like Party Boy (@itspartyboy) and Jaleesa Small (@purple_bottom) to keep the crowd engaged and the show on track, fans bore the heat and enjoyed the festival.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NCCU evacuates campus building after ‘unspecified device’ is found

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — University officials at NC Central University said an “unspecified device” was found around 12:30 p.m. Monday. An NCCU spokesperson told CBS 17 that the discovery has led to the evacuation of the university’s 69,000+ square-foot nursing building and NCCU police are investigating the situation.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Shaw University plans for redevelopment in downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Shaw University is inviting the public to tour its campus Monday as it works on redevelopment plans that will impact historic downtown Raleigh. The university is in a high-traffic area and owns a lot of land in downtown Raleigh. University leaders on Monday will outline their...
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University campus police conduct investigation at Moseley Center

Elon University Campus Safety and Police. Updated as of Aug. 9 at 1:32 p.m. to include a statement from Assistant Chief of Police Douglas Dotson. Elon University campus police conducted an investigation at the Moseley Center following a 911 call reporting a suspicious package, according to an Elon E-Alert Aug. 8.
ELON, NC

