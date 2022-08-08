Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Wake Forest, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Apex Friendship High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on August 10, 2022, 04:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Wyndham Championship brings big financial wins in the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic began, The Wyndham Championship was allowed to host fans at 100-percent capacity for the first time since 2019. This year's tournament boasted a star-studded field of golfers, a first-time PGA Tour Champion, and of course a few weather...
cbs17
This NC city is named the most pet-friendly
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is used to making top 10 lists like best places to live, work or move. But this latest ranking is good for humans and their pets. Raleigh has been named the most pet-friendly city in the state and the 10th most pet-friendly city in the country, according to a new survey from WalletHub.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
chathamjournal.com
The Fearrington House receives Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Award” & announces 40th anniversary
Pittsboro, NC – The Fearrington House Inn – just named by Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards” as one of the “15 Best Resorts in the South” — will celebrate the Fearrington House Restaurants’ 40th anniversary with a series of events highlighting the restaurant’s historic place in the South’s culinary scene.
hotelnewsresource.com
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in Apex, North Carolina
Rocket Hotels today announced that the SpringHill Suites Raleigh Apex is now open for business. The 94-suite hotel located 1100 Marco Drive is located in the quaint town of Apex which was founded in 1860 and is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. Situated 19 miles from Raleigh-Durham...
wunc.org
"I could see this blowing up into a huge event": Raleigh hosts first Raleigh Wrld Fest
Raleigh hosted its first RaleighWrld Festival on Aug. 6 where artists, influencers, and vendors were on hand to showcase their talents. Held in Dorothea Dix Park, the festival was home to a variety of vendors such as Pink Cherry-Pole Dancing studio and the trendy Rita’s Ice Stand. With hosts like Party Boy (@itspartyboy) and Jaleesa Small (@purple_bottom) to keep the crowd engaged and the show on track, fans bore the heat and enjoyed the festival.
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to CPAC crowd: ‘Stand up to save this nation’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republican pep rally that was the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas this weekend used North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson as a coach firing up his players before they were to take the field. Robinson used his 12 minutes of prelude on Saturday afternoon not to deliver the […]
cbs17
NCCU evacuates campus building after ‘unspecified device’ is found
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — University officials at NC Central University said an “unspecified device” was found around 12:30 p.m. Monday. An NCCU spokesperson told CBS 17 that the discovery has led to the evacuation of the university’s 69,000+ square-foot nursing building and NCCU police are investigating the situation.
Shaw University plans for redevelopment in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Shaw University is inviting the public to tour its campus Monday as it works on redevelopment plans that will impact historic downtown Raleigh. The university is in a high-traffic area and owns a lot of land in downtown Raleigh. University leaders on Monday will outline their...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University campus police conduct investigation at Moseley Center
Elon University Campus Safety and Police. Updated as of Aug. 9 at 1:32 p.m. to include a statement from Assistant Chief of Police Douglas Dotson. Elon University campus police conducted an investigation at the Moseley Center following a 911 call reporting a suspicious package, according to an Elon E-Alert Aug. 8.
