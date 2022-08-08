Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON — Like many others in this town, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema first saw the news on Twitter. Her fellow centrist Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, had cut a surprise deal with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a sweeping climate, health care and tax package that most people in their party had left for dead.
The House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk to be signed. The legislation has funding to fight climate change, cuts costs of prescription drugs, and raises taxes on some large corporations. NBC News’ Allie Raffa reports. Aug. 12, 2022.
Democrats are celebrating the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill will increase taxes on large corporations, allow medicare to negotiate prescription drugs prices and make massive climate change investments. However, Republicans are blasting what they call reckless spending. NBC News’ Kristen Welker reports on what this could mean for the midterms. Aug. 12, 2022.
The massive economic and climate package passed Friday by House Democrats includes $60 billion for so-called environmental justice priorities, and White House officials are pledging that economically disadvantaged communities grappling with pollution and health disparities will have a clear line to that money. The Biden administration said there will be...
A measure that would provide desperately needed monthly compensation to severely disabled war veterans has surpassed a rare threshold of support in the House — an eleventh-hour triumph that could trigger a floor vote this year. A month after the Major Richard Star Act failed to advance out of...
That basically sums up how the right publicly described the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. You won’t be able to tell from their public statements, TV news hits or tweets, but the earth-shaking news that the FBI executed a search warrant likely has some Republicans smiling — maybe even high-fiving one another — albeit in private. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of Monday’s search will be the cast of characters not named Trump looking to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to social media to say that an operation like this would happen only in a “banana republic.”
MILWAUKEE — Democrats have attacked Sen. Ron Johnson for years for making outrageous comments, advancing conspiracy theories and what they consider as belittling the concerns of his constituents. But as Johnson pursues a third term in the Senate, Democrats determined to replace him in office are pursuing a new...
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Democrats and Republicans seemingly are not doing enough to tailor their messaging toward Latino voters, most of whom said in a new poll that the U.S. is "off on the wrong track." The poll was commissioned by UnidosUS, the largest Latino nonprofit advocacy organization, and Mi Familia Vota, a Latino...
MADISON, Wis. — With the matchup set in Wisconsin’s election for governor, the two main competitors immediately began honing their attacks on each other Wednesday, commencing a three-month sprint to November with mudslinging in what promises to be one of the most consequential races in the country. Just...
Former President Donald Trump declined to answer questions in a deposition by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office on Wednesday, invoking his right against self-incrimination. The move follows an announcement that James’ office was considering filing a civil case against Trump over the Trump Organization’s business practices. “Thus...
A hot money race is developing in the Tampa-based state Senate seat held by Democrat Janet Cruz, with Republican challenger Jay Collins using a fundraising technique that has drawn criticism nationally. The district was the scene of a 2018 race that featured then-unprecedented levels of spending by Cruz and Republican...
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Trump encourages DOJ to release the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. … A man who fired a nail gun into an FBI building called for violence on social media. … The CDC updates its Covid guidance as a new school year looms. … House Democrats plan to vote on a Senate-passed reconciliation bill. ... Lt. Gov John Fetterman returns to the Pennsylvania Senate campaign trail. … And Hawaii holds its primaries on Saturday.
Biden is back, baby. Democratic strategists and media pundits are celebrating a seeming resurgence of the formerly doomed Biden presidency. Politico declared, “Somehow, someway, Joe Biden is back in the game.” Axios praised “Biden’s success story,” while Yahoo! News said the past week showed “the makings of a comeback.” ...
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s post-FBI-raid rally around former President Donald Trump could provide an inadvertent boost to another politician: President Joe Biden. Biden wouldn’t dare touch the politics of a criminal investigation, according to White House officials and party operatives. But at a time when most Democrats want a different nominee in 2024, the GOP’s elevation of Trump plays into the current president’s hands.
Since the FBI executed a legally obtained search warrant on the home of former President Donald Trump Monday, there’s been an apparent race by the former president’s supporters to determine, as far as I can see, who can make the most irresponsible statement defending him. There's been an...
When President-elect Joe Biden was choosing his Cabinet, no decision was as carefully considered — and fiercely debated — as his choice of attorney general. The spotlight now trained on the Justice Department is highlighting why, advisers say, Merrick Garland ultimately won out. As Republicans and former President...
In a video posted to his official Twitter account, President Joe Biden praised the final passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, calling it a “historic moment”. Biden said Democrats “sided with the American people” and Republicans “sided with special interests”.Aug. 13, 2022.
Congressional Democrats are on the precipice of achieving their long-standing goal of empowering Medicare to essentially set the prices of some drugs. While the political significance is undeniable, the ultimate implications for consumers and drug markets are far more uncertain than many supporters (and detractors) are implying. It will be...
Posts on Truth Social in which users call for civil war and advocate for violence against the FBI remained online Friday, some of them days after they were originally posted, according to a search by NBC News. Truth Social, the Twitter-like social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump's...
