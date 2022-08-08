ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Democrats celebrate passing of Inflation Reduction Act

Democrats are celebrating the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill will increase taxes on large corporations, allow medicare to negotiate prescription drugs prices and make massive climate change investments. However, Republicans are blasting what they call reckless spending. NBC News’ Kristen Welker reports on what this could mean for the midterms. Aug. 12, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Health Plan#Greenhouse Gasses#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Americans
NBC News

Don’t be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump’s FBI search

That basically sums up how the right publicly described the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. You won’t be able to tell from their public statements, TV news hits or tweets, but the earth-shaking news that the FBI executed a search warrant likely has some Republicans smiling — maybe even high-fiving one another — albeit in private. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of Monday’s search will be the cast of characters not named Trump looking to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to social media to say that an operation like this would happen only in a “banana republic.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Senate
NBC News

Trump was right to plead the Fifth. And he should do it often.

Former President Donald Trump declined to answer questions in a deposition by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office on Wednesday, invoking his right against self-incrimination. The move follows an announcement that James’ office was considering filing a civil case against Trump over the Trump Organization’s business practices. “Thus...
POTUS
NBC News

What we know about the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search — and what we don’t

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Trump encourages DOJ to release the Mar-a-Lago search warrant. … A man who fired a nail gun into an FBI building called for violence on social media. … The CDC updates its Covid guidance as a new school year looms. … House Democrats plan to vote on a Senate-passed reconciliation bill. ... Lt. Gov John Fetterman returns to the Pennsylvania Senate campaign trail. … And Hawaii holds its primaries on Saturday.
POTUS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Joe Biden's approval went from low to meh. That's about all there is to celebrate

Biden is back, baby.  Democratic strategists and media pundits are celebrating a seeming resurgence of the formerly doomed Biden presidency. Politico declared, “Somehow, someway, Joe Biden is back in the game.” Axios praised “Biden’s success story,” while Yahoo! News said the past week showed “the makings of a comeback.”  ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Republicans are rallying around Trump following the FBI raid. That’s good news for Biden.

WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s post-FBI-raid rally around former President Donald Trump could provide an inadvertent boost to another politician: President Joe Biden. Biden wouldn’t dare touch the politics of a criminal investigation, according to White House officials and party operatives. But at a time when most Democrats want a different nominee in 2024, the GOP’s elevation of Trump plays into the current president’s hands.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

NBC News

433K+
Followers
52K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy