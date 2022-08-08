Read full article on original website
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Woodfield Mall lands new retail and restaurant tenants
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg has landed some new retail and restaurant tenants. Abercrombie & Fitch and its affiliated lingerie brand Gilly Hicks will open before the holiday shopping season. The Daily Herald reports both stores will be located next to Express in the lower level of Woodfield’s Grand Court. Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen and Byrd’s Hot Chicken are among the new restaurants being added to the upper-level Dining Pavilion.
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
spotonillinois.com
How many junior tennis players from Lake In The Hills are ranked in Boys' 12 category in week ending July 29?
There were 90 reported residential sales in McHenry County in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $321,500 and the median property tax bill was $6,302 for the previous year. 5119 WONDER WOODS Dr.East of Wonder Lake, Wonder Lake$153,000Property... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Fun Things to Do with Kids in Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs
The Northwest Suburbs in Chicagoland offer plenty of family fun for kids of all ages. From attractions to parks and restaurants, you can plan out an exciting day with plenty of things to do. Our complete list below includes fun ideas for your entire family including towns like Glenview, Arlington...
spotonillinois.com
Recent St. Charles home sales in week ending July 23
Aurora tennis player Stela Vlaisavljevic won 437 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 437 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
spotonillinois.com
Weekly recap, week ending July 23 home sales in Kane County
The following residential sales were reported in St. Charles in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $390,000 and the median property tax bill was $6,610 for the previous year. 44 WHITE OAK Cir.St. Charles East Central$270,000Property...
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Forest Park Review
Dead tree mystery gets Forest Park’s full attention
The trees planted at the spot where Thomas Avenue dead-ends at Constitution Court keep dying and the village is trying to figure out why after a nearby resident reached out to Forest Park officials. Resident Christian Altman, who lives half a block south, said he was worried the trees hadn’t...
wwisradio.com
Whirlpool buys Wisconsin Company for $3 Billion Cash
(Pleasant Prairie, WI) — The home appliance-making giant Whirlpool has bought a Wisconsin based company, InSinkErator for three-billion dollars. InSinkErator is owned by Emerson and is based in Pleasant Prairie. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of sink disposals and on-demand hot water dispensers, controlling more than 70-percent of the market.
This adorable puppy wants a big dog sibling to look up to
Meet the precious Pat! She is a 3-month-old, 30-pound Shepherd mix that loves puppy friends. This sweet, chill girl will need a confident big sibling in her future home to show her the ropes.
Hewn Bread Expanding to Second Bakery in Libertyville
The company will also shift its focus from large wholesale to in-person retail
Eater
Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County
the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
959theriver.com
Here’s Your Chance to Ride in a B-25 Bomber Out of the Aurora Airport!
The Experimental Aircraft Association is back in the western suburbs with another open invitation to anyone who’d interested flying in a World War II-era bomber!. Friday thru Sunday, the B-25 Mitchell will be giving rides out of the Aurora Municipal Airport. Getting your seat isn’t cheap – between $360 and $400 – but the money raised supports the EAA’s efforts to maintain and fly these living pieces of American history, as well as to grow participation and promote the spirit of aviation!
WAND TV
PHOTOS: 100 Beagles arrive in South Elgin, available for adoption as part of national rescue
(NBC CHICAGO) - 100 bright-eyed, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed beagles arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin early Tuesday, looking for forever homes after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to the Anderson Humane website, the shelter is participating in a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles from...
Neighbors push back against proposal for gun shop, shooting range in Long Grove
LONG GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A plan to build an indoor shooting range and gun store in northwest suburban Long Grove has neighbors on edge. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Monday, the Long Grove village manager said he has received hundreds of emails about the proposal for a Range USA shop – and an online petition against the business now has more than 1,000 signatures. The Range USA would be built in a space behind a Menards store. The 15,000 square-foot building would have 20 shootings lanes, retail, and classrooms. It is the proximity to nearby schools and sporting...
Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life
It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
