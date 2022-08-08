Read full article on original website
RFT (Riverfront Times)
City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed
A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
edglentoday.com
Alton Resident WWII P.O.W. Memoir Released
ALTON - The memoir of life-long Alton resident, Henry Eugene “Gene” Maul, has been released by LuLu Press, Inc. The memoir, Diary of Henry Eugene Maul, Prisoner of War, is a compilation by his eldest daughter, Diana Maul Halstead, a 1970 graduate of Alton High School. The Maul family was a fixture of Alton going back to the late 1830’s.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Rockabilly Night at Herald Square Set for Saturday, August 13
Rockabilly night at Herald Square in Collinsville starring Steve Knecht and Union Avenue. There will be a $5 cover that is set as a donation to Miner's Theatre. Stop out and show your support for the Collinsville Community Theatre.
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History...
edglentoday.com
Bench/Plaque Dedicated: Marvin "Preach" Webb Will Never Be Forgotten In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Marvin “Preach” Webb will never be forgotten in the City of Edwardsville. On Friday, Preach had a bench featuring a plaque inscribed in his honor dedicated to him with a strong group of family and friends in attendance. City officials believe the bench and plaque will...
feastmagazine.com
Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August
After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
tncontentexchange.com
Bench dedicated in Edwardsville to honor 'Preach,' a beloved city figure
Next time you're walking in downtown Edwardsville and need to take a break, grab a seat and think of "Preach." Marvin "Preach" Webb, the city's beloved unofficial ambassador for decades, was honored Friday with the dedication of a bench along North Main Street. Webb, who could be seen most days...
feastmagazine.com
Ice Cream for Bears crafts “farm-to-cone” ice cream sweetened with raw, unfiltered honey in St. Louis
The name of the new pop-up Ice Cream for Bears has multiple meanings. It’s sweetened only with raw, unfiltered honey, and there is, of course, one animal famous for its love of the golden nectar. Additionally, the simple, all-natural ingredients in the ice cream are all things a bear would potentially eat.
spotonillinois.com
Teen Hangout at Glen Carbon Library
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Intelligencer requests briefs be submitted at least 10 days prior to the desired publication date. Due to the volume of community-submitted briefs, the content may be published within 10 days of submission. Holidays and weather forecasts may impact some events.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Contact 2 helps save Ferguson woman from foreclosure
A volunteer from FOX 2 Contact 2 helps a Ferguson homeowner save their home from foreclosure.
feastmagazine.com
These St. Louis ice cream pop-ups are keeping the Choco Taco alive
At the end of July, ice cream industry giant Klondike announced it would discontinue producing the Choco Taco, much to the dismay of the beloved novelty's fans. St. Louis residents need not despair, however; two local ice cream businesses are putting their own spin on the popular treat. Sugarwitch, known...
edglentoday.com
Multiple Units Battle Massive Blaze At Interco In Madison
MADISON - Multiple units are battling a massive warehouse fire Wednesday morning in Madison, IL. The business is near the World Wide Technology Raceway. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. A red alert was issued by the Madison, IL., Police Department and asked residents...
Radar shows heavy smoke in Metro East, up to 5,000 feet high
Based on radar projections from FOX2, a radar beam rose up to about 3,500 feet before the noon hour. This smoke plume is reaching "heavy" levels and has the chance of reaching up to 5,000 feet high.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK
The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
spotonillinois.com
Neighbors: For Jacksonville's Leonard family, sharing unique history with travelers sweetens a dream
The tale of how two rural historic buildings were moved from their original locations and are now hosting visitors is at least as unique as the structures themselves. The story began when Bryan and Heather, who had frequently stayed overnight in several restored log cabins in the Nauvoo...
KMOV
On this date: Axl Rose charged in connection with riot at Riverport
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - On August 7, 1991, musician Axl Rose was charged in connection with a riot that occurred during a Guns ‘n Roses concert at Riverport the month before. A riot broke out at Riverport (now the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater) during the Guns ‘n Roses concert...
southernillinoisnow.com
July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
