Alton, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed

A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Alton Resident WWII P.O.W. Memoir Released

ALTON - The memoir of life-long Alton resident, Henry Eugene “Gene” Maul, has been released by LuLu Press, Inc. The memoir, Diary of Henry Eugene Maul, Prisoner of War, is a compilation by his eldest daughter, Diana Maul Halstead, a 1970 graduate of Alton High School. The Maul family was a fixture of Alton going back to the late 1830’s.
ALTON, IL
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Entertainment
feastmagazine.com

Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August

After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
spotonillinois.com

Teen Hangout at Glen Carbon Library

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Intelligencer requests briefs be submitted at least 10 days prior to the desired publication date. Due to the volume of community-submitted briefs, the content may be published within 10 days of submission. Holidays and weather forecasts may impact some events.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
GLEN CARBON, IL
feastmagazine.com

These St. Louis ice cream pop-ups are keeping the Choco Taco alive

At the end of July, ice cream industry giant Klondike announced it would discontinue producing the Choco Taco, much to the dismay of the beloved novelty's fans. St. Louis residents need not despair, however; two local ice cream businesses are putting their own spin on the popular treat. Sugarwitch, known...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Multiple Units Battle Massive Blaze At Interco In Madison

MADISON - Multiple units are battling a massive warehouse fire Wednesday morning in Madison, IL. The business is near the World Wide Technology Raceway. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. A red alert was issued by the Madison, IL., Police Department and asked residents...
MADISON, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK

The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL

