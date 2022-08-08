ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Teachers Union fights to weaken Chicago charter schools

Collective bargaining agreements at nearly all of Chicago's unionized charter schools expire this summer, and the Chicago Teachers Union, which represents those schools, appears poised to strike to get its demands met. CTU doesn't have the best interests of charter schools or their... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
CHICAGO, IL
Cardinal of Luxembourg Visits Aurora Catholics

AURORA-On Aug. 2, Luxembourg's Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich visited Aurora to celebrate Mass at Annunciation BVM Church for Catholics of Luxembourg heritage. The Mass was followed by a reception at Marmion Abbey's Nagel Emporium at Abbey Farms.
AURORA, IL
Party Bus Driver Charged With Striking 13 Cars in Lakeview Over Weekend

A party bus driver from Indiana has been charged with side-swiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in Lakeview. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and felony damage to property, Chicago police said. Video taken by bystanders captured the bus hitting...
CHICAGO, IL
How many junior tennis players from Lake In The Hills are ranked in Boys' 12 category in week ending July 29?

There were 90 reported residential sales in McHenry County in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $321,500 and the median property tax bill was $6,302 for the previous year. 5119 WONDER WOODS Dr.East of Wonder Lake, Wonder Lake$153,000Property... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Recent St. Charles home sales in week ending July 23

Aurora tennis player Stela Vlaisavljevic won 437 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 437 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Weekly recap, week ending July 23 home sales in Kane County

The following residential sales were reported in St. Charles in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $390,000 and the median property tax bill was $6,610 for the previous year. 44 WHITE OAK Cir.St. Charles East Central$270,000Property...
KANE COUNTY, IL
New Assistant Dean to Lead ACC Students, Football Team

AURORA-Aurora Central Catholic High School (ACC) will welcome Christian Rago as its new head football coach and assistant dean this year. Rago will contribute nearly 10 years of college and high school coaching experience.
AURORA, IL

