A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Illinois RBs for 2022 IHSA football season
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The 2022 high school football season in Illinois is upon us, and there will be plenty of talent on the gridiron this fall. One of the most vital positions in any season is at running back, and this year, Illinois features some talented players in the backfield. Here are the top 10 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) running backs going into the 2022 season.
khqa.com
Miles to miss Palmyra Season Opener due to disciplinary action
Palmyra High School announced Wednesday Morning that head football coach Kevin Miles will be serving a one-game leave of absence for a failure of locker room supervision. Miles will be sitting out his team's season opener on August 26th against Hallsville. Tyler Krietemeyer will serve as the team's interim head coach and play caller for that contest.
wgel.com
Bond County Fair Demo Derby Results
The grandstand and pit were filled with fans for the annual Bond County Fair demolition derby Saturday night. A total of 48 cars were at the track for the night. Eleven drivers were in the Limited Weld Class final. Winning the $2,000 first place prize was Michael Voss of Carlyle, and Cody Kluemke of Bartelso took home $1,000 for second place.
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History...
southernillinoisnow.com
July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
timesnewspapers.com
Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man
Friends and family members will gather this weekend to celebrate and remember the life of longtime Webster Groves resident Randal “Randy” Howland. Howland, 62, died last week after his vehicle crashed into Deer Creek. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition.
spotonillinois.com
Man arrested after chase ends in driveway of Batchtown house
A Batchtown man was arrested after a police pursuit Saturday in Calhoun County. How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 14 category by USTA are from Edwardsville in week ending July 29?
Effingham Radio
30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Event at Carlyle Lake
On Friday, August 12, 2022, the 30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Car Show Nationals will be held at Mariner’s Village Resort in the Dam West area of Carlyle Lake. More than 250 classic cars from central and southern Illinois are expected to participate in the event. The event kicks...
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
spotonillinois.com
Brighton library sets Saturday event
Renovations to the Brighton Memorial Library District building are nearing completion and a grand reopening is planned 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Reader photo: Getting there ... 06:22. 06:22. 06:22. 06:22. 06:22. 05:37. 05:37. 05:37. 04:16. 04:16. 04:16. 04:06. How high did Macomb junior tennis player Harrison Kennedy rank in...
edglentoday.com
Alton Resident WWII P.O.W. Memoir Released
ALTON - The memoir of life-long Alton resident, Henry Eugene “Gene” Maul, has been released by LuLu Press, Inc. The memoir, Diary of Henry Eugene Maul, Prisoner of War, is a compilation by his eldest daughter, Diana Maul Halstead, a 1970 graduate of Alton High School. The Maul family was a fixture of Alton going back to the late 1830’s.
FOX2now.com
Ramp closure at 170 SB
ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed. The crash took place around 6:00 a.m. on the 170 southbound ramp headed to Scudder where a semi-truck was overturned. First responders have completely blocked off the ramp investigating the crash. The injuries and identities of those involved have not been released.
spotonillinois.com
Beavers helping Calhoun County nature area
Beavers are helping the McCully Heritage Project, nearly 1,000 acres of hills and hollows nestled in Calhoun County just waiting for the public to traverse. Located on Illinois 100 at Crawford Creek Road outside of Kampsville, the 940-acre site is a nonprofit effort to provide environmental...
spotonillinois.com
City of Carlyle Street and Alley Committee met July 7
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Opening Items 1.1 Call to Order 1.2 Roll Call 1.3 Approval of Minutes - April 19, 2022 2. Action Items 2.1 Culvert off 13th Street near High School and Huels's 2.2 Apron Entrance... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
collinsvilledailynews.com
Rockabilly Night at Herald Square Set for Saturday, August 13
Rockabilly night at Herald Square in Collinsville starring Steve Knecht and Union Avenue. There will be a $5 cover that is set as a donation to Miner's Theatre. Stop out and show your support for the Collinsville Community Theatre.
spotonillinois.com
Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell
ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Crews Work Quickly to Tear Down Old McDill's Irish Pub Building
It was a busy morning as crews showed up to demolish the old location of McDill's Irish Pub in Collinsville. With so much going on in Collinsville, it can be easy to miss some of the events going on around town. Thanks to the insight of the awesome photographers with Collinsville Daily News, we were able to capture the building being torn down from the old location of McDill’s Irish Pub.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for August 8th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an Iuka woman on outstanding Clay and Effingham County warrants. Erica Kessler of South Avenue was taken into custody when they responded to an unwanted person report at a home in the 600 block of Slater Road in rural Salem. She was later transferred to the Clay County Jail at Louisville.
spotonillinois.com
City of Belleville Police & Fire Committee met July 11
Here is the agenda provided by the committee:Call to Order Roll Call of Aldermen Minutes from Previous Regular Meeting - June 13, 2022 Public Participation Staff Reports: Police Department / Chief Eiskant 1. Intergovernmental... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 04:21. 03:10. 03:10. 01:43. 01:43. 01:43. 01:43.
