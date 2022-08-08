'Observers' lawsuit against Centralia cops rejected at Seventh Circuit; YouTubers recorded driver with baby in lap but refused to give ID

Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Amber alert: Toddler taken with car in St. Louis County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for the St. Louis area.
Both had four or more previous convictions for related charges
EDWARDSVILLE – A Wood River and a Granite City man were each charged with felony domestic battery in separate incidents Aug. 7, each having four or more prior convictions for similar crimes. Wendell E. McMullen, 53, of Wood River, was charged Aug. 8 with domestic battery (four-plus prior convictions...
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
Illinois quick hits: IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse
A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms...
Woman sentenced over fire at St. Louis 7-Eleven amid protests
A federal judge has sentenced a woman in connection with a fire at a St. Louis 7-Eleven location that stemmed from a 2020 protest.
Guilty plea in St. Louis murder-for-hire plot
A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Monday and admitted trying to have a man who owed him more than $100,000 killed.
St. Elmo woman charged with 2 Felonies in connection with vehicle accident
A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After Have An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual in damage to their vehicle in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.
Caseyville man seeks to proceed with civil rights action against police
Most Illinoisans will go to the voting booth this November thinking the Darren Bailey vs. J.B. Pritzker contest for governor is the only statewide race that really matters. But three other November 2022 votes matter a lot, too, a couple being arguably more consequential than the governor's...
July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
Suspected driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed CBC student released from jail
ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting and killing a CBC High School student near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has been released from jail a day after turning himself in, 5 On Your Side has learned. A source familiar with the investigation said the 25-year-old man turned himself...
Cody Rush admits threatening to blow up CRC
A St. Louis man arrested outside of Central Reform Congregation last November admitted in federal court Monday to threatening to blow up the synagogue in 2021. Cody Steven Rush admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021 and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in the Central West End. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside.
Woman alleges wrongful termination for reporting supervisors' extramarital affair
EDWARDSVILLE - A man is suing Cassens Transport Company in Edwardsville, alleging that one of its drivers hit him while loading a vehicle onto a truck. Plaintiffs Marvin and Sarah Page filed the lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against defendants Darren Becton and Cassens
St. Louis Woman Arrested for allegedly assaulting Pevely Woman
(Pevely) Pevely police arrested a 41-year-old St. Louis woman after she allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old Pevely woman during a dispute at the victims residence. Korey Johnson has the details.
Suspected thief bites officer while trying to jump out of squad car in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested after biting two officers following a robbery in Jennings Saturday. Lakia Fisher, 27, was charged with an assault on a law enforcement officer, stealing, resisting arrest and attempting to escape from custody. Police were dispatched to a Walgreens in the 9200...
Many St. Louis low-level court cases dismissed
City leaders said low-level cases are canceled almost annually to help the municipal courts focus on more serious crimes.
Christopher Vaughn murder case: Missouri couple sues Illinois, others
ILLINOIS (WMBD) – A Missouri couple is suing the State of Illinois, Will County, the County’s State’s Attorney, and more. “We made a filing to seek to correct the public record, which is widely inaccurate, in terms of DNA testing that was done involving the Christopher Vaughn case,” said attorney Keith Altman.
Multiple departments at Madison industrial fire
Multiple fire departments from the Metro East, St. Louis and St. Louis County remain on the scene of a large industrial fire at Interco, a recycling business in Madison, Illinois. The fire broke out late this morning at the facility on Fox Avenue and smoke could be seen for miles around on both sides of the river.
City of Belleville Police & Fire Committee met July 11
Here is the agenda provided by the committee:Call to Order Roll Call of Aldermen Minutes from Previous Regular Meeting - June 13, 2022 Public Participation Staff Reports: Police Department / Chief Eiskant 1. Intergovernmental
Police make drug bust in Godfrey
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced a large amount of cannabis was discovered during the execution of a search warrant last week at the Woodbury Manor apartments on Humbert Road. Police say 208-pounds of cannabis was located during the search as well as other narcotic material resulting in charges against one suspect.
State Police release details on two crashes both involving two semis on I-57 in Marion County
State Police have released further details on two crashes both involving two trucks in different locations on I-57 in Marion County. The first crash occurred on southbound I-57 near milepost 113 three miles south of Salem. A preliminary investigation indicates 61-year-old Matthew Shuman of Flora was traveling northbound in the right lane when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the grass median, and struck the trailer unit of a southbound truck driven by 55-year-old Mio Drasko of Hoffman Estates. Shuman then continued through the guardrail on the west side of the southbound lanes.
