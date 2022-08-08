ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

'Observers' lawsuit against Centralia cops rejected at Seventh Circuit; YouTubers recorded driver with baby in lap but refused to give ID

 2 days ago
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Both had four or more previous convictions for related charges

EDWARDSVILLE – A Wood River and a Granite City man were each charged with felony domestic battery in separate incidents Aug. 7, each having four or more prior convictions for similar crimes. Wendell E. McMullen, 53, of Wood River, was charged Aug. 8 with domestic battery (four-plus prior convictions...
GRANITE CITY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse

A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms...
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

St. Elmo woman charged with 2 Felonies in connection with vehicle accident

A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After Have An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual in damage to their vehicle in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.
SAINT ELMO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
stljewishlight.org

Cody Rush admits threatening to blow up CRC

A St. Louis man arrested outside of Central Reform Congregation last November admitted in federal court Monday to threatening to blow up the synagogue in 2021. Cody Steven Rush admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021 and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in the Central West End. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Christopher Vaughn murder case: Missouri couple sues Illinois, others

ILLINOIS (WMBD) – A Missouri couple is suing the State of Illinois, Will County, the County’s State’s Attorney, and more. “We made a filing to seek to correct the public record, which is widely inaccurate, in terms of DNA testing that was done involving the Christopher Vaughn case,” said attorney Keith Altman.
advantagenews.com

Multiple departments at Madison industrial fire

Multiple fire departments from the Metro East, St. Louis and St. Louis County remain on the scene of a large industrial fire at Interco, a recycling business in Madison, Illinois. The fire broke out late this morning at the facility on Fox Avenue and smoke could be seen for miles around on both sides of the river.
MADISON, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Belleville Police & Fire Committee met July 11

Here is the agenda provided by the committee:Call to Order Roll Call of Aldermen Minutes from Previous Regular Meeting - June 13, 2022 Public Participation Staff Reports: Police Department / Chief Eiskant 1. Intergovernmental... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 04:21. 03:10. 03:10. 01:43. 01:43. 01:43. 01:43.
BELLEVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Police make drug bust in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced a large amount of cannabis was discovered during the execution of a search warrant last week at the Woodbury Manor apartments on Humbert Road. Police say 208-pounds of cannabis was located during the search as well as other narcotic material resulting in charges against one suspect.
GODFREY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release details on two crashes both involving two semis on I-57 in Marion County

State Police have released further details on two crashes both involving two trucks in different locations on I-57 in Marion County. The first crash occurred on southbound I-57 near milepost 113 three miles south of Salem. A preliminary investigation indicates 61-year-old Matthew Shuman of Flora was traveling northbound in the right lane when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the grass median, and struck the trailer unit of a southbound truck driven by 55-year-old Mio Drasko of Hoffman Estates. Shuman then continued through the guardrail on the west side of the southbound lanes.
MARION COUNTY, IL

