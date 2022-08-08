ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, IL

advantagenews.com

Multiple departments at Madison industrial fire

Multiple fire departments from the Metro East, St. Louis and St. Louis County remain on the scene of a large industrial fire at Interco, a recycling business in Madison, Illinois. The fire broke out late this morning at the facility on Fox Avenue and smoke could be seen for miles around on both sides of the river.
MADISON, IL
stljewishlight.org

Cody Rush admits threatening to blow up CRC

A St. Louis man arrested outside of Central Reform Congregation last November admitted in federal court Monday to threatening to blow up the synagogue in 2021. Cody Steven Rush admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021 and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in the Central West End. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center

MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
MADISON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Litter of service dogs in training celebrate first birthday, enter final stretch of training

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A litter of local service dogs in training recently celebrated their first birthday, marking the halfway point in their extensive training process. Last October, News 4 was there as the then eight-week-old puppies were placed with their “puppy raisers,” volunteers that raise and train them before they’re eventually placed with someone suffering from a cognitive or physical disability.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
spotonillinois.com

Rural railroad crossing concerns raised

Just west of Maeystown at the rural intersection of Bluff and Outlet roads, a stretch of railroad has already seen three separate crashes this year. Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger said there has been a total of seven crashes at that intersection over the last six years. Maeystown... ★ FURTHER...
MONROE COUNTY, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK

The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

19-year-old shot and killed near SLU’s campus

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment building near SLU’s campus around 12:15 a.m. on South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim died at the scene. A SLU security officer said many SLU students live at that apartment building, but the victim was not a SLU student. It […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis man beats mother to death with hammer, wine bottle, charges say

ST. LOUIS — Mario D. Wade walked into St. Louis police headquarters on Friday and admitted bludgeoning his mother to death using his hands, a hammer and a wine bottle, charges said. Wade, 40, of the 5700 block of Pamplin Place, was charged Friday night with first-degree murder and...

