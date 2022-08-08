Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
KOMU
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
advantagenews.com
Multiple departments at Madison industrial fire
Multiple fire departments from the Metro East, St. Louis and St. Louis County remain on the scene of a large industrial fire at Interco, a recycling business in Madison, Illinois. The fire broke out late this morning at the facility on Fox Avenue and smoke could be seen for miles around on both sides of the river.
Radar shows heavy smoke in Metro East, up to 5,000 feet high
Based on radar projections from FOX2, a radar beam rose up to about 3,500 feet before the noon hour. This smoke plume is reaching "heavy" levels and has the chance of reaching up to 5,000 feet high.
stljewishlight.org
Cody Rush admits threatening to blow up CRC
A St. Louis man arrested outside of Central Reform Congregation last November admitted in federal court Monday to threatening to blow up the synagogue in 2021. Cody Steven Rush admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021 and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in the Central West End. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside.
mymoinfo.com
Herculaneum man sentenced for assaulting young child
(Jefferson County) A Herculaneum man has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a young child. Korey Johnson has the story.
KFVS12
1 employee hospitalized after massive fire engulfs Metro East recycling center
MADISON, Ill. (KMOV) – Nearly 200 first responders are on scene after a five-alarm fire ripped through a Metro East recycling center. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fox Industrial Drive in Madison, Illinois. Heavy black smoke was seen across the area as flames shot out of the Interco building. Workers were inside recycling batteries, Madison Mayor John Hamm III said. A male employee was hospitalized after being burned by the flames. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
Many St. Louis low-level court cases dismissed
City leaders said low-level cases are canceled almost annually to help the municipal courts focus on more serious crimes.
southernillinoisnow.com
July 31st crash claims life of Breese Mater Dei student
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on an early morning July 31st crash that has now claimed the life of a 16-year-old Breese female. Bella Brefeld passed away Friday, August 5th, at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. She was a member of the Breese Mater Dei class of 2024.
KMOV
Litter of service dogs in training celebrate first birthday, enter final stretch of training
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A litter of local service dogs in training recently celebrated their first birthday, marking the halfway point in their extensive training process. Last October, News 4 was there as the then eight-week-old puppies were placed with their “puppy raisers,” volunteers that raise and train them before they’re eventually placed with someone suffering from a cognitive or physical disability.
Guilty plea in St. Louis murder-for-hire plot
A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Monday and admitted trying to have a man who owed him more than $100,000 killed.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
spotonillinois.com
Woman alleges wrongful termination for reporting supervisors' extramarital affair
EDWARDSVILLE - A man is suing Cassens Transport Company in Edwardsville, alleging that one of its drivers hit him while loading a vehicle onto a truck. Plaintiffs Marvin and Sarah Page filed the lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against defendants Darren Becton and Cassens... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
Rural railroad crossing concerns raised
Just west of Maeystown at the rural intersection of Bluff and Outlet roads, a stretch of railroad has already seen three separate crashes this year. Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger said there has been a total of seven crashes at that intersection over the last six years. Maeystown... ★ FURTHER...
Woman sentenced over fire at St. Louis 7-Eleven amid protests
A federal judge has sentenced a woman in connection with a fire at a St. Louis 7-Eleven location that stemmed from a 2020 protest.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK
The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
spotonillinois.com
Caseyville man seeks to proceed with civil rights action against police
Most Illinoisans will go to the voting booth this November thinking the Darren Bailey vs. J.B. Pritzker contest for governor is the only statewide race that really matters. But three other November 2022 votes matter a lot, too, a couple being arguably more consequential than the governor's...
19-year-old shot and killed near SLU’s campus
ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment building near SLU’s campus around 12:15 a.m. on South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim died at the scene. A SLU security officer said many SLU students live at that apartment building, but the victim was not a SLU student. It […]
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
ST. LOUIS — Video circulated on social media earlier this year showed hundreds of people taking over a community room at the Ely Walker Lofts, reportedly part of a short-term rental party that overwhelmed the Washington Ave. space. It's the same building where, in March, bullets shattered the front...
KOMU
Landlord tries to force tenants out after flooding, despite the building not being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Shin-deep water, feces coming up from sewer water and damaged goods. It’s the experience one West End apartment complex is dealing with after the flooding two weeks ago. However, that’s not all. This past weekend, tenants were given a 72-hour notice to leave the property, turn in their keys, sign a release, and never come back.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis man beats mother to death with hammer, wine bottle, charges say
ST. LOUIS — Mario D. Wade walked into St. Louis police headquarters on Friday and admitted bludgeoning his mother to death using his hands, a hammer and a wine bottle, charges said. Wade, 40, of the 5700 block of Pamplin Place, was charged Friday night with first-degree murder and...
