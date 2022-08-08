ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

spotonillinois.com

Edwardsville grad Blake Burris putting up MVP-caliber numbers

Darrell Handelsman knows a thing or two about baseball. The Alton River Dragons coach for the past two seasons, Handelsman has amassed over 750 victories in a career that started back in 1996. So, when Handelsman gives an opinion on one of his players, it's best to listen. "Somebody... ★...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell

ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
ALTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Brighton library sets Saturday event

Renovations to the Brighton Memorial Library District building are nearing completion and a grand reopening is planned 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
BRIGHTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Belleville Police & Fire Committee met July 11

Here is the agenda provided by the committee:Call to Order Roll Call of Aldermen Minutes from Previous Regular Meeting - June 13, 2022 Public Participation Staff Reports: Police Department / Chief Eiskant 1. Intergovernmental...
BELLEVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Carlyle Street and Alley Committee met July 7

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Opening Items 1.1 Call to Order 1.2 Roll Call 1.3 Approval of Minutes - April 19, 2022 2. Action Items 2.1 Culvert off 13th Street near High School and Huels's 2.2 Apron Entrance...
CARLYLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Beavers helping Calhoun County nature area

Beavers are helping the McCully Heritage Project, nearly 1,000 acres of hills and hollows nestled in Calhoun County just waiting for the public to traverse. Located on Illinois 100 at Crawford Creek Road outside of Kampsville, the 940-acre site is a nonprofit effort to provide environmental...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Brighton man charged with DUI on all-terrain vehicle

A Brighton man is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence after being accused of driving a utility task vehicle/all-terrain vehicle on Eagleton Park Road in June.
BRIGHTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Rural railroad crossing concerns raised

Just west of Maeystown at the rural intersection of Bluff and Outlet roads, a stretch of railroad has already seen three separate crashes this year. Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger said there has been a total of seven crashes at that intersection over the last six years. Maeystown...
MONROE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Columbia City Council met Aug. 1

Here is the agenda provided by the council: A. Call Meeting to Order B. Roll Call C. Pledge of Allegiance D. Proclamations/Recognition/Presentations 1. Retirement of Columbia Police Department Detective Kelly Bramlett 2. Municipal Treasurer's...
COLUMBIA, IL
