The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 975, recently voted to make a $200 donation to the Kingman Young Marines for their dedication in honoring veterans at various memorial services around the area. Lee Elder (R) President of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 975, presents the check to Robert Skankey (L) Unit Commander of the Kingman Young Marines. The Kingman Young Marines are part of the Nation-Wide program that teaches youth between 8 to 18 Leadership, Teamwork, Discipline and how to lead a drug free lifestyle.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO