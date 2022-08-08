Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lightning strike causes power outage
BULLHEAD CITY – On Thursday, August 11 at 5:14 p.m., 602 Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) members in the eastern service area lost power for approximately two hours. This outage affected members in the Hualapais and Pinion Pine area. Extreme storms continue to plague MEC’s eastern service area. This time,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
County will be fogging in Mohave Valley Wednesday, Thursday
MOHAVE COUNTY – Mosquito surveillance conducted this week in Mohave Valley by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division (MCEHD) revealed the following locations that met the protocol to conduct mosquito fogging. The MCEHD uses the CDC’s recommended matrix as a guide of when to fog. FOGGING: Adult mosquito...
SignalsAZ
Ribbon Cutting for Metcalfe Park Rock-Climbing Equipment
The City of Kingman would like to invite the community to the ribbon cutting to celebrate the new rock-climbing equipment at Metcalfe Park Friday, August 12 at 10:00 a.m. Metcalfe Park is located at 315 W. Beale & Grandview. Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said, “This project began in April...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Theft and larceny in Mohave County
If you’re enjoying a cup of coffee and reading this article, chances are you are a common, working-class citizen. You provide for a family, pay taxes, and whittle down on the national debt. If this is you, then at some point, you have likely been a victim of larceny,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of a man from the top of an overturned vehicle along Estrella Road just south of Agua Fria Drive.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: A swift water rescue of a man from the top of an overturned vehicle occurred on Friday, August 12th, 2022 along Estrella Road just south of Agua Fria Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
North Kingman fire under investigation￼
KINGMAN – Authorities are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire that destroyed a doublewide mobile home and a garage/carport attachment in north Kingman. Chief Dennis Hoke said personnel from the Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 11 to the incident in the 2100 block of E. Packard Avenue.
thestandardnewspaper.online
We Paint! A division of H&H Development￼
We Paint! It’s What We Do! A division of H&H Development, is one of the top professional painting companies in the Kingman area. The business is family owned and operated by Richard Hamilton and his daughter Nina Scheerer. The duo strives to provide great prices for quality workmanship. “We...
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 18:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MST The dust storm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult.
RELATED PEOPLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC residents protect their community
BULLHEAD CITY – Two residents protected their condominium community in Bullhead City as a transient from Washington wandered the parking lot early Sunday, August 7. Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded at 4:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the Marina Villas Riverfront Condos, 1800 Clubhouse Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Veterans donate to Kingman Young Marines
The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 975, recently voted to make a $200 donation to the Kingman Young Marines for their dedication in honoring veterans at various memorial services around the area. Lee Elder (R) President of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 975, presents the check to Robert Skankey (L) Unit Commander of the Kingman Young Marines. The Kingman Young Marines are part of the Nation-Wide program that teaches youth between 8 to 18 Leadership, Teamwork, Discipline and how to lead a drug free lifestyle.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three charged in GV home invasion
GOLDEN VALLEY – On Wednesday, Aug. 10, at approximately 4:47 a.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to the 600 block of Santa Maria Rd. in Golden Valley for a reported home invasion. It was reported that three men had come to the residence wearing camouflaged clothing...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Death investigation update
KINGMAN – An independent investigation conducted by the Kingman Police Department has determined that a transient committed suicide while being transported to jail in Kingman, following his May 12 arrest in Bullhead City. Authorities said 35-year-old Jesse Gardner was taken into custody after he assaulted a medical professional at a Bullhead City hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
WILLIAM “WILLIE” JAMES STRAIN￼
William (Willie) James Strain, son of Mary Sanders of Kingman, went to his Heavenly resting place on August 10, 2022, after briefly suffering from complications related to metastatic melanoma. William was born in Pennsylvania on October 6, 1966. He is survived by his mother Mary, his three sisters Mrs. Carl...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman man identified as one of three killed in crash
KINGMAN – One of three people killed in a two-vehicle collision on Rt. 66 about six miles north of Kingman has been identified as Tadd Dodge. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the 25-year-old Kingman man was westbound in a Hyundai Sonata sedan that was struck by an eastbound Nissan Titan at about 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
azbex.com
Nucor Announces $100M Mill Expansion in Kingman
Nucor, the largest steel and steel products producer in the U.S., announced today it is investing $100M to add a new electric arc furnace melt shop at its existing bar mill in Kingman. The melt shop, which will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually, is expected to be operational by 2024 and create approximately 140 new jobs.
Man found dead inside truck submerged in sand following monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the dangers of entering flood waters after a man was found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in sand. According to the office, deputies found the truck in a wash east of Kingman at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Ketchner found guilty again￼
KINGMAN – Darrell Ketchner has spent months facing charges in various Mohave County courtrooms over time, and various convictions have him currently serving time in the Arizona Department of Corrections until 2053. And now Ketchner will die in prison, barring dramatic developments, following new convictions in a retrial for the brutal stabbing death of Ariel Allison, 18, more than 13 years ago.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Legal Notices for the Week of Aug. 10 – Aug. 16, 2022
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY ENTITY NAME: MSK PRESSURE WASHING LLC. ENTITY ID: 23404969. ENTITY TYPE: Domestic LLC EFFECTIVE DATE: 8/1/22 CHARACTER OF BUSINESS: Pressure Washing Service MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE: Member-Managed PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpetual STATUTORY AGENT NAME: Broc Wickland PHYSICAL AND MAILING ADDRESS: 111 N. 4th St., Kingman, AZ 86401 PRINCIPAL ADDRESS: 3174 E. Lass Ave., Kingman, AZ 86409 PRINCIPALS Member: Matthew Scott Kovacs, 3174 E. Lass Ave., Kingman, AZ 86409 Date of Taking Office: 8/1/22 ORGANIZERS Matthew Scott Kovacs, 3174 E. Lass Ave., Kingman, AZ 86409, mskwashing01@gmail.com /s/ Organizer: Matthew Scott Kovacs 8/1/22.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Widow, widower’s group forming
On November 21,2021 I lost my husband of over 61 years, Paul, to Alzheimer’s. He fought for over five years with me as his sole caregiver. Even though you know what is coming, it is still a shock when your loved one passes away. Then the guilt sets in. If you don’t fight that horrible feeling of guilt, it will destroy you.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pound of meth seized
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) detectives found a large amount of drugs inside a man’s car when he was contacted for falling asleep behind the wheel. On Wednesday August 3 at about 8 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Palo Verde...
Comments / 1