ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

ND grant program helps nearly 700 move in over 10 years

By Lauren Davis
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0300L5_0h9fDGd800

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A program that aims to help North Dakota residents move into a more comfortable setting, has now helped nearly 70 people this year alone.

The Money Follows the Person (MFP) grant program helps older adults and people with disabilities move from institutions or nursing homes to apartments and homes.

Since 2008, nearly 700 people have been transitioned into community living spaces in our state.

The former program administrator says he’s proud of the things that have been accomplished through the program.

“Improving workforce, an example of that, we developed a qualified service provider hub which is designed to help providers sign up. We’ve been instrumental in advancing the availability of affordable and accessible housing,” said Jacob Reuter.

The MFP program stakeholders are having a meeting on Tuesday, August 9, to review and discuss North Dakota’s efforts to get more people with disabilities closer to home and out of institutional settings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

Plans announced to make Pre-K more accessible in ND

The state is working on a plan that would allow four-year-olds to get a head start on their education. “Ninety-five percent of your brain wiring is formed by the age of five; that is what allows if you have quality early childhood experiences; you can be successful in kindergarten and on,” ND Department of Human […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mfp#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

NDDOT awarded $19.5 million for Tribal Safety Project

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Congressman Kelly Armstrong today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $19.5 million dollars to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT). The funding was made available through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program and will […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
KX News

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, a state official said Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing from the spill that was discovered by the pipeline’s operator […]
WYOMING STATE
KX News

Glen Ullin rancher earns ND Leopold Conservation Award, $10,000

(KXNET) — Glen Ullin rancher Lance Gartner has been named the recipient of the North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award. He operates Spring Valley Cattle in Morton County. Gartner will receive the award, along with a $10,000 cash prize, at the North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts November annual convention. The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes […]
GLEN ULLIN, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy