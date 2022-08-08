ND grant program helps nearly 700 move in over 10 years

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A program that aims to help North Dakota residents move into a more comfortable setting, has now helped nearly 70 people this year alone.

The Money Follows the Person (MFP) grant program helps older adults and people with disabilities move from institutions or nursing homes to apartments and homes.

Since 2008, nearly 700 people have been transitioned into community living spaces in our state.

The former program administrator says he’s proud of the things that have been accomplished through the program.

“Improving workforce, an example of that, we developed a qualified service provider hub which is designed to help providers sign up. We’ve been instrumental in advancing the availability of affordable and accessible housing,” said Jacob Reuter.

The MFP program stakeholders are having a meeting on Tuesday, August 9, to review and discuss North Dakota’s efforts to get more people with disabilities closer to home and out of institutional settings.

